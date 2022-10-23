Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Oct. 23)

As we enter the third month of the fall sports season and closer to the football playoffs, the best of the best in Miami-Dade County deliver top-notch performances.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Miami-Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Oct. 27, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Lamar Seymore, Miami Central, football: Seymore caught seven passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rockets hang on for a 42-35 victory over Columbus and the GMAC championship.

Miami Central Rockets wide receiver Lamar Seymore (14) carries the ball against Columbus Explorers during football game on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami. Andrew Uloza / for Miami Herald

▪ Joshua Townsend, Homestead, football: Townsend completed 11 of 15 passes for 232 yards and threw four touchdown passes as well as three two-point conversion passes to lead the Broncos to a 44-28 win over Miami Northwestern on GMAC championship week.

▪ Gabriela Butler, Palmer Trinity, girls’ volleyball: Butler had 21 kills, 24 digs and a perfect serve percentage out of 24 attempts in the Falcons victory over Tavernier Coral Shores which secured the District 16-3A title.

Columbus Explorers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) goes to score a touchdown against Miami Central Rockets during football game on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami. Andrew Uloza / for Miami Herald

▪ Alberto Mendoza, Columbus, football: Mendoza was an accurate 19 of 21 passing for 253 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for a 10-yard touchdown in a 42-35 defeat against Central, the No. 3-ranked team in the nation.

▪ Alejandro Isaza, Archbishop Carroll, football: Isaza ran for 185 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries to lead the Bulldogs’ potent running game in a 50-15 victory over Westminster Christian which secured the District 8-1M championship.