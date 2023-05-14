Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (May 14)

Miami-Dade County’s top athletes delivered more impressive performances as we move closer to the end of the 2022-23 high school sports season.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Miami-Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, May 18, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Daniel Restrepo, Doral Academy, baseball: Restrepo went 3 for 4 with two home runs and eight RBI to lead the Firebirds to a 12-1 win over Varela in a Region 4-6A semifinal.

Doral Firebirds Daniel Restrepo (3) crosses home plate on a homerun to close out the game against Varela Varsity Vipers at Doral Academy in Doral on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

▪ Brixton Lofgren, Gulliver, baseball: Lofgren struck out 11 and allowed only two runs on four hits and a walk in a complete game effort to lead the Raiders to a 4-2 win over Westminster Christian in a Region 4-3A semifinal.

▪ Andres Gonzalez, Sunset, baseball: Gonzalez went 1 for 2 with a home run in the Knights’ road win at Jensen Beach and then hit a two-run walk-off home run against St. Brendan, completing a comeback from a 5-1 deficit, and leading Sunset to its first regional final since 2013.

▪ Brooke Rebhan, Westminster Christian, softball: Rebhan went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two stolen bases and four RBI to lead the Warriors to a 9-2 win over Delray American Heritage in a Region 4-3A quarterfinal.

Brooke Rebhan, Westminster Christian

▪ Alexandra Harris, Edison, flag football: Harris threw three touchdown passes and amassed over 200 combined yards to lead the Red Raiders back to state following an 18-6 win over Miami Killian.