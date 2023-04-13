Poll: Craft closing in on Cameron, Quarles rising in KY GOP governor field

A new poll released by Emerson College and Fox 56 shows Kelly Craft gaining on current frontrunner for the GOP gubernatorial nomination Daniel Cameron, just six points behind him trailing 30% to 24%.

GOP Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles has also made gains, separating himself from the rest of the pack in third place at 15%. Unlike Cameron and Craft, Quarles has yet to spend any money on advertising.

The results came from a survey of 900 Republicans deemed “very likely” voters. Attorney General Cameron received just over 30% of the vote to former ambassador Craft posting just under 24%. Quarles logged 14.9%.

20.7% of those polled are still undecided about who they will support in the race.

Coming in fourth place in the poll was Northern Kentucky firebrand and media personality Eric Deters, who got 6% of the vote.

The numbers have changed significantly from the last publicly available poll. Cameron has dropped since that poll, while Craft, Quarles and Deters rose.

Cameron had 39% of the vote in a Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy survey conducted in late January. At that time, Craft and Quarles posted 13% and 8%, respectively. Deters rose from 2%, while Harmon dropped from 5% and Keck last posted 2% support.

Keck’s 0.6% posting is hovering around that of candidates who have raised very little compared to the rest of the field, like Robbie Smith and David Cooper.

The margin of error for the poll is 3.2%. It was conducted April 10-11.

The group did not poll a general election audience, and unlike the previous survey from Mason-Dixon it did not pit the candidates against Beshear in a hypothetical matchup. That January poll saw Beshear with major leads over all top GOP contenders.

A heated race

The poll showed a unique trend among GOP voters: women were more likely to support Cameron (29%) over Craft (19%), the only woman in the race, and almost as likely to support Quarles (18%) as Craft. Meanwhile, men were almost equal in their support of the two leading candidates, supporting Cameron at a rate of 31% and Craft at 29%.

Across age groups, Cameron’s support stays near a steady 30%. Craft, on the other hand, has much stronger support among older voters, and Quarles is strongest with younger voters.

The poll found that 63% of the very likely Republican voters had a favorable view of Cameron while 16% had an unfavorable view of the attorney general. Craft logged 47% favorability and 21% unfavorability. Quarles had a 39% to 15% favorability rating.

Of those three, voters knew the least about Quarles. 46% said they were unsure how they felt about him or had never heard of him, compared to 33% and 22% figures for Craft and Cameron.

The results showing Cameron’s lead slipping and Craft and Quarles rising comes after months of Craft and a political action committee (PAC) that supports her airing ads critical of Cameron. The attorney general has been attacked on television and in direct mail for past decisions related to coal, lawsuits, crime and more.

In all, the Craft campaign and the pro-Craft PAC have spent nearly $4.5 million on advertisements thus far. Cameron and a PAC that supports him have cleared $1.1 million, only recently starting its ad war by defending his conservative values.

Deters is the only other candidate spending on media buys as of now, having dropped more than $100,000 on cable television ads. Quarles has yet to spend a dime on advertising.