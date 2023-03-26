Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (March 26)

Broward County’s top athletes continue to impress as teams participated in several spring break tournaments just before the final two months of the high school year begin.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, March 30, around 10 p.m.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Christian Rodriguez, Stoneman Douglas, baseball: Rodriguez went 3 for 4 with a home run, double and single and two RBI to lead the Eagles to a win over Columbus. He went 6 for 12 for the week in wins against Cardinal Gibbons and St. Thomas Aquinas and struck out 12 against the Raiders.

▪ Brandyn Potter, NSU University School, baseball: Potter went 4 for 5 with a triple and four RBI to lead the Sharks to an 8-7 win over Chaminade-Madonna.

▪ Alexander Montero, Coral Springs, baseball: Montero went a combined 5 for 8 with five RBI to lead the Colts to wins over Western and Flagler Palm Coast.

▪ Luke Swadener, St. Thomas Aquinas, boys’ volleyball: Swadener had a combined 62 assists to lead the Raiders to wins over Pine Crest and Archbishop McCarthy.

▪ Brooke Hooper, Pine Crest, girls’ track and field: Hooper won the 3200 meters at the FSU Relays with a time of 5:05.60.