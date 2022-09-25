Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Sept. 25)

The 2022-23 high school sports season continues to feature stellar performances by top Broward County athletes.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Sept. 29, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Cedric Bailey, Chaminade, football: Bailey completed 17 of 23 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a 15-yard touchdown to lead the Lions to a win over Gulliver.

▪ Dylan Rizk, Cardinal Gibbons, football: Rizk completed 14 of 17 passes for 231 yards and threw five touchdown passes in a 63-7 rout of Key West.

Cardinal Gibbons quarterback Dylan Rizk (10) scrambles out of the pocket during game against the Cocoa Tigers in the Class 4A championship game at DRV PNK Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

▪ Sean Richards, North Broward Prep, boys’ golf: Richards set a school mark, shooting a 68 at a meet against Plantation American Heritage.

North Broward Prep record setting golfer Sean Richards.

▪ Mia Gold, Pine Crest, volleyball: Gold had 40 combined kills and 17 digs in a win over Oxbridge Academy and a five-set loss to Palm Beach Benjamin.