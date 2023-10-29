Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Oct. 29)

Broward County’s best athletes delivered some top-notch performances once again last week.

This week, we resume a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Nov. 2, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Mia Gold, Pine Crest, volleyball: Gold had 18 kills, 19 digs and four blocks to lead the Panthers to a regional semifinal win over Cardinal Gibbons.

▪ James Madison II, St. Thomas Aquinas, football: Madison II scored three touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a win over Fort Lauderdale Dillard and a district championship.

St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver James Madison II runs for a touchdown in a Region 3-3M quarterfinal game against Coconut Creek on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

▪ Gabriel Holtz, Somerset Academy, boys’ golf: Holtz shot a score of 69 to secure the District 15-3A championship.

▪ Braiden Meyers, Taravella, boys’ bowling: Meyers rolled a 726 high series for the highest score at the District 15 championships.

American Heritage’s Katherine Schaefer is the Broward Girls’ Golfer of the Year

▪ Katherine Schaeffer, American Heritage, girls’ golf: Schaeffer shot a 74 to win an individual title and lead the Patriots to a district championship.