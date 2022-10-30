Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Oct. 30)

As we get closer to the football playoffs, the other fall sports moved deeper into their postseasons and Broward County’s top athletes continued to shine.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Nov. 3, around 10 p.m.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

Plantation quarterback Amer Ellis looks to pass against Piper in a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Piper High School in Sunrise, Florida.

▪ Amer Ellis, Plantation, football: Ellis threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Colonels to a district championship-clinching win over Piper.

▪ Colton Heinrich, Cardinal Gibbons, football: Heinrich caught four passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns to help the Chiefs beat Stranahan 42-20 to cap a 9-1 regular season.

Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs Colton Heinrich (82) tries to break free during football game against Gulliver Raiders on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Cardinal Gibbons HS in Fort Lauderdale. Andrew Uloza / for Miami Herald

▪ Cesar Medina, Taravella, boys’ bowling: Medina rolled a three-game series of 659 at districts, the highest individual score in Broward to lead Taravella to a runner-up team finish in District 15 and qualify for state.

▪ Kellie Monahan, Western, girls’ bowling: Monahan rolled a three-game series of 562 at district, the highest individual score among girls bowlers in Broward, to qualify for state as an individual.

▪ Zack Zimmerman, Fort Lauderdale, boys’ cross-country: Zimmerman won the Region 4-4A individual championship with a time of 16:00.5.