Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Oct. 23)

As we enter the third month of the fall sports season and closer to the football playoffs, the best of the best in Broward County deliver top-notch performances.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Oct. 27, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ DeAndre Desinor, North Broward Prep, football: Desinor set a school record seven touchdowns and totaled 477 yards overall in a 54-32 win over Coral Springs Charter. Desinor ran for 306 yards and amassed 86 punt return yards and 85 kickoff return yards as well.

▪ Mark Fletcher, American Heritage, football: Fletcher ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Patriots to a 35-17 win at Naples.

Jade Scott of Coral Glades won the girls’ title during the BCAA Damian Huttenhoff Golf Championships.

▪ Jade Scott, Coral Glades, girls’ golf: Scott shot 4-under 67 to repeat as the girls’ champion of the BCAA Damian Huttenhoff Golf Championships at Country Club of Coral Springs.

▪ Mikayla Porter, St. Thomas Aquinas, volleyball: Porter totaled 20 assists, 14 kills and 11 digs to lead the Raiders to a four-set win over South Plantation and the District 14-6A title.

St. Thomas Aquinas setter Mikayla Porter (20) serves the ball during the BCAA Big 8 Championship against South Plantation at Pompano Beach High in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

▪ Alexandra Bruno, Coral Springs Charter, volleyball: Bruno had 17 kills to lead the Panthers to a sweep of Calvary Christian and the District 13-4A championship.