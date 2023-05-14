Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (May 14)

Broward County’s top athletes delivered more impressive performances as we move closer to the end of the 2022-23 high school sports season.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, May 18, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Matt Ossenfort, Stoneman Douglas, baseball: Ossenfort went 3 for 3 with two home runs and six RBI to lead the Eagles to a 13-3 win over Taravella in a Region 4-7A semifinal.

▪ Carlos Lugo, Calvary Christian, baseball: Lugo struck out seven over five innings and went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Eagles to a 7-1 win over Monsignor Pace in a Region 4-3A semifinal.

▪ Destiney Ortega, Pembroke Pines Charter, softball: Ortega threw a no-hitter, striking out nine with one walk to lead the Jaguars to a 3-0 win over Archbishop McCarthy in a Region 4-5A quarterfinal.

▪ Logan Keovathy, Cardinal Gibbons, boys’ volleyball: Keovathy finished with a combined 24 kills and 33 assists to lead the Chiefs to wins over Calvary Christian and Pompano Beach in the regional playoffs.

▪ Kailyn Echevarria, Western, flag football: Echevarria caught nine passes for 117 yards and a touchdown and had an interception to lead the Wildcats to a 34-21 win over St. Thomas Aquinas and a return trip to the state semifinals.