Yahoo News/YouGov poll: As opposition to Trump’s pandemic approach grows, most voters want Senate to pass stimulus before considering Amy Coney Barrett

As the Senate begins confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, two-thirds of voters say Congress should focus instead on passing more COVID-19 relief for struggling workers and businesses, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

The survey, which was conducted from Oct. 9 to 11, found that large majorities of the public think Congress has its priorities backward. Not only do more than three-quarters (77 percent) of registered voters want legislators to approve another major pandemic relief package; 66 percent want the Senate to vote on it before voting on Barrett’s nomination. A full third of Republicans (33 percent) agree.

In contrast, negotiations over a new round of stimulus funds remain at a partisan impasse while the Republican-controlled Senate plows ahead with its plan to install Barrett on the court before the Nov. 3 election — even though at least two GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Utah’s Mike Lee and North Carolina’s Thom Tillis, have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

President Trump and U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Alex Brandon/AP, Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Reuters) More

In response, a majority of registered voters (54 percent) say in-person hearings should be delayed. Only 36 percent say the opposite.

The consensus around Congress’s misplaced priorities reflects the deepening influence of COVID-19 on the final days of the 2020 election. While slightly more voters blame Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (43 percent) than President Trump (40 percent) for Washington’s continuing failure to agree on a relief bill, that dynamic has in no way boosted Trump. On the contrary: Trump continues to trail Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 8 percentage points among likely voters (43 percent to 51 percent) in large part because they have taken an even dimmer view of the president’s leadership on COVID-19 in the wake of his own hospitalization and a broader White House outbreak that has left dozens infected.

For instance, a clear majority of voters (57 percent) now agree with the following assessment: If those in and around the Trump White House “can’t protect themselves from the virus, how can they protect America?” Most (53 percent) also say they trust the administration less on COVID-19 because of the White House outbreak. And even though 42 percent agree that it “goes to show anyone can get COVID-19 and it’s no big deal” — something that the families of the 215,000 Americans killed by the virus would likely take issue with — a much larger number (58 percent) disagree with that cavalier claim.

As a result, Biden's lead on the question of who would do a better job handling the pandemic has doubled from 7 points (45 percent to 38 percent) to 14 points (48 percent to 34 percent) over the last week. Meanwhile, voter approval of Trump’s COVID-19 response has fallen from 43 percent to 40 percent, with 56 percent saying they disapprove.

Trump’s own behavior since returning from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has contributed to this decline. In last week’s Yahoo News/YouGov poll, which was conducted immediately after the president’s diagnosis, a little more than half (54 percent) of voters believed that his illness would have no effect on his approach to the pandemic, which has been to minimize the need for precautions. Now that Trump has spent his first week back in the White House dismissing the dangers of the virus and proclaiming that he feels better than he did 20 years ago, nearly three-quarters (73 percent) are convinced he won’t change.

