Polkadot Hits All-Time High in Development Activity in Q3 Amid Plans to Become World’s Fastest Blockchain

Polkadot
·5 min read

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / POLKADOT, the multichain ecosystem home to Web3's boundary-pushing builders, has continued to raise the bar in terms of interoperability and development activity in Q3.

InboundJunction, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture
InboundJunction, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture

A new all-time high for developer contributions was reached in August, and then beaten in September - when Polkadot had more activity than any other network, including Ethereum. GitHub data shows, on average, more than 500 individual contributions were provided every day in the final month of Q3.

Meanwhile, XCM, the Polkadot's innovative and secure cross-consensus messaging standard, has picked up the pace: parachains continue to open new channels to enable easy interoperability, while seeking to build new Web3 use cases. Data from Polkadot Subscan shows August had an all-time high number of 26,258 XCM messages sent.

There was extra excitement within the community surrounding future plans as Polkadot founder Rob Habermeier published a roadmap outlining a series of new in-development features.

These included a proposal that would give the network capacity to process up to one million transactions per second, which would represent a new pinnacle for Web3.

The positive adoption metrics for Polkadot come even as the industry-wide downtrend showed few signs of imminent recovery amidst wider macroeconomic concerns.

By the end of September 2022, the following milestones were reached by Polkadot's growing ecosystem:

  • Some 14,930 developer contributions were recorded for August, setting a new monthly all-time high by a wide margin. That record lasted for a matter of weeks before Polkadot crossed the 15,000 mark for the first time in September. The month finished with 15,433 contributions, the highest recorded on any network, including Ethereum.

  • New parachains continued to be launched on a regular basis. There are currently 40 active parachains on the experimental "canary" network, Kusama, and 26 on Polkadot itself.

  • Many parachains have been making use of Polkadot's novel cross-chain interoperability standard, XCM (cross-consensus messaging). So far, well over 140,000 messages have been exchanged between chains via 135 messaging channels as the chains collaborate to seek real-world solutions through interoperability.

  • The Web3 Foundation grants program, supporting Polkadot projects, supported an additional 37 projects during Q3, with total grants since inception approaching 500.

  • The Polkadot Treasury has funded spending proposals to the tune of over 9.6 million DOT, while the Kusama treasury has paid out nearly 346.7k KSM.

Roadmap published, Polkadot heading for up to one million transactions per second

Polkadot founder Rob Habermeier produced an important update on proposals for a series of major upgrades to enhance scalability. He highlighted Asynchronous Backing, which will cut the block time for parachains from 12 seconds to six and increase block space five to 10-fold. This will increase the amount of work every chain can do and optimize network performance, allowing scope for more parachains. It's also estimated this will take the transactions-per-second capacity of the network to between 100k and one million without affecting security. Asynchronous Backing is slated for deployment on Kusama by EOY 2022 and then on Polkadot, pending the results of audits and testing.

Meanwhile, parathreads - "pay-as-you-go" parachains that combine the power of starting a blockchain with the ease of launching a smart contract - are estimated to be ready for launch early next year. Parathreads will make it easier than ever before to build in the Polkadot ecosystem, providing a simple entry point for launching a Layer 1 chain on top of Polkadot and will be just as secure as full parachains. In addition, they can be seamlessly upgraded into full parachains with guaranteed capacity.

Polkadot the most decentralized network among peers, according to Messari

Messari, a leading provider of Web3 data, noted a particularly high Nakamoto Coefficient number for Polkadot. This is an indication of the number of nodes that must be compromised to affect the blockchain and prevent it from functioning correctly. A high Nakamoto measure indicates a network that is highly decentralized, and Polkadot's score is impressive compared to other networks.

InboundJunction, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture
InboundJunction, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture

Messari, issuing its own ‘State of Polkadot' report, observed: "Q3 was another consistent quarter for Polkadot's decentralization and staking. Fundamental metrics like validator count, percentage of total supply staked, and the minimum DOT required to run an active validator were stable. Consistency in decentralization and staking related metrics point to a functioning and healthy ecosystem."

Two largest stablecoins come on board

In September, Tether Operations Limited announced the launch of its native Tether (USDT) tokens on Polkadot. Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Tether, commented: "Polkadot is on a trajectory of growth and evolution this year and we believe Tether's addition will be essential in helping it continue to thrive." Tether was minted on Polkadot's common good parachain Statemint on September 23rd.

In the same week, Circle Internet Financial, the firm behind USD Coin (USDC) announced that it would expand the circulation of USDC to Polkadot. Joao Reginatto, VP of Product at Circle, said this move "...enables blockchain developers building on USDC and their users to experience greater liquidity and interoperability within the crypto economy." USDC is due to be integrated by the end of the year.

About Polkadot

Polkadot provides the technical advances necessary to make blockchain technology practical, accessible, scalable, interoperable, and future-proof, removing limitations and barriers to entry, and thereby fuelling innovation, growing the decentralized technology space, and bringing the Web3 vision to life.

About Web3 Foundation

Web3 Foundation funds research and development teams building the technology stack of the decentralized web. It was established in Zug, Switzerland by Ethereum co-founder and former chief technology officer Dr. Gavin Wood. Polkadot is the Foundation's flagship project. For more information, visit web3.foundation

Media Contact:

Ursula O'Kuinghttons
Director of Communications and Partnerships, Web3 Foundation
ursula@web3.foundation

SOURCE: Polkadot



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720609/Polkadot-Hits-All-Time-High-in-Development-Activity-in-Q3-Amid-Plans-to-Become-Worlds-Fastest-Blockchain

Latest Stories

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Jets sign first-round pick Brad Lambert to three-year, entry-level contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract. The team announced Wednesday that Lambert's deal carries an average annual value of US$1.2 million at the NHL level. He was the team's first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2022 draft. The 18-year-old has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose after playing three pre-season games for the Jets, where he recorded one goal and one assist in the three contests. Lambert, of Finland, spent last seas

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al