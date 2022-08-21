Polka Fest set to return on Aug. 26

Prince Albert’s 18th annual Polka Fest is back after three long years and bands are lining up to entertain new and old visitors alike.

The Prince Albert Exhibition’s General Manager Debra Despins said they’re looking forward to the City’s first Polka Fest since 2019.

“We've got a great lineup of musicians,” said Despins. “We have people coming from across the province.”

Despins said Polka Fest is a great opportunity for people to visit with old friends in the Polka circuit, and meet new friends as well.

Doors open at 4:30 pm on August 26, with a dance being held from 5:30 pm until 11 p.m.

The first act is Dennis Ficor, followed by Canada’s Polka King Walter Ostenak and the Western Senators.

The Gold Tones Band kicks off Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m., with performances by Leon Ochs, Ostenak, and the Senators for the rest of the day.

Sunday morning begins with a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., with entertainment until noon.

“If people want to get in on the Early Bird tickets, get in touch with the PA Exhibition Administration office or purchase available tickets at the Lake Country CO-OP Food Services area,” said Despins. “It's important to take advantage of the early bird tickets and get them as soon as they possibly can.”

Advanced pricing is $45 for a weekend pass, including Sunday breakfast.

Otherwise, tickets can be purchased individually at the door on Friday for $20, Saturday for $25, and Sunday for $15.

Advanced tickets can be purchased by Visa, Mastercard, Debit, Cash, or E-transfer to paex@sasktel.net.

Bailey Sutherland, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald