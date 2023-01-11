Polka Dots Have Overtaken New York’s Louis Vuitton Store

Brad Dickson



If you’re seeing spots in New York’s flagship Louis Vuitton store, you’re not hallucinating. The maximalist fashion house has joined forces with the polka-dot princess for a speckled coup teeming with poetic energy that can only be described as, well, classic Yayoi Kusama .

Stepping into the retail store turned installation—located fittingly across from the Whitney Museum’s downtown outpost in Manhattan’s trendy Meatpacking District—is like entering an off-kilter, kaleidoscopic universe of boundless space. The artist’s hand-painted dots are sprinkled across the walls, the ceiling, and the floors against a yellow background—a wry nod to Kusama’s infinity mirror concept, only reversed. Large metallic orbs are scattered throughout the space, with mini mirrored balls forming a larger-than-life LV logo.

Brad Dickson

And in this ocean of unending spots, it seems that nothing has been deprived of the Kusama touch: A monogram trunk is emblazoned in hand-painted dots; the Alma BB bag models Kusama’s signature brush-stroked infinity motif (complete, of course, with a mini pumpkin charm); and dresses with psychedelic flowers hang on the rack like paintings rather than ready-to-wear apparel. A perky denim mini skirt , a campy half-and-half tie , even a line of spotty perfume bottles —all dotted, dotted, dotted.

Brad Dickson

But wait, that’s not all that’s bespotted. A complementary pop-up also displays the collection in the SoHo Louis Vuitton location. Only more colorful. Painted dots are splayed across the store in a sea of reds, yellows, blues, and greens against a stark white backdrop. The exterior welcomes passersby with oversize blotches that manifest an ultra-Surrealist Dr. Seuss mood.

Brad Dickson

This is the second collaboration between Kusama and the storied fashion house. Back in 2012, the duo—led by then creative director Marc Jacobs—sponsored the Yayoi Kusama retrospective at the Whitney’s original uptown location. In celebration of this second iteration a decade later, the brand has set up Kusama art installations in cities across the world, from London to Tokyo to New York.

This special-edition pop-up, located on Gansevoort Street, is scheduled to run through the end of April, with the second part of the collection launching on March 31. We’ll let you connect the dots!

