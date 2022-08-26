Polk, Grapevine roll past Frisco Wakeland as Mustangs never trail in season-opening win

Grapevine made the most of its chances in Thursday night’s season-opening contest against Frisco Wakeland, scoring touchdowns on each of its first five possessions to power an impressive 49-28 victory at Toyota Stadium.

Grapevine (1-0) impressed on both sides of the football, rolling up 590 total yards in offense while also forcing three turnovers on defense.

“We knew playing Wakeland was going to be a good test for us and I thought we played really well,” said Grapevine head coach Mike Alexander. “I couldn’t have asked for a better first half and our kids did good job executing the plays.”

Grapevine never trailed in the contest, using a 14-point first quarter that saw the offense and defense both make big plays.

Interceptions by Major Heckt and CJ Holmes help set up both scoring drives for Grapevine, while the offense cashed in on touchdowns by quarterback Evan Baum and a Parker Polk for a two-touchdown edge.

Polk, a member of the Star Telegram Top 100, had a big game with 198 yards rushing on 20 carries while Baum rolled up 160 total yards and three scores in the win.

Grapevine kept the pressure on with a 21-point second quarter, including a 31-yard touchdown catch by Rondale Carridine, a slick 46-yard scoring run by Baum and a 4-yard score by Holmes for a 35-14 halftime lead.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Grapevine’s defense again had the big play as Heckt recovered a fumble inside the Grapevine 5 to turn Wakeland away.

In the final quarter, Grapevine got a 6-yard scoring catch by Sammy Kelley from Harrison Hackbarth and a 4-yard touchdown run by Demontrez Dunn to push the lead to 49-14 with eight minutes remaining.

Wakeland (0-1) managed the final two scores in the game off the arm of Brennan Myer, with Myer finishing with a game-high 341 yards passing and three touchdowns.