Politics live updates: Trump defends White House parties; Biden's 3 health goals for first 100 days

Sarah Elbeshbishi, Matthew Brown and Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
·7 min read

USA TODAY's coverage of the 2020 election and President-elect Joe Biden's transition continues this week as he rolls out more of his picks for top jobs in his administration. Meanwhile, the remaining final states certify their vote counts before the Electoral College ballots are officially cast Monday.

President Donald Trump has cleared the way for Biden's team to use federal resources and get briefings during the transition, although Trump has yet to formally concede the race.

Be sure to refresh this page often to get the latest information on the election and the transition.

Trump defends White House holiday parties amid COVID surge

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended the White House’s decision to hold a series of holiday parties and receptions at the presidential mansion despite a surge in coronavirus cases.

At a summit on COVID-19 vaccines, a reporter asked Trump why the parties were being held even though public health officials have discouraged Americans from traveling over the holidays and have suggested avoiding large in-person gatherings.

Trump said the number of guests at the indoor parties has been “reduced substantially” and that many of the attendees are wearing face masks.

“I look out at the audience at those parties...we have a lot of people wearing masks,” he said. “And I think that's a good thing."

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the parties and receptions, which started last week and will continue through December. In addition to paring down the guest lists, first lady Melania Trump’s office has said other safety precautions are being taken, such as serving individually plated food served from plexiglass-protected stations and positioning hand-sanitizer stations throughout the State Floor.

– Michael Collins, David Jackson and John Fritze

Biden’s 3 health goals for first 100 days

WILMINGTON, Del. – President-elect Joe Biden outlined three health goals to combat COVID-19 during his first 100 days in office: to have everyone where masks during that period, to distribute 100 million vaccinations and to reopen many schools if the virus is brought under greater control.

Biden said he developed the goals in consultation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He announced the goals while introducing his appointees, including California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of Health and Human Services and Dr. Vivek Murthy as surgeon general.

As his first goal, Biden, who will be sworn in Jan. 20, said he would sign an executive order on his first day to require mask wearing in federal buildings and on interstate transportation such as planes, trains and buses. The Trump administration rejected a request to take a similar step.

“We’re going to require masks wherever possible,” Biden said. “It’s not a political statement, it’s a patriotic act.”

As his second priority, Biden said he would push to deliver 100 million vaccinations during the first 100 days. The vaccinations are expected to require two inoculations for each person, so his goal would be to vaccinate 50 million people.

The earliest vaccine recipients under Biden’s goal would go to those at highest risk, first to health care professionals, to people living in long-term care and “as soon as possible” to educators.

“Developing a vaccine is only one herculean task,” Biden said. “Distributing it is another herculean task.”

Biden said his third goal is to reopen many schools. He said the goal would depend on Congress providing funding to students, educators and staffers to return safely, for masking, vaccinations, safety equipment and training.

“We’ll still have much to do in the first 100 days,” Biden said.

– Courtney Subramanian and Bart Jansen

Rep. Jim Clyburn says Rep. Marcia Fudge expected to be in Biden Cabinet

Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking Black member of House leadership, said Tuesday that he expects President-elect Joe Biden to nominate Rep. Marcia Fudge to a Cabinet post and that retired Gen. Lloyd Austin would make a good secretary of the Defense Department.

Fudge, D-Ohio, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, has been promoted as a potential secretary of Agriculture. Clyburn, a co-chairman of Biden’s inaugural committee whose support in South Carolina was crucial to Biden winning the Democratic nomination and ultimately the White House, said he expects Fudge to join the Cabinet.

“I look for her to be in the Cabinet,” Clyburn, D-S.C., told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday. “I don’t know that she will be the secretary of agriculture. That may not be. But she will be a member of the Cabinet, at least she will be nominated for a Cabinet position.”

Clyburn said he also supported Austin, who would become the first Black secretary of Defense, if confirmed by the Senate. Clyburn said he worked with Austin on diversity issues while he was at the Pentagon and that the Congressional Black Caucus supports him.

“We worked together on diversity issues,” Clyburn said. “I look for this to be a pretty smooth hearing and confirmation. I like him very much. I think he’s going to be a good fit for us.”

Clyburn’s comments come as various groups have argued for more diversity on Biden’s Cabinet and among top advisers. Biden will meet Tuesday with civil-rights groups.

– Bart Jansen

Trump reached out to Pennsylvania House speaker over election

President Donald Trump and his allies have continued to lobby Pennsylvania officials on its failed election cases in the commonwealth, going so far as to try and stop the state’s certification of the election results.

The measures reflect a national attempt by the Trump campaign in battleground states ahead of the Dec. 14 convention of the Electoral College. Trump has sought to overturn results in states he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

The president called state House Speaker Bryan Cutler to make his case, according to the Associated Press. The New York Times reported the president called Cutler twice over the past few days. Cutler's spokesman Michael Straub told the Times the president asked "what options were available to the legislature."

Supporters of the president have gathered in front of Cutler’s house to protest the results of the election.

Pennsylvania certified Biden's win in the state in November.

On Saturday, Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, urging him to ask the state legislature to overturn the results, which showed Biden the winner. Kemp has since told state lawmakers that attempts to change the election outcome by picking their own presidential electors is "not an option."

Georgia: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to state legislators: Picking own presidential electors 'not an option'

Some Trump allies, like Republican Rep. Mike Kelly, who represents part of northwestern Pennsylvania, have filed further lawsuits alleging widespread and coordinated fraud in state court. Nine state Republican lawmakers also filed a lawsuit on Monday levying similar claims.

– Matthew Brown

Ted Cruz said he would present oral arguments if PA case went to SCOTUS

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said he would present the oral argument in front of the Supreme Court if the high court decided to hear the Trump campaign's latest election challenge in Pennsylvania.

“Petitioners’ legal team has asked me whether I would be willing to argue the case before the Supreme Court, if the Court grants certiorari. I have agreed, and told them that if the Court takes the appeal, I will stand ready to present the oral argument,” Cruz told FOX News Monday, which he confirmed in a tweet.

The latest case filed in Pennsylvania regarding the election asks for the state to exclude the mail-in ballots received, citing them as unconstitutional. Pennsylvania received more than 2.5 million mail-in ballots in the 2020 election. President Donald Trump lost the state to President-elect Joe Biden.

GOP Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania is leading the case, claiming that all the mail-in votes are illegal votes and that the state’s 2019 law that made mail-in voting universal was illegal. Kelly was ruled against twice by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in cases that also ask to invalidate mail-in votes and block Joe Biden’s win.

“As I said last week, the bitter division and acrimony we see across the Nation needs resolution. I believe #SCOTUS has a responsibility to the American People to ensure, within its powers, that we are following the law and following the Constitution,” Cruz also tweeted Monday.

– Sarah Elbeshbishi

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Politics updates: Biden's 3 goals for first 100 days to fight COVID

Latest Stories

  • Alphonso Davies, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif split Lou Marsh win as top Canadian athlete

    Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies are co-winners of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year.

  • NHL, NHLPA reportedly settle on economic framework in return to play negotiations

    Thankfully, the NHL and NHLPA have moved beyond the financial piece and will work on the remaining issues on the return to play instead.

  • Report: Carson Wentz out as Eagles' starting QB, Jalen Hurts to start against Saints

    Doug Pederson has reportedly named Jalen Hurts his starting QB for Sunday's game against the Saints.

  • Canadian junior hockey team cuts players, resumes selection camp after quarantine

    Canada's top junior male hockey players returned to the ice Tuesday following a 14-day quarantine, although there were fewer of them.Five players were released from Canada's selection camp roster in Red Deer, Alta., because they were "unfit to continue to play based on return-to-play protocols," according to Hockey Canada senior vice-president of national teams Scott Salmond.Canada's camp halted Nov. 26 after two players and one non-core staff member tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.Defencemen Matthew Robertson, Mason Millman and Daemon Hunt and forwards Ridly Greig and Xavier Simoneau were sent home before camp resumed."Those five players, obviously a very, very difficult position and situation," Salmond said on a media conference call. "This is not a hockey decision. This is a health decision based on return-to-play protocols. They were unable to continue with camp today. Feel horribly for those kids."The world junior hockey championship opens Dec. 25 in Edmonton. The nine other international teams are scheduled to arrive by charter flight Saturday. Some are already minus players and coaches because of the virus. Any player, coach or team staff member who tested positive for the virus after Nov. 29 is ineligible to enter Edmonton's "bubble."Exhibition games are planned for Dec. 20-23.International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel simultaneously announced Tuesday that he's tested positive for the virus, and that the tournament will go ahead in Edmonton."Preparations will continue within the IIHF for the upcoming 2021 IIHF world junior championship," Fasel said in a statement."The IIHF staff and officials that have been assigned to work at the tournament in Edmonton are currently undergoing the pre-departure quarantine protocol that is being followed by all participating teams and game officials."Germany's hockey federation announced Tuesday in a social media post that a pair of forwards can't attend camp because they've contracted the virus.Swedish coach Tomas Monten, assistant coach Anders Lundberg and a video coach tested positive before their camp opened in Sundsvall.Swedish defenceman William Wallinder and winger Albin Grewe were also removed from the roster this week."This is obviously worrying and a difficult situation where our ultimate responsibility is the safety of players and leaders," Swedish federation secretary-general Johan Stark said in a statement on the organization's website."Now we have a challenge in complementing the management staff based on time and a sporting perspective."This is a serious situation from a safety perspective and we must follow this hour by hour and we also have a close dialogue with the International Ice Hockey Federation to describe our situation and review our alternatives."An eight-team minimum is required for the tournament to go ahead, Salmond said."It's difficult and you hold your breath every day," he said. "You hope, not only for our sake, but others that they can get to Edmonton on the thirteenth, be healthy and have a real strong competition."Canada's 25-player roster will be named following intrasquad games Wednesday and Thursday.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version misidentified Swedish coaches Tomas Monten and Anders Lundberg as players.

  • Report: Penguins accused of covering up coach's alleged sexual assault

    A former Penguins assistant is being accused of sexually assaulting another coach's wife in a car on a team trip. The organization allegedly covered it up.

  • Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight reportedly brought in $80 million

    Mike Tyson reportedly made $10 million from his comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr.

  • What makes an NBA team watchable? It's a little complicated

    There are several factors that make you want to tune in to watch a team, although some are easier to measure than others.

  • Ron Rivera says Mountain Dew, Taco Bell helped him get through cancer treatment

    When Rivera's treatment interfered with his ability to eat and taste food, the two things he was able to eat were Mountain Dew and Taco Bell.

  • LeBron James reacts to Kyrie Irving's clutch comment: 'It kinda hurt me a little bit'

    LeBron James and Kyrie Irving spent three years together with the Cavs.

  • Hotel food and late-night deals: What MLB GMs will and won't miss about the winter meetings

    The coronavirus pandemic has canceled MLB's annual industry convention. So what will team executives, who usually spend the week under the microscope, miss about the winter meetings?

  • Millwall's response to being booed for kneeling? Surrendering in the face of racists

    Millwall needed to take a stand before Tuesday's game after its players were booed for kneeling on Saturday. Instead, it just made things worse.

  • Already loaded with talent, Anthony Joshua used pandemic to improve 'mentally, tactically and physically'

    When the coronavirus forced postponement of his planned June bout with Kubrat Pulev, it was a blessing for Joshua.

  • Week 15 college football COVID-19 tracker: Cincinnati vs. Tulsa canceled, teams still set to play in AAC title game

    Saturday’s game between Cincinnati and Tulsa would have determined the home team for the title game.

  • NFL draft makeover: Do Eagles have a QB problem? And how do they address other needs?

    The Eagles have a lot of key decisions to make this offseason all over their roster, and they might also have a QB issue to address ... again.

  • How does the Ohio State-Michigan game being canceled affect Ohio State’s CFP hopes?

    Yahoo Sports College Reporter Pete Thamel breaks down why the Ohio State-Michgan game scheduled for this weekend was canceled, and what its cancelation means for the Buckeye’s title hopes.

  • MLS commissioner says no word yet on where Canadian teams will play in 2021

    Calling it "a season that we will remember forever," commissioner Don Garber said Major League Soccer's revenue is down almost US$1 billion compared to last year."Not only have we lost a significant amount of revenue, as have so many other businesses certainly in our industry, we've also incurred expenses that we were not intending to incur," he said in response to a question after his annual state of the league address Tuesday.Garber cited teams chartering to each game and the "enormous" cost of staging the MLS is Back Tournament in July as unexpected expenses. The loss of almost all gate revenue has also hurt."So actually the (financial) Impact of all this is probably deeper than what we expected," he said. "And that is concerning to us. But our owners have been understanding this impact from the very beginning."We are concerned about what this will look like leading into 2021 and are working, as I'm sure everybody could imagine, on figuring out how we could manage through that. I am very very hopeful that 2021 will be a way better year than '20 because I don't think any business could sustain the kind of impact that we sustained in 2020 for two years in a row."Garber said he is "concerned" about where the three Canadian teams will be able to play in 2021 because of the pandemic.He said it was too early to say where Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto will play after a year that saw them have to move south of the border because of pandemic-related travel restrictions and quarantine."These are enormous challenges for players and staff," he said. "So we don't have any news on what's going to happen with the Canadian MLS teams."The hope is the Canadian clubs can resume play in their home markets and teams can resume normal travel across the border. "But it's too early to make a guess on that," he added.He expressed support and gratitude to players on the Canadian franchises for their efforts during a difficult season. Garber also said he was impressed by how the Canadian government has managed through the pandemic.The league continues to target early to mid-March to open the 2021 season with expansion Austin FC bringing the number of franchises to 27.While Garber outlined the burden of the pandemic on MLS, he also cited the league's accomplishments saying it had completed 97 per cent of scheduled regular-season matches and all post-season games after the MLS is Back Tournament. "We were the only league in the world to play in a bubble and continue in our markets with a regular season and then complete a post-season in our local markets," he said. "It was an outstanding, remarkable undertaking."MLS completed a regular season featuring some 324 games, he added.Still, the league laid off nearly 20 per cent of its staff — "which was traumatic for all of us" — and players took a five per cent "salary adjustment."---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec 8, 2020 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Champions League: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face off for the first time in more than two years

    Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo faced off for the first time since 2018 when Barcelona hosted Juventus Tuesday in the Champions League.

  • Michael Jordan's private golf course delivers beer through the air

    Michael Jordan's golf course features beer deliveries via drone, among many other amenities.

  • James Harden finally reports to Rockets two days after training camp opened

    James Harden missed the Rockets' first two days of training camp.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Five players poised to bounce back for the 2020-21 NBA season

    Consider these five players in your fantasy basketball drafts as they represent the top bounce back candidates of the upcoming NBA season.