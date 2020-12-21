Politics live updates: COVID relief bill vote tonight, Biden gets vaccine today
USA TODAY's coverage of President-elect Joe Biden's transition continues this week as announces more of his picks for top jobs in his administration.
Trump has cleared the way for Biden's team to use federal resources and get briefings during the transition, although Trump has yet to formally concede the race and continues to challenge the results.
Dates to watch:
Jan. 6: Congress will count and certify the electoral results in a joint session.
Jan. 20: Inauguration of Biden who will take the oath of office.
We have a deal on COVID-19 relief
Lawmakers struck a nearly $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus deal Sunday that includes another round of stimulus checks and badly needed jobless benefits for struggling Americans, ending a long standoff in Washington with one of the biggest rescue bills in U.S. history.
After months of impasse, negotiations came down to the wire as 12 million people are set to lose unemployment benefits the day after Christmas. The deal includes restarting a $300 boost to the federal unemployment insurance benefit, extending eviction moratoriums for renters for an unspecified amount of time and a $600 direct payment to most Americans.
The measure will be tied to a $1.4 trillion must-pass spending bill that will fund federal agencies and programs through Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year. Congress passed a one-day extension of government funding late Sunday to give lawmakers one more day to review the deal to avert a partial government shutdown deadline.
For the bill to become law, both the House and Senate must pass the legislation, and President Donald Trump will need to sign it. Both chambers are expected to debate and vote on the package Monday. Here's what is in the stimulus package.
Biden rolls up his sleeves — to get the vaccine
Biden will receive his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live TV on Monday.
“I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take,” Biden has said of his decision.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband are expected to receive their first shots next week.
Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other lawmakers received doses Friday. Many publicized their vaccinations to combat vaccine hesitancy. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., published an Instagram story of the experience, answering questions from the public.
"I'd never advise you to do something I wasn't willing to do myself," she said.
Lawmakers were offered the vaccine as part of continuity of government or national security measures.
