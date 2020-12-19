Politics live updates: COVID relief negotiations stall over GOP senators' call to end emergency Fed powers

USA TODAY's coverage of the 2020 election and President-elect Joe Biden's transition continues this week as he rolls out more of his picks for top jobs in his administration and prepares to take the oath of office Jan. 20. The Electoral College affirmed Biden's win Monday, officially giving Biden enough electoral votes to defeat President Donald Trump. Congress will count and certify the results in a joint session Jan. 6.

Be sure to refresh this page often to get the latest information on the election and the transition.

Debate over Federal Reserve stalls stimulus talks

As the hours ticked down towards another government shutdown deadline, senators deadlocked over Republicans’ insistence a provision ending certain emergency Federal Reserve powers be included in the bill.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., defended his provision on the Senate floor Saturday, saying the Federal Reserve powers in question "did their job, their function," and were set to end at the end of the year. His provision was not an attempt to "hamstring" the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, he said, noting a new Congress could simply pass another bill on the issue.

But Toomey seemed open to compromise. To his Democratic colleagues, he said, "give me a call" to work out a solution.

Republican senators have held firm and backed Toomey on the issue, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told reporters.

Democrats say Toomey’s insistence on including the provision is the last major hurdle in negotiations on a stimulus bill, and many oppose its inclusion.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told reporters Toomey’s proposal made "no sense at all. The Congress has no business trying to keep the Fed from having the tools that it may need in the future to deal with this crisis."

– Nicholas Wu

Biden: ‘No time to waste’ on tackling climate change

WILMINGTON – President-elect Joe Biden formally introduced members of his climate and energy team on Saturday, calling the group "brilliant, qualified and tested" and ready to lead a unified response to the climate change crisis on his first day in office.

Story continues

"We literally have no time to waste," he said at a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden has promised that slowing global warming and its impacts will be one of the top priorities of his administration. Yet getting Congress on board could be a challenge since Democrats will hold a slim majority in the House, and control of the Senate remains up in the air.

Biden and his team will likely have to turn to regulatory agencies to enact many of the sweeping changes they are seeking.

To head up the effort, Biden has chosen former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to serve as Energy secretary. Granholm is experienced in dealing with the auto industry, which could come in handy as he seeks to make clean energy a priority, including efforts to increase fuel efficiency standards for cars and light trucks.

Biden’s choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency is Michael Regan, who is currently the top environmental regulator in North Carolina and, if confirmed, would be the first Black man to lead the federal agency.

Gina McCarthy, who served as EPA administrator under President Barack Obama, will fill a newly created position of White House climate adviser. McCarthy has been a fierce advocate for policies to combat climate change and, while at the EPA, was an architect of the sweeping Clean Power Plan that Obama proposed to limit carbon emissions from aging coal-fired power plants.

Biden also has tapped Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico to serve as Interior secretary. Haaland will be the first Native American to head the sprawling agency.

Other members of Biden’s climate and energy team will include environmental lawyer Brenda Mallory, who will chair the Council on Environmental Quality, and Ali Zaidi, who currently serves as the top climate adviser to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and will serve as Biden’s deputy national climate adviser.

– Michael Collins

Schumer becomes latest congressional leader to get coronavirus vaccine

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Saturday became the third top congressional leader to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday. Schumer received the vaccine one day after Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi all got their first doses of the vaccine.

"At the advice of the attending physician in the Capitol, I received the first of two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine today," Schumer tweeted. "The vaccine is safe and effective, and I encourage everyone to take it as it becomes available."

At the advice of the attending physician in the Capitol, I received the first of two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine today.



The vaccine is safe and effective, and I encourage everyone to take it as it becomes available. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 19, 2020

Trump downplays cyberattack, contradicts Pompeo on Russia's role

Although Secretary of State Mike Pompeo publicly blamed Russia for the massive cyberattack that affected multiple U.S. government agencies, private firms and think tanks, President Donald Trump bucked the general consensus and cast doubt on the Kremlin's role.

In a tweet Saturday, the president said, "Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens."

And despite the dire warnings from the Department of Homeland Security that the breach constitutes a "grave risk" for the U.S., as well as numerous experts' concerns about the severity of the threat, Trump accused the news media of exaggerating the seriousness of the cyberattack.

"The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control," Trump said.

– Sarah Elbeshbishi

Senate gavels in for rare weekend session as stimulus negotiations drag on

The Senate convened for a rare weekend session Saturday as negotiators struggled to close the gap on outstanding issues in a COVID-19 relief package.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor that lawmakers held "productive discussions this week," but had still failed to close a deal.

Lawmakers "need to conclude our talks, draft our legislation, and land this plane," he said, warning of a potential "unending catalog of disagreements" if negotiations dragged on.

McConnell told reporters he hoped to have a deal today.

A debate over restrictions on Federal Reserve lending authority had threatened to derail negotiations Friday. Democrats said Republicans were trying to introduce provisions in stimulus legislation to handicap the incoming Biden administration.

Lawmakers are trying to reach a deal by the end of Sunday when a stopgap measure to keep the government running expires. Negotiators are hoping to tie a COVID stimulus deal to legislation that provides funding for the rest of the fiscal year (through Sept. 30), and pass both together by the end of the weekend.

– Nicholas Wu

Pompeo says Russia 'pretty clearly' behind cyberattack on US

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told conservative talk radio host Mark Levin that while U.S. officials are "still unpacking" the massive cyberattack that compromised multiple government agencies, the Kremlin likely orchestrated the breach.

"This was a very significant effort, and I think it’s the case that now we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity," Pompeo said.

The Department of Homeland Security's cybersecurity unit has acknowledged that the full scope of the attack is not yet known, with an untold number of local government and private sector systems at "grave risk."

Pompeo also defended President Donald Trump's public silence on the cyberattack, agreeing with Levin's suggestion that the White House was working "behind the scenes" on a response. But he did not elaborate on what, if anything, the president might be doing to confront Moscow.

– Deirdre Shesgreen

COVID stimulus deal remains elusive as Congress avoids shutdown

Lawmakers avoided a government shutdown on Friday by passing a short-term government funding bill hours before funding was set to lapse, buying themselves a few more days of negotiations as talks in Congress over a COVID-19 stimulus bill stretched into the weekend.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said on the House floor following the vote he was hopeful a deal was possible, though there were "significant issues outstanding" as stimulus negotiations continued. He told lawmakers the earliest the House could vote on any stimulus legislation if a deal were to emerge would be 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday.

– Jeanine Santucci

Lawmakers get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

As states received their first rounds of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, lawmakers were among the first to to receive their first of two shots, including Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Pence, the head of the White House's coronavirus task force, was vaccinated Friday morning at an on-camera event intended to build public confidence in the vaccine. He received the recently-approved vaccine developed by Pfizer that is being distributed throughout the country.

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Monday in Delaware, Jen Psaki said Friday. Meanwhile, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will stagger getting her vaccination, to avoid getting it at the same time as Biden, by receiving hers the week after Christmas.

Pelosi, 80, received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday in the office of the Attending Physician in the Capitol, her office said. McConnell, 86, received the COVID-19 vaccine later Friday.

“Vaccines are how we beat this virus,” McConnell said in a statement posted on Twitter.

– Jeanine Santucci

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Politics live updates: COVID relief negotiations stall over Fed powers