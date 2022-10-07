Politics latest news: We're not a nanny state and won't tell people to use less energy, says climate minister

Liz Truss has refused to rule out power cuts hitting homes and businesses - PA

Britain is "not a nanny state" and households will not be told to use less energy this winter, the climate minister has confirmed.

A £15million information campaign urging the public to conserve energy was backed by Jacob Rees-Mogg, and was estimated to save households around £300. It was then reported overnight to have been rejected by Liz Truss in the face of backing from her Business Secretary.

However, Graham Stuart insisted there was no "highly-developed campaign which we were passionately devoted to" and stressed the need for "the right messaging" in the months ahead.

"Technically, a general campaign about reducing energy would probably make no difference to our energy security. So, that would be a good reason not to do it," Mr Stuart told LBC.

"We're also hesitant to tell people what they should do when we're not a nanny-state government. What we are prepared to do is talk to the big energy users and talk to consumers with smart technology about rewarding them for reducing energy at the peak times."

Speaking to Times Radio, he added: "There is not enormous use in telling people to use less energy when it makes no difference to our national security."

Settle down, climate minister tells Nadine Dorries

The new climate minister has told Nadine Dorries to "settle down" after her public criticisms of Liz Truss in the past couple of weeks.

Ms Dorries has had some strong words about Liz Truss's mandate, appearing to suggest her Government had "no mandate" to break from the 2019 general election manifesto.

Nadine Dorries - Leon Neal/Getty Image

She said there was "widespread dismay at the fact that three years' of work [had] effectively been put on hold".

Asked about her comments, Graham Stuart told Sky News: "I know how bruising it can be when you leave Government, and, you know, I think, what I did, and I would certainly advise Nadine to ... is just to settle down a little while and let the new team get on with the job, and that's what we're doing."

All smiles ahead of summit

Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland Secretary, will attend the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference this afternoon.

Also present are Simon Coveney, the Irish foreign minister, Helen Mcentee, the Irish foreign minister, and Steve Baker, minister of state at the Northern Ireland Office.

Here's the quartet in a feelgood Friday picture:

Therese Coffey, DHSC, and the public oppose Oxford commas

Ten years after Owen Paterson's own war on the punctuation mark, Therese Coffey raised eyebrows last month as she asked Department for Health workers to stop using the Oxford comma.

However, the Health Secretary was speaking on behalf of a clear majority of the public.

New YouGov polling has shown 56 per cent oppose the Oxford comma, while only 25 per cent prefer to use it and a further 19 per cent do not know.

Oxford comma critics say it is pointless, pedantic and not even grammatically correct. But its defenders argue it adds clarity, structure, and breaks up lists.

Health secretary Therese Coffey has instructed civil servants in her department not to use the Oxford comma



In this, Coffey is representing the will of the people - 56% of Britons reject the Oxford comma, with only 25% preferring to use ithttps://t.co/0cGvhcgjF5 pic.twitter.com/lqCCtOuCLZ — YouGov (@YouGov) October 7, 2022

John Glen: So-called 'anti-growth coalition' want the same thing

A backer of Rishi Sunak has appeared to take aim at Liz Truss's description of her political opponents as an "anti-growth coalition".

John Glen wrote on Twitter: "Those who sometimes disagree with me aren’t a part of an anti-growth coalition, they want the same thing - we just disagree about how we get there.

And in an interview with the Salisbury Journal, his local newspaper, Mr Glen added: "I am concerned about the lack of measurement of the growth rate that is asserted as the goal."

'The nicest, kindest and most unassuming of politicians'

MPs have been paying tribute to James Brokenshire on the first anniversary of his death.

Mr Brokenshire, a former housing and Northern Ireland secretary, died peacefully in hospital on October 7, 2021, four years after he was first diagnosed with lung cancer.

He was hailed by Boris Johnson as the "nicest, kindest and most unassuming of politicians".

James Brokenshire - Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto

Dame Eleanor Laing said her Epping Forest constituents were "so proud of this Loughton boy and all that he achieved - we miss him greatly".

And Louie French, who succeeded Mr Brokenshire as the MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup, wrote: "James was taken from us far too young and I know how proud he would be of Cathy’s ongoing campaigning for national lung cancer screening."

Ben Marlow: Thanks to short-sighted and reckless acts, blackouts are a real threat

Amid all the heightened fears about the current energy crisis, it is easy to forget that Britain is no stranger to power scares, writes Ben Marlow.

In 2013, after a particularly severe winter and faults in a key pipeline, the country came within six hours of running out of gas.



In 2018, supplies dwindled dangerously low again as the Beast from East combined with Storm Emma to batter UK shores with some of the worst weather in decades.



Not forgetting of course that the lights really did go out in the 1970s when Ted Heath was forced to impose a three-day week after the nation was brought to a shuddering halt by striking coal workers. There were also major unplanned outages during the storms of 1987 when over 1.5m people were plunged into darkness.

Ben Marlow: Why are ministers so reluctant to be straight with the public?

Unions urge Truss to formally drop cuts

Cuts of 91,000 to the civil service must be formally dropped, a leading trade union warned Liz Truss following speculation she had abandoned Boris Johnson's Whitehall reforms.

Mike Clancy, the general secretary of Prospect, said civil servants "deserve better than constant briefings" about their job security.

"Any announcement should be made formally and alongside a withdrawal of proposals to reduce redundancy terms for staff," Mr Clancy said.

"Until that happens, dedicated public servants will remain concerned for their future.

"After 12 years of cuts and now soaring inflation which means more huge real term budget cuts pushing services to the brink, the idea that further 'efficiency savings' can be found in departmental budgets is absurd."

Friend or foe? Liz Truss finally has an answer

Liz Truss finally declared Emmanuel Macron a "friend" last night after he agreed to work with Britain to stop migrants crossing the Channel, James Crisp and Joe Barnes report.

The Prime Minister caused controversy during her leadership campaign in August when she said that the "jury’s out" on whether the French president was a "friend or foe" to the UK.

Liz Truss and Emmanuel Macron - Alastair Grant/Pool via Reuters

Mr Macron later suggested it was a "problem" if Britain could not call itself a friend of France. After speaking with Mr Macron on the margins of the first European Political Community summit of EU and non-EU nations in Prague, Ms Truss said: "He is a friend."

Why the jury is no longer out on Macron

Starmer warns of house price 'shocks'

Sir Keir Starmer said there was "no market confidence" in the Government as he warned of potential "shocks" to house prices after mortgage rates rise.

Mortgage rates have increased after Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget last month, leading Savills to warn a downturn could wipe out the past two years of growth in London's housing market.

"I can see further shocks coming out of this unless the government changes course," Sir Keir told City AM.

"The broader thing is confidence, because we talk about the market reaction as an abstract – it’s not. It’s people investing huge amounts of money who don’t have confidence in what the government did in that kamikaze mini-Budget."

10:12 AM

Nicola Sturgeon: Gender recognition process is 'traumatic'

Nicola Sturgeon said the current gender recognition process is "traumatic" and "stigmatising" after a protest outside the Scottish Parliament over new legislation.

The Scottish First Minister told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The Gender Recognition Bill is about reforming an existing process. It doesn't give any more rights to trans people and doesn't take away any rights from women.

Nicola Sturgeon during First Minister's Questions on Thursday - Ken Jack/Getty Images

"Men are the risk to women, not trans women. Any man who seeks to abuse any process to attack women, we should deal with that. We shouldn't stigmatise further an already stigmatised group of people.

"The current process is stigmatising, it's traumatic, it's asking people to prove that they are mentally unwell. So a trans person who wants to change gender, the process that is set out in the Bill is less traumatic and less stigmatising.

"If anybody seeks to misuse (the proposed) process... to abuse women, that would be a criminal offence that they would be committing."

Net zero should not be at 'top of' every deal, suggests trade minister

The new trade minister said he had already started "pushing back internally" against putting net zero "at the top" of every single deal signed.

Conor Burns, who previously worked as a Northern Ireland minister, told Playbook: "I have already started pushing back internally in my first two weeks in the department on what seems to have been a determination by [the Department for International Trade], which changed since I was last there, to push net-zero and the environment to the top of every single trade agreement as a sort of policy objective."

'The coalition encompasses almost everyone'

The Labour Party, obviously. The Liberal Democrats, of course, as well as the Scottish Nationalists, and anyone who has ever visited north London, writes Matthew Lynn.

Liz Truss didn’t quite get around to including Jamie Oliver, Peppa Pig, and that guy who used to be in One Direction who isn’t Harry Styles among the supporters of the Anti-Growth Coalition in her speech to the Conservative Party conference yesterday.

And yet, for all the flak she received, the only real flaw in her analysis was this: the coalition she is taking on is far, far mightier than anyone seems yet to have realised.

The AGC, as it should probably be known, has now been defined as the enemy of Truss's administration, and overcoming it her overriding mission.

Why the Anti-Growth Coalition is bigger than you think

'We will take no lessons from Labour'

The possibility of blackouts this winter is a "direct result" of Tory energy policy, Ed Miliband has claimed.

Mr Miliband, a former Labour leader and the party's current shadow climate and net zero secretary, said successive governments "banning onshore wind, stalling on energy efficiency and failing on nuclear" had led to "higher bills and reliance on imports".

But Greg Hands, a former Tory energy and climate change minister, accused the opposition of "nonsense".

"On nuclear, it was Labour who in 1997 said they 'could see no economic case for new nuclear power stations', which set the UK back a generation," Mr Hands said.

"On energy efficiency, Ed and Labour left office in 2010 with only an appalling 14 per cent of UK homes being rated in the top brackets (A-C) for energy efficiency - now that figure is 46 per cent and rising. There is still much to do here - but we will take no lessons from Labour."

'New air of positivity' on Brexit creates 'flicker of optimism'

Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister has said a new "era of positivity" has created a "flicker of optimism" about finding a resolution to the Northern Ireland Protocol issues.

Simon Coveney said relationships were changing and there were efforts on both sides to improve trust in Dublin and London on a "very difficult" issue to resolve.

It came after Steve Baker apologised to the European Union for "not always behaving" during Brexit negotiations.

Simon Coveney (left) pictured with Chris Heaton-Harris, the new Northern Ireland Secretary - Niall Carson/PA Wire

Speaking on Irish broadcaster RTE Radio 1's Morning Ireland programme, Mr Coveney said: "There is certainly a new era of positivity and I think that has created a flicker of optimism."

He said only "time will tell" whether an agreement can be reached, adding: "There's a lot of warm language at the moment. I don't think we should get carried away with that.

Gareth Davies, our Breaking News Editor, has the latest

Senior Tory questions 'too interventionist' logic

Simon Hoare - the Tory chairman of the Northern Ireland committee, who has already emerged as a critical voice on the backbenches during the Truss administration - appeared to add to calls for an energy campaign.

Mr Hoare retweeted a post that reads: "We are using vast amounts of taxpayers’ money to pay for energy bills this winter, but the argument for not launching a public energy saving campaign is because it is too interventionist?"

Yes to an energy campaign... but no to the price tag

Maria Caulfield, the Tory MP for Lewes, suggested an energy-saving campaign would not be worth the money.

Ms Caulfield said: "I’m all for an energy saving campaign this winter but do we need to spend £15 million to do that?

"The PM is right to question if this is the best use of taxpayers' money."

Tory MP: I'm fully behind an energy-saving campaign

A former Tory minister has broken ranks after the Government decided against a public information campaign on saving energy amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Guy Opperman, who was the pensions minister until his departure from the frontbench last month, said he was "fully behind" the idea, which the climate minister said in the past hour would be reminiscent of a "nanny state".

"The obvious reductions pursued by France, Germany and others in the public sector are no public buildings warmer than 19C, turn off overnight lighting of buildings and adverts etc, turn off hot water for hand washing and public spaces," he wrote on Twitter.

"All basic but simple stuff to help supply issues. This is not nanny state. It is preserving supply, saving money for everyone, and encouraging localism. The example of Germany, which is in a massive energy crisis, way worse than the UK, is worth following."

Energy campaign 'would probably make no difference'

The Government is not "nanny state" and will not press ahead with a reported public information drive on using energy this winter, a minister has insisted.

Here is what Graham Stuart had to say on LBC as he warned such a campaign risked Britons learning the "wrong lessons":

Technically, a general campaign about reducing energy would probably make no difference to our energy security. So, that would be a good reason not to do it.



We're also hesitant to tell people what they should do when we're not a nanny-state government. What we are prepared to do is talk to the big energy users and talk to consumers with smart technology about rewarding them for reducing energy at the peak times.



The danger is if you had a sort of general 'use less energy' message that the wrong lessons would be taken on board by people.

Doreen Lawrence and Prince Harry among those taking legal action against Daily Mail publisher

Lawyers for Doreen Lawrence have accused the Daily Mail of "abhorrent criminal activity"after launching a legal claim against the newspaper which campaigned to bring her son’s killers to justice, Robert Mendick and Phoebe Southworth report.

Baroness Lawrence has lodged a High Court claim along with Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and other celebrities over allegations that Associated Newspapers engaged in "unlawful acts" including hiring private detectives to place secret listening devices inside people’s cars and homes.

Last night, the publishers dismissed the allegations as "preposterous smears" and an "orchestrated attempt" to drag the Mail into the phone-hacking scandal that has engulfed rival tabloids. It said there was "no credible evidence" to back up the allegations.

Read more: Associated Newspapers dismisses 'preposterous smears'

Revealed: The Brexiteers and Tory donors due to get peerages

Brexit-backing Conservatives who supported Boris Johnson will be appointed to the House of Lords within days to reduce the chances of Tory legislation being defeated.

The Telegraph can reveal the full list of political peerages that is on the brink of being announced by Downing Street, subject to last-minute tweaks.



There are 15 Conservatives on the current list to become new peers, more than all the other political parties combined. Labour is due to get just eight new Lords.

Ben Riley-Smith, our Political Editor, has the full list

Nadhim Zahawi 'sorry' for turmoil that followed mini-Budget

Nadhim Zahawi has apologised on Question Time for the economic turmoil that followed the Government's mini budget.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster was forced to make the apology after clashing with Talk TV presenter Piers Morgan last night:

'We plan for all eventualities'

Energy rationing and blackouts are "not our expectation at all", Graham Stuart said this morning.

He emphasised that ministers plan for "all eventualities", but asked about the prospect of rationing or three-hour blackouts, he told Sky: "We don’t expect that to occur, that’s not our expectation at all.

"The public should be confident we have a very strong and diverse supply, that we’ve taken all the steps to look after our needs this winter, and of course we’ve been and - the Prime Minister's been really focused on this - [which] is making sure that we aren’t in as vulnerable a position ever again in future."

Government won't say 'switch things off for the national need'

Households' energy use "doesn't make any difference" to national energy security apart from at peak time, the climate minister has argued.

Graham Stuart said there were "good reasons" why people may want to take measures such as having a shower instead of a bath "because it cuts their energy bills".

"Most of the time, except in peak [time] because of the nature of our energy system, it doesn’t make any difference to our energy security," he told Sky News.

"It’s different in Germany, it’s different in Holland. The last thing you want to do is tell someone 'switch things off for the national need' when it makes no difference to the national security position.

"That’s why you’ve got to look at these things in the round and make sure you get the messages in the most nuanced and subtle and effective way possible."

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter, guiding you through all of today's latest news and developments.

There were reports overnight a £15million public information campaign on saving energy, supported by Jacob Rees-Mogg, had been blocked at the insistence of Downing Street.

However Graham Stuart, the climate minister, has dismissed the idea of a "highly-developed" plan this morning, while confirming Britons would not be told to use less energy in the coming months.