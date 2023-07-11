Politics latest news: Voters trust Starmer over Sunak on economy and foreign policy

The ratings for Rishi Sunak came as he mulled pulling back a reshuffle of his Cabinet - Frank Augstein/Reuters

Voters trust Sir Keir Starmer over Rishi Sunak on all leadership qualities including the economy and foreign policy, new polling has shown.

Sir Keir leads Mr Sunak across every one of the 17 characteristics polled Redfield & Wilton including “can build a strong economy”, where he leads by 39 per cent to 32 per cent.

The Labour leader also trumps the Prime Minister on “works well with foreign leaders”, a metric Mr Sunak had led on as recently as June 26. Sir Keir is now out in front by five percentage points, with his biggest leads (16 percentage points) on “can bring British people together” and “cares about people like me”.

Figures from the poll also show Mr Sunak’s rating has sunk to its joint-lowest score nationally since February 26. He is now on minus 16 points, having started his premiership in positive territory.

It came as The Telegraph revealed Mr Sunak is considering reshuffling his Cabinet in September rather than later this month after senior ministers pushed for a delay.

08:02 AM BST

Mel Stride: We must control wage growth when possible

Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, has insisted ministers must control public sector pay amid high wage growth this morning.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “What is really important is just as the Bank of England is doing its bit on the monetary side with interest rates, the Government does the right thing with fiscal policy and that does mean leaning into controlling wage growth when possible, principally in the public sector..

“And the importance of that is really clear, because inflation is something that impoverishes everyone, it particularly hits those least well off, and we’re absolutely determined to continue to bear down on it and actually meet the Prime Minister’s target of halving the level of inflation by the end of this year.”

Asked if he still believed that was possible, Mr Stride replied: “Yes I do, and in fact if you look at most of the forecasters and I know this is a rapidly evolving and changing situation that we’re in, if you look at those forecasters they all suggest that is where we will get to. But it’s not going to be easy...

“We [need to] do what my department is doing, which is to increase the labour supply, and we’ve seen more of that in the figures this morning, particularly getting economic inactivity down.”

07:56 AM BST

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Reporter, guiding you through today’s events in Westminster.

Voters trust Sir Keir Starmer over Rishi Sunak on all leadership qualities including the economy and foreign policy, according to polling published overnight by Redfield & Wilton Strategies.

Sir Keir leads Mr Sunak across every one of the 17 characteristics polled by the firm including “can build a strong economy”, on which he leads by 39 per cent to 32 per cent.

The figures come amid a backlash from some of the Prime Minister’s backbenchers over the Government’s current direction of travel on the economy and tax and spend.

