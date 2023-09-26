Politics latest news: UN Refugee Convention is ‘out of date’, minister says

Chris Philp, the policing minister, is pictured in Westminster on August 31 - Tayfun Salci/Shutterstock

The United Nations Refugee Convention is out of date, a Home Office minister said this morning ahead of a major speech on the subject by Suella Braverman.

Chris Philp, the policing minister, said the existing convention should be “looked at on an international basis” to establish if it is fit for purpose.

He said it had been “stretched” since its introduction after the Second World War, with “economic migrants” using it to “shop around” for the best place to claim asylum.

Asked if he agreed the convention was out of date, Mr Philp told Times Radio: “Yes, I think it does need to be looked at on an international basis because we have seen people using asylum claims who are essentially economic migrants and we have also seen people sort of shopping around between different countries to choose where to claim asylum and that is not how the UN Refugee Convention was originally designed.”

Ms Braverman, the Home Secretary, will deliver a speech this afternoon during a visit to Washington DC in which she will warn that as many as 780 million people will be eligible to claim asylum without radical reform of global refugee rules.

'Very large scale illegal immigration movements' must be addressed - minister

The world is currently seeing “very large scale illegal immigration movements” which must be addressed, the policing minister said this morning.

Chris Philp suggested Suella Braverman’s speech in Washington DC this afternoon on global refugee rules will “at least” initiate a debate on the issue.

He told Times Radio: “We have seen very large scales of illegal immigration around the world. In the US where she is speaking in this month alone I think they have had already 140,000 people just in the last three weeks cross their southern border.

“We have seen I think getting on for a couple of hundred thousand people illegally enter Europe this year.

“So I think we do need to deal with these very large scale illegal immigration movements and addressing this issue or at least initiating a debate on this issue is one of the ways to do that.”

Minister: UN Refugee Convention 'out of date'

