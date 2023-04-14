Politics latest news: Two-thirds of voters believe Government handling Brexit badly

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured in his 10 Downing Street office on April 13 - Simon Dawson /No10 Downing Street

Two-thirds of voters believe the Government is handling the UK’s exit from the European Union badly, according to a new poll.

A survey conducted by YouGov found 41 per cent of people believe ministers are handling Brexit "very badly" and 27 per cent said "fairly badly", 68 per cent in total.

Meanwhile, just 22 per cent said the Government was doing well in navigating Britain’s split from Brussels, with two per cent saying ministers were doing "very well" and 20 per cent saying "fairly well".

The negative poll numbers for the Government, collected between April 5-6, come despite Rishi Sunak’s recent Windsor Framework deal with the EU to remedy problems caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Joe Biden, the US President, said earlier this week during a visit to Belfast that he believed the framework will pave the way for a surge of American investment in Northern Ireland.

Majority of voters believe UK was wrong to leave EU

A majority of voters believe the UK was wrong to vote to leave the European Union at the Brexit referendum in 2016, a new poll has found.

A YouGov survey conducted between April 5-6 found that 55 per cent of people believe the UK was wrong to leave the bloc.

About one third - 32 per cent - believe the nation was right to split from Brussels. Some 13 per cent of respondents said they did not know.

The survey found that almost one in five - 19 per cent - of Leave voters now believe the UK was wrong to leave the EU compared to 90 per cent of Remainers.

