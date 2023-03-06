Politics latest news: Tory critics of Sue Gray are spouting 'crackpot conspiracy theories', Labour claims

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, is pictured on February 25 during a visit to Barnard Castle - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Europe

Wes Streeting has accused Tory critics of Sue Gray of spouting "crackpot conspiracy theories" about her appointment as Sir Keir Starmer's new chief of staff.

Ms Gray resigned last week as second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Cabinet Office, paving the way for her to take up the role with Labour.

The move is yet to be finalised because it is being probed by parliament's anti-corruption watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments.

But the announcement prompted a political firestorm as some Tory MPs seized upon the appointment to question the impartiality of Ms Gray's original partygate probe into Boris Johnson and Downing Street.

08:26 AM

Cabinet minister: 'No reason to believe' Sue Gray was not impartial

A Cabinet minister said she had "no reason to believe" Sue Gray was not impartial when she investigated lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.

Michelle Donelan, the Science Secretary, told Sky News: "She was a leading civil servant who obviously swore and accepted the civil service code in which one of those key requirements is impartiality."

Asked whether Ms Gray was impartial, Ms Donelan said: "I have no reason to believe she wasn’t."

08:20 AM

Latest small boats crackdown nothing more than 'headline-grabbing gimmicks' - Labour

Rishi Sunak's new proposals to tackle small boat crossings are nothing more than "headline-grabbing gimmicks", a Labour frontbencher has claimed.

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, told BBC Breakfast: "We’re slightly pulling our hair out because, like everyone else, we’re watching these small boats come across, it’s incredibly dangerous, it’s a completely unacceptable way for people to arrive.

"But it’s partly because the Government goes after headline-grabbing gimmicks rather than trying to solve the actual problem."

08:17 AM

Labour predicts Rishi Sunak's new small boats laws will never 'see the light of day'

Wes Streeting, Labour's shadow health secretary, predicted the Government's new small boats crackdown (see the post below at 08.15) will never actually come into effect because the proposals will be blocked by Parliament.

Asked if a Labour government would overturn the proposals, Mr Streeting told BBC Breakfast: "Well, I don’t think it is going to see the light of day. I don’t think it is going to get through parliament, I don’t think anyone in their right mind thinks it is sensible.

"What they want is just to be able to come on programmes like yours and say ‘oh, it’s these terrible lefty judges, these Labour lawyers, they have blocked us doing this’.

"Actually they need to get a grip on the speed of decision making, making sure there are safe schemes that people can use and going after the criminal gangs that are exploiting people."

08:15 AM

Government set to publish new draft laws to tackle migrant Channel crossings crisis

The Government is expected to publish its new draft laws to tackle the migrant Channel crossings crisis as soon as tomorrow.

The proposals will see families facing detention and deportation if they enter the UK illegally. They will effectively bar any migrants who arrive through the Channel on small boats from claiming asylum in the UK.

Meanwhile, once migrants are removed, they will have no right to return to the UK.

You can read the original story with all of the detail on the plans here.

08:11 AM

Wes Streeting: Tory critics of Sue Gray spouting 'crackpot conspiracy theories'

Wes Streeting has accused Tory critics of Sue Gray of spouting "crackpot conspiracy theories" about her appointment as Sir Keir Starmer's new chief of staff.

Mr Streeting was told during an interview on BBC Breakfast that some people may view the appointment as unacceptable given Ms Gray has left a senior role in the civil service to join Labour - but the shadow health secretary rejected the idea.

He said: "I find that a bit hard to swallow to be honest. You can look at serious Conservative politicians, I realise they are in short supply today, but you look at previous serious Conservative politicians, Francis Maude who led the Cabinet Office, now a Conservative member of the House of Lords, George Osborne, former chancellor, all saying very much the same thing that Sue Gray is someone of impeccable integrity, bear in mind that was what the Government said when the inquiry into partygate was launched.

"She has worked for successive governments as a civil servant, Labour and Conservative, and no one has ever suggested that she gossips about the previous administration or divulges things that she shouldn’t, she is a consummate professional by all accounts.

"I think it, to be honest, says a lot about the state of the current Conservative Party and why Rishi Sunak finds it so hard to manage the rabble that we have had all sorts of crackpot conspiracy theories rolled out for an appointment which is, I can understand why they might find it embarrassing that people are looking to Labour and want to work with Labour as potentially the next government, but I think it is sad that some Conservatives have chosen to traduce the reputation of a good civil servant in this way."