Politics latest news: Tory chairman rejects Nadine Dorries's claim party is 'lurching to the right'

Jack Maidment
·9 min read
Liz Truss will tell the French president that Europe must work together to tackle migration - GETTY IMAGES
Jake Berry has rejected claims from Nadine Dorries that Liz Truss's Government is "lurching to the right" and is facing a potential "wipeout" at the next general election.

The chairman of the Conservative Party said that Ms Dorries, the former culture secretary, and other Tory MPs should "look really carefully" at the speech made by the Prime Minister in Birmingham yesterday.

He said that Ms Truss had "set out a vision that is something that every Conservative MP, former minister or not, can get behind".

Ms Dorries, who backed Ms Truss during the Tory leadership contest, has warned the PM must change course or risk a landslide election defeat, telling The Times: "You don’t win elections by lurching to the right and deserting the centre ground for Keir Starmer to place his flag on."

It came as Ms Truss travels to Prague today to attend a meeting of the European Political Community as she tries to move on from a Conservative Party conference dominated by internal division and infighting.

09:28 AM

'You would likely see some rolling blackouts'

The current political focus is on mortgages and the wider state of the economy but that could quickly turn back to energy problems.

Adam Bell, a former head of energy strategy at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, has said the possibility of blackouts is high in the coming months if there is a very cold winter and the situation in Ukraine does not change.

He said: “The chances of a very cold January itself are quite low, it’s only 10 per cent or one in every 10 years. But in that scenario, given the constraints Europe is under, given the constraints our system is under, even with the interventions the National Grid already have planned, which includes reopening some coal plants and paying people to turn down their demand, you would likely see some rolling blackouts for domestic customers.”

Mr Bell said such a situation would be caused by “a very cold January, we’re unable to import power from the continent, we can’t get more gas because everywhere in Europe is demanding it as well and this means that we have to shut down some of our gas power stations”.

09:21 AM

Kwasi Kwarteng to hold crunch meeting with mortgage lenders

Kwasi Kwarteng is due to hold talks today with the UK's banks and building societies amid turmoil in the mortgage sector sparked by the Government's mini-Budget.

The Chancellor will sit down with senior executives from major lenders ahead of his upcoming plans to loosen regulation in the financial services sector.

It comes amid increasing woes in the lending market, with a number of banks having pulled mortgage deals in the last week as mortgage rates go up.

09:04 AM

Starmer warned to stop using the word 'kamikaze'

The word of Sir Keir Starmer's morning radio interview round has been "kamikaze". The Labour leader used it over and over again to describe Liz Truss's mini-Budget.

He used it so much that he was actually challenged on it during an interview with BBC Radio Surrey.

The presenter told Sir Keir that if he used the word again then he would ring a bell. Sir Keir laughed and said “but you understand how angry it makes me feel, I mean, you know, to do something like that? People are going to have to pay the consequences”.

08:45 AM

'I fundamentally disagree with that'

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said "totally rejects" the economic approach taken by Liz Truss.

Speaking to BBC Radio Oxford, he said: "I want to totally reject the idea of Liz Truss that the way you grow the economy is to make rich people richer and some how one day a bit of it might trickle down to the rest of us.

"I fundamentally disagree with that."

08:36 AM

Government 'must wait to make benefits decision'

The Government does not yet have the relevant inflation figures it needs before it can make a decision on the uprating of benefits, Jake Berry has said.

The Tory chairman told LBC: "The Government must make a decision based on facts. The situation with benefits is that some benefits as a matter of law are uprated in line with inflation, and other benefits… it is a decision of the Government. They do tend to be those out-of-work benefits to which you refer.

“But the inflation figures that are used are the inflation figures for the autumn. The Government actually doesn’t have those figures at the moment."

08:32 AM

Tory chairman says conference was 'positive'

The chairman of the Conservative Party has insisted the Tory conference in Birmingham was "positive".

Jake Berry told LBC Radio: “We had a good positive conference. I mean, it’s my first one as chairman, so I can’t reflect on being chairman at any other.

“But if you talk to delegates there, I think everyone had a good time, people were safe, people enjoyed the policy debates that we had.”

08:29 AM

Jake Berry claims interest rates would have risen 'in any event'

Jake Berry has claimed interest rates were likely to have gone up in the coming months regardless of the Government's mini-Budget.

The chairman of the Conservative Party told Times Radio: “It’s very likely if you look at global trends that interest rates set by the independent Bank of England would have gone up over the coming months ahead in any event, so imagine if the Government hadn’t have acted.

“Imagine if families were faced with a £6,000 energy bill that they couldn’t afford and their mortgages going up. That would be completely unsustainable."

Jake Berry, the chairman of the Conservative Party, is pictured in Birmingham yesterday - Oli Scarff/AFP
08:27 AM

Starmer labels Truss the 'destroyer of growth'

Sir Keir Starmer has labelled Liz Truss the “destroyer of growth” as he hit back at the Tory leader's claim that Labour is part of the so-called "anti-growth coalition".

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, the Labour leader said: “For heaven’s sake. The enemies of growth?

“She’s just passed a kamikaze mini-Budget which has lost control of the economy, is putting hundreds of pounds on people’s mortgage bills, that is the absolute opposite of a plan for growth.

“She’s… not just anti-growth, she’s the destroyer of growth.”

08:25 AM

'We want to reduce the tax burden'

Lisa Nandy, the shadow levelling up secretary, has denied that Labour would raise taxes if it gets into Government.

She said: “We want to reduce the tax burden on working people by getting growth back into the economy. When we do borrow to pay for day-to-day spending, we’ll only do so when the independent Office for Budget Responsibility says there’s a crisis.

“We won’t saddle working people with more debt.”

08:21 AM

'I don't want to be complacent'

Sir Keir Starmer is embarking on a tour of regional radio stations this morning.

He was on BBC Radio Devon first and the Labour leader appeared to be keen to dampen talk of a landslide victory at the next general election after a series of opinion polls gave his party a commanding lead over the Tories.

Asked if Labour will win, Sir Keir said: "We very much hope to win that next general election, I think it is very important that we have a Labour government to stabilise the economy and to have a plan for an economy that works for working people everywhere, including Devon.

“But I know I have got to earn every vote. I don’t want to be complacent. Obviously the polls at the moment are looking favourable for us but as leader of the Labour Party my job is to persuade everybody I can to vote Labour.”

08:19 AM

Jake Berry 'regrets' his 'clumsy' comments about rising bills

Jake Berry faced criticism after saying on Sunday that people struggling with rising bills should get a "new job".

He had said: "People know that when their bills arrive, they can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary, higher wages, go out there and get that new job."

The chairman of the Conservative Party has now said that he regrets making the "clumsy" comment.

He told Times Radio: “I am quite pleased you have raised that because to be honest I actually think my language was a bit clumsy in that regard and I regret it.”

08:15 AM

Tory chairman rejects Dorries' claims

Jake Berry, the chairman of the Conservative Party, has rejected the claim made by Nadine Dorries that the Tories are "lurching to the right".

He told Times Radio: “What I would say to Nadine is to look really carefully at the Prime Minister’s speech.

"I think she set out a vision that is something that every Conservative MP, former minister or not, can get behind and I also think she spoke to every British household because her desire to create growth is about ensuring that Britain gets on and every British household gets on.”

08:14 AM

Nadine Dorries warns of Tory election 'wipeout'

Nadine Dorries, a former Cabinet minister who supported Liz Truss during the Tory leadership race, has warned the Prime Minister faces a "wipeout" at the next general election unless she changes course.

Ms Dorries suggested the Government is "lurching to the right". She told The Times: “I understand that we need to rocket-booster growth but you don’t do that by throwing the baby out with the bathwater. You don’t win elections by lurching to the right and deserting the centre ground for Keir Starmer to place his flag on.

“If we continue down this path, we absolutely will be facing a Stephen Harper-type wipeout. I’m sure she’s listened and will stop and rethink.”

Former Canadian prime minister Mr Harper lost power to Justin Trudeau in the 2015 election.

08:12 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Liz Truss is heading to Prague this morning to attend a meeting of the European Political Community as she tries to move on from a Conservative Party conference largely dominated by internal division and infighting.

The Prime Minister will be keen to shift the focus away from the rumbling row over the mini-Budget and the Government's priorities and onto international matters.

But back in the UK the battle over the direction of the Government continues with senior Tory figures criticising Ms Truss's plans. I will guide you through the key developments.

