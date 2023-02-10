Politics latest news: Tories have a 'mountain to climb' to win next election, says minister

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured yesterday visiting a donation centre in London that is supporting the Turkey earthquake appeal - Kin Cheung/AP

The Conservative Party has a "mountain to climb" if it wants to win back voters and secure victory at the next general election, a minister has said.

George Freeman, the science minister, said he would not "whitewash" the scale of the challenge facing the Tories, with Labour having held a consistent double digit poll lead for many months.

He also said that while Rishi Sunak's five-point plan to fix the country's problems is "important" some people "may find it boring".

Asked for his message to former Tory voters who have abandoned the party, he told the BBC's Question Time programme: "What I would say to them is we have a mountain to climb. The Prime Minister has made that clear. We understand that."

Mr Freeman was interrupted by some laughter in the audience and after a pause he continued: "Some think it is funny, it’s great, I am just being honest, I am not trying to whitewash it, we have a mountain to climb and we are setting off to climb it and I for one am working my socks off, we have got two years and I think the public want to see us debate properly the big issues of the day, grip the big issues.

"I think the Prime Minister in his five point plan set out, some may find it boring but it is pretty important that we get on top of inflation, that we reduce debt, that we drive growth up, that we invest the money we are in the NHS backlogs and we get on top of the small boats."

Mr Freeman made the comments just hours before Labour comfortably held onto the seat of West Lancashire, with Sir Keir Starmer's party benefiting from a 10.5 per cent swing away from the Tories in the by-election.

Lee Anderson death penalty comments 'unhelpful', says minister

Lee Anderson's comments about supporting the death penalty were "unhelpful" but he has every right to make them, a minister has said.

George Freeman, the science minister, was asked during an appearance on the BBC's Question Time programme if he agreed with the new Tory deputy chairman's remarks and he said: "No, I absolutely don’t."

Asked if Mr Anderson should be in the role, Mr Freeman pointed out that Mr Anderson is not a minister and therefore not bound by the government principle of collective responsibility.

He said: "The point I was making is that Parliament is a place that needs to speak for all the people of this country, even voices we don’t all want to hear and Lee Anderson does speak for a lot of people in this country."

Asked if he was happy about Mr Anderson making the comments about the death penalty, Mr Freeman said: "No, I think it is an unhelpful thing to say."

Minister: Tories have a 'mountain to climb' to win next general election

George Freeman, the science minister, said the Tories have a "mountain to climb" if they are to win the next general election.

Appearing on the BBC's Question Time programme last night, just hours before Labour's by-election victory, Mr Freeman was asked what his message would be to former Tory voters who have abandoned the party.

He said: "What I would say to them is we have a mountain to climb. The Prime Minister has made that clear. We understand that."

Some audience members laughed and Mr Freeman continued: "Some think it is funny, it’s great, I am just being honest, I am not trying to whitewash it, we have a mountain to climb and we are setting off to climb it and I for one am working my socks off, we have got two years and I think the public want to see us debate properly the big issues of the day, grip the big issues.

"I think the Prime Minister in his five point plan set out, some may find it boring but it is pretty important that we get on top of inflation, that we reduce debt, that we drive growth up, that we invest the money we are in the NHS backlogs and we get on top of the small boats."

“When he arrived in No 10, I breathed a huge sigh of relief. Here is a man with proper standards, proper integrity, proper discipline”



Watch: New Labour MP claims 'general election is long overdue'

Labour wins West Lancashire byelection with best ever performance

While you were sleeping the Labour Party cruised to an easy victory in the West Lancashire by-election.

Ashley Dalton held the seat for Sir Keir Starmer's party and used her victory speech to tell the Tories to "move out of the way".

Labour's Ashley Dalton celebrates after being declared the winner in the West Lancashire by-election at Burscough Racquet and Fitness Centre in Ormskirk, Lancashire - Peter Byrne/PA

Labour recorded its best ever performance in the constituency as it increased its vote share to 62 per cent, up from 52 per cent in 2019. Labour benefited from a 10.5 per cent swing away from the Tories.

