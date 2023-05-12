Politics latest news: Top Brexiteer criticises Kemi Badenoch in row over axing EU laws

Kemi Badenoch, the Business and Trade Secretary, is pictured in Downing Street on May 2 - Thomas Krych/Shutterstock

A senior Tory Brexiteer claimed Kemi Badenoch does not want to scrap anything "material" as part of the Government’s "bonfire" of EU-era laws as a row between the minister and backbench Conservative MPs escalated.

Sir John Redwood, a former Cabinet minister, criticised the Business and Trade Secretary after the Government ditched its promise to complete the axing of thousands of regulations by the end of the year.

Some 600 laws will now be revoked rather than the 4,000 which had been originally pledged in a U-turn which has sparked a furious backlash among Tory Eurosceptics.

Sir John told TalkTV: "I don’t think she wants to get rid of anything material. I have looked at her list in the proposed amendment and they are practically all things that don’t apply to Britain or are time expired or were specific for a particular purpose and it no longer applies.

"We want some decent things that will make life better because it will take out cost or needless regulation or needless tax imposition."

His comments came after Ms Badenoch branded her Tory critics on the issue "people who talk but can’t do".

Minister hits back at Joe Biden over US President's Northern Ireland comments

A minister has hit back at Joe Biden after the US President said he had travelled to the island of Ireland to make "sure the Brits didn’t screw around" and "walk away" from their commitments in the Good Friday Agreement.

Huw Merriman, the rail minister, said he "wouldn't accept that at all" and while Mr Biden can "use his own language", he was "very proud" of the Government's efforts to resolve post-Brexit problems in Northern Ireland.

Asked if the UK Government was "screwing around" with the Good Friday Agreement, Mr Merriman told Times Radio: "No, not at all and my roots are in Ireland so I certainly wouldn't accept that at all.

Story continues

"I think the Windsor Agreement really allows us to preserve the Good Friday Agreement and all that is best and the Good Friday Agreement was always the starting point when it came to our break with the European Union.

"We were always going to preserve that and I feel that the Windsor Agreement that the Prime Minister has just secured not only preserves that but also allows us to better trade between the UK and Northern Ireland but also preserves Northern Ireland’s special status in terms of trading with the Republic of Ireland.

"He can use his own language but in my view I am very proud of it. We have preserved the Good Friday Agreement, we have celebrated the anniversary of it, Northern Ireland has turned a corner and we will always support that."

Kemi Badenoch suggests she could decide not to run for Tory leadership in future

Kemi Badenoch suggested she could decide not to run for the Tory leadership in the future as she said it would be a decision made based on the circumstances at the time.

Asked if she had given up on her ambition to lead the Conservative Party after she finished fourth in last summer's contest, the Business and Trade Secretary told TalkTV: "What I am saying is that I am very focused on being Business and Trade Secretary, I am fully supportive of the Prime Minister, I think he is doing a great job.

"If you had asked me in January last year 'would you run for prime minister?' I would have said no. Things change and I ended up doing that.

"I would not have foreseen any of the circumstances that meant that could happen and it could happen the other way where I say yes and actually decide not to do it.

"So what I do is say nothing because I don’t tell lies and I don’t want to say anything that actually will depend on the state of mind I am in in the future."

Kemi Badenoch uncomfortable being favourite to succeed Rishi Sunak as Tory leader

Kemi Badenoch, the Business and Trade Secretary, said she is not comfortable being viewed as the favourite to succeed Rishi Sunak as Tory leader at a future contest.

Ms Badenoch is the consensus favourite across a host of bookmakers and she was asked during an interview on TalkTV if the title of favourite was one that she was comfortable wearing.

She replied: "Not really, no. It is one of the consequences of throwing your hat into the ring at the last minute but actually one of the best things about doing so is that I can do this job which actually gives me a lot of the levers to do the things that I talked about last summer about driving economic growth.

"But it means that everything that you do ends up being read through the lens of ‘oh, this is some kind of manoeuvre’. But I am a pretty direct person, what you see is what you get, and I am very focused on business and trade."

Ms Badenoch finished fourth in last summer's Tory leadership contest.

Top Brexiteer criticises Kemi Badenoch in row over axing EU laws

