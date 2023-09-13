Politics latest news: Temporarily cut triple lock to fund tax cuts, George Osborne suggests

George Osborne, the former chancellor, is pictured during an appearance on ITV's Good Morning Britain programme

George Osborne suggested the Government could temporarily water down the triple lock to fund tax cuts or more spending on public services amid a growing debate about the future of the state pension guarantee.

The triple lock is a key Tory pledge that ensures the state pension rises by the highest of three metrics: average earnings, inflation or 2.5 per cent.

In the past, average earnings have always been calculated using the figure for wages plus bonuses but the Treasury is understood to be considering stripping out the impact of bonuses in a move which would mean a smaller than expected increase for pensioners next April.

Mr Osborne said if he were chancellor today he would be “very tempted to under-rate, i.e. not increase pensions by as much as the triple lock and other benefits, working age benefits that go to other people in society, by maybe like one or two per cent”.

The former chancellor told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “It saves a lot of money for the Treasury at a time when things are really tight, you could put some more money into public services, if you wanted to cut taxes you could do it, or certainly avoid tax rises which otherwise are coming.

“So it is quite an obvious target there for the Treasury. I am sure they are thinking about it a lot. There is a precedent, it was done once during the pandemic…”

His comments came after Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, said the triple lock was “not sustainable” in the long term. Both the Tories and Labour have failed to commit to keeping the policy in their next manifestos.

08:42 AM BST

Labour frontbencher embraces '90s tribute act' jibe

Thangam Debbonaire appeared to embrace claims from union bosses that Labour under Sir Keir Starmer amounted to a “90s tribute act”.

The shadow culture secretary told Sky News: “The 1990s tribute act transformed the country. That Labour government brought back that joy.

“I want to see this country feeling uplifted and at the moment, people look around and they know that just about everything feels broken.”

08:34 AM BST

‘Irresponsible’ for Labour to commit to triple lock now, says shadow culture secretary

It would be “irresponsible” for Labour to commit today to including the pensions triple lock in its next general election manifesto because the economic situation is too uncertain, the shadow culture secretary has argued.

Both Labour and the Tories have refused to commit to keeping the pledge.

Thangam Debbonaire told Sophy Ridge on Sky News that a pledge could not be made now because there could be “another possibly 12 months of Tory damage” to the economy before the next election.

Asked to spell out Labour’s position on the triple lock, Ms Debbonaire said: “I really wish that we don’t have possibly another year more of this Government but we might and they may do anything in that year.

“It would be really irresponsible of me to tell you right now what we are going to be able to do and with what money because that would not be responsible with other people’s money. However, that fundamental principle that we have always had that we will be on the side of pensioners, that remains.”

08:27 AM BST

Osborne: Politicians today are 'too nervous' to make big calls

Politicians today are “too nervous” to make big calls because they fear a voter backlash, George Osborne suggested.

The former chancellor said voters returned the Tories to power in 2015 despite the Coalition Government’s austerity drive because they understood that action needed to be taken to repair the public finances.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “I think politicians today are too nervous… of telling people ‘you know what, triple lock on pensions, or benefits going up by eight per cent, we can’t afford it this year’.

“I think you get more credit than the politicians reckon with the public and people are listening to this programme, they are not stupid, they perfectly well understand that things have to be paid for and taxes are already very high.

“Back then I think we got credit for telling people the truth.”

08:22 AM BST

