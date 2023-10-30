Politics latest news: Sunak shares 'serious concern' over worsening Gaza crisis

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured yesterday in No10 Downing - Simon Dawson/No10 Downing Street

The Israeli military said on Sunday that it had struck more than 450 militant targets over the past 24 hours, including Hamas command centres and anti-tank missile launching positions.

The UK Government is calling for a pause in the fighting to allow for more aid to get into Gaza but it has stopped short of pushing for a full ceasefire.

A Cobra meeting has been convened by the Government this morning amid fears the conflict between Hamas and Israel could have increased the domestic terror threat in Britain.

10:15 AM GMT

Ex-US House speaker tells London conference: 'Decline is not inevitable'

Former US House speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship conference in London this morning by saying there was “no alternative to western civilisation”, writes Daniel Martin, The Telegraph’s deputy political editor.

He said: “We need to restore peace and freedom once again. That’s why we need ARC.”

Mr McCarthy said “surrender was not an option” to the forces of socialism.

“Only the Conservative tradition speaks to humanity’s internal needs,” he said. “With tyranny there is no peace and no stability.”

He said this meant standing up to Hamas and China abroad, and keeping spending down at home.

“We must promote personal responsibility and we must break the mindset of victimhood,” he said. “Decline is not inevitable. ARC offers a compelling hope-filled vision for the future.”

10:11 AM GMT

Pictured: Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty buy Remembrance Poppies in Downing Street

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are pictured in Downing Street this morning buying a Remembrance Poppy from the Royal British Legion - Peter Nicholls/Getty Images Europe

10:05 AM GMT

Jewish students ‘having Palestinian flags draped over their cars’

Robert Halfon, the skills minister, said he had been told that Jewish university students are being targeted and “having Palestinian flags draped over their cars”.

He told Times Radio: “When you hear that Jewish schools have to close their doors, when you hear of students – I am the universities minister as well – I get messages from Jewish chaplaincy service in higher education that Jewish students are having Palestinian flags draped over their cars or doors knocked on of the Jewish chaplain with people knocking on doors saying ‘we know where you live’.

“Antisemitism has gone up enormously even in my area of higher education. The Community Security Trust suggested it has gone up by over 400 per cent since October 7.

“So, it is not a great time for those of the Jewish faith but I’m glad that the Government is doing everything possible to support the Jewish community. We have been very clear with universities about what they need to do to protect Jewish students.”

09:50 AM GMT

‘It’s frightening for Jewish people in England at the moment’

Hearing people chanting “from the river to the sea” is “horrific” and “scary”, an education minister has said.

Asked on Times Radio what it means to him when he hears the phrase, Robert Halfon, who is Jewish, said: “It’s horrific. It’s scary. It’s frightening for Jewish people in England at the moment, you know.

“I really welcome that the Prime Minister has done everything possible to support those of the Jewish faith, but it is frightening when you hear those chants… when you hear cries of jihad every week in central London. It is frightening.”

09:37 AM GMT

Shadow minister: Frontbenchers who challenge Starmer on ceasefire should not be disciplined

Labour frontbenchers who challenge Sir Keir Starmer’s position on whether there should be a ceasefire in Gaza should not be disciplined, a shadow minister has said.

Labour’s official position is that there should be “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting and Sir Keir is resisting calls for a full ceasefire.

So far 13 junior shadow ministers have publicly challenged their leader’s position, either by calling for a truce or supporting those who have done so.

Darren Jones, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, was asked if his frontbench colleagues who are speaking out should be disciplined.

He told the BBC Westminster Hour programme: “No, I think they should continue to make their case to Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, and my colleagues in the shadow cabinet.”

Mr Jones said it was “perfectly right and proper for MPs” to express their views on the issue.

09:18 AM GMT

Confirmed: Sunak to chair Cobra meeting

Rishi Sunak will chair an emergency Cobra meeting amid fears the conflict between Hamas and Israel could have increased the domestic terror threat in Britain.

The Prime Minister will assemble police and national security officials and Home Secretary Suella Braverman in Downing Street on Monday morning, Whitehall sources said.

The current terror threat level is set at “substantial” which means an attack is likely. It has stood at that level since February last year when it was lowered from “severe”.

09:14 AM GMT

AI tools will give teachers ‘personal assistant at their fingertips’

The rollout of artificial intelligence tools in the nation’s classrooms will provide teachers with a “personal assistant at their fingertips”, the skills minister has said.

Rishi Sunak has announced a £2 million investment in new classroom technology, including AI-designed lesson plans and quizzes.

Robert Halfon said he believed the new technology will “make life easier for teachers”.

He told Times Radio: “What this is about is about making life easier for teachers so they can spend more time in the classroom and less time doing burdensome administrative tasks because AI helps with data analytics, it helps teachers have a, literally, a personal assistant at their fingertips.

“It helps enhance collaboration because it allows for professional development and sharing best practice.

“We are investing £2million into the Oak Academy to help provide teachers with the best of AI, developing curriculum, helping them with lesson plans and ensuring that they can spend more time in the frontline in the classroom doing what they do best.”

09:01 AM GMT

Pictured: Sir Keir Starmer leaves his London home this morning

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured leaving his London home this morning - Nigel Howard Media

08:48 AM GMT

Minister: ‘Hamas are the Isis of the region’

Robert Halfon, the skills minister, said this morning that Hamas “are the Isis of the region” and Israel has “the right to defend themselves and destroy the Hamas terror network”.

He told Times Radio: “Israel has the right to take the necessary measures in order to defeat Hamas.

“If Britain had suffered a similar attack Britain would be doing everything possible. Remember, Hamas are the Isis of the region and Israel has suffered a tragedy, the worst tragedy since the Holocaust, they have to take out Hamas, it is a terrorist organisation.

“They have over 300 miles of tunnels underneath Gaza. They are keeping hostages. There are reports today… that Hamas won’t allow foreign citizens out of Gaza.

“Israel is doing everything possible to try and protect civilians but I go back to the original point: They have the right to defend themselves and destroy the Hamas terror network.”

He added: “Israel has to do everything possible to ensure that Hamas is obliterated. Not just for Israel but for the wellbeing of the Palestinian people as well.”

08:31 AM GMT

Cobra meeting expected to be convened this morning

A Cobra meeting is expected to be convened by the Government this morning as it continues to monitor and respond to events in the Middle East.

The meeting will reportedly assess the threat posed by domestic terrorism amid the worsening situation in Gaza and the wider region.

08:27 AM GMT

Sunak expresses 'serious concern at worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza'

Rishi Sunak has expressed “serious concern at the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza” after fighting between Israel and Hamas intensified over the weekend.

Mr Sunak spoke to Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, last night to discuss the crisis in the Middle East.

Downing Street issued the following readout of the phone call:

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, this evening about the crisis in the Middle East. The leaders shared their serious concern at the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and stressed the importance of increasing the supplies of water, medicines and fuel reaching civilians. They discussed options to help expedite the supply of aid and efforts to support British and Dutch nationals in Gaza and to ensure the safe return of hostages. The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Rutte reflected on their visits to Israel, where they had witnessed the deep grief and trauma caused by Hamas’ attack. The two leaders agreed on the vital importance of maintaining international humanitarian law and protecting civilians in Gaza. They also discussed the importance of avoiding further damaging and destabilising escalation in the region, and to reinvigorate the process towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict and a two-state solution. The leaders agreed to remain in close contact on the next steps.

