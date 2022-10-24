Next prime minister latest: Penny Mordaunt scrambles for 100 MPs to deny Rishi Sunak coronation

Rishi Sunak is set to become PM after Boris Johnson announced he will not run on Sunday night - Jamie Lorriman

Rishi Sunak is poised to become the next prime minister today unless Penny Mordaunt can rapidly increase her level of support among Tory MPs by 2pm this afternoon.

Mr Sunak has secured the backing of 145 Tory MPs, far above the 100 MP threshold which candidates must hit in order to make it onto the ballot paper.

The bombshell withdrawal of Boris Johnson from the race late last night appears to have put the keys to 10 Downing Street within reach for Mr Sunak.

Only Ms Mordaunt can stop a coronation and force a head-to-head vote among the Tory membership but with just 26 Conservative MPs having so far declared their public backing for the Commons Leader, she seemingly faces an uphill struggle to clear the first hurdle.

If she does not hit 100 by 2pm then Mr Sunak will become the next Tory leader without a vote of the grassroots but if she does then there will be an online vote closing on Friday when Liz Truss's successor will be announced.

All eyes in Westminster this morning are on whether Ms Mordaunt can mount a last minute surge, potentially by securing the support of MPs who had been backing Mr Johnson.

07:19 AM

Mordaunt ally 'confident' she will hit 100 threshold

Damian Green, the former first secretary of state and a supporter of Penny Mordaunt, said Team Penny is "confident" of hitting the 100 threshold.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We are confident that Penny will get above the 100 mark."

He added: "There are a lot of people who weren't declaring publicly what they were doing, indeed, Penny's numbers I know are well above the published figure already even without any of Boris's supporters..."

Mr Green would not say a specific number but said it is "way, way above the published number" and "we are confident of getting to 100 before the deadline of 2 o'clock".

07:11 AM

Jeremy Hunt backs Rishi Sunak

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, last night declared his support for Rishi Sunak - the latest in a series of high profile backers for the former occupant of No 11 Downing Street.

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Hunt said:

"Acting in the national interest, even when unpopular, is why people support the Conservatives and the only way for us to earn back the trust we have squandered in recent months.



"With Rishi Sunak, we have someone who, in our best traditions, will turn the page on what went wrong, take decisions in the national interest and rebuild the extraordinary potential of our economy.



"Voters of all parties knows this perfectly well. They are hoping and praying we choose wisely. We must not let them down."

07:06 AM

Penny Mordaunt: Boris has 'put country before party'

In taking this difficult decision last night @BorisJohnson has put country before party, and party before self. He worked to secure the mandate and the majority we now enjoy.



We should put it to good use, and I know he will work with us to do so. — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) October 24, 2022

07:05 AM

Rishi Sunak praises Boris Johnson after ex-PM quits the race

2/ Although he has decided not to run for PM again, I truly hope he continues to contribute to public life at home and abroad. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 23, 2022

07:04 AM

Boris Johnson's statement in full

Boris Johnson stunned Westminster at about 9pm last night as he announced he was withdrawing from the Tory leadership contest. Here is his full statement:

In the last few days I have been overwhelmed by the number of people who suggested that I should once again contest the Conservative Party leadership, both among the public and among friends and colleagues in Parliament. I have been attracted because I led our party into a massive election victory less than three years ago - and I believe I am therefore uniquely placed to avert a general election now.



A general election would be a further disastrous distraction just when the government must focus on the economic pressures faced by families across the country. I believe I am well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024 - and tonight I can confirm that I have cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a seconder, and I could put my nomination in tomorrow.



There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members - and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday. But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.



And though I have reached out to both Rishi and Penny - because I hoped that we could come together in the national interest - we have sadly not been able to work out a way of doing this. Therefore I am afraid the best thing is that I do not allow my nomination to go forward and commit my support to whoever succeeds. I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time.

07:02 AM

Penny Mordaunt insists she will not bow out

Penny Mordaunt's team made clear late last night that she is still running to be the next Tory leader following the decision by Boris Johnson to cancel his campaign.

A source from Team Mordaunt said: "Penny is still running to be the Leader of the Conservative Party. Penny is the unifying candidate who is most likely to keep the wings of the Conservative Party together and polling shows that she is the most likely candidate to hold onto the seats the Conservative Party gained in 2019.

"Ed Balls, Shadow Cabinet ministers and Labour advisers have all said Penny is the candidate Keir Starmer fears the most."

07:00 AM

The numbers as things stand at 7am

Rishi Sunak has secured the backing of 145 Tory MPs - far above the 100 he needs to make it onto the ballot paper.

Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader and the only other candidate in the running following the exit of Boris Johnson, has the public support of 26 MPs.

Ms Mordaunt may well have some private declarations as well but it looks like she is facing a major uphill battle over the next seven hours if she is to force a head-to-head vote among Tory members.

06:16 AM

Sunak trying to shed his ‘slippery’ image

No one could deny that those who were backing Boris Johnson in the leadership contest know exactly who and what they were voting for. The same cannot necessarily be said for Rishi Sunak, a man whose career to date has been riddled with contradictions.

He was, for example, a committed Brexiteer who ignored warnings from David Cameron that backing Leave would end his career – yet he surrounds himself with Remainers and has failed to champion the Brexit dividend with anything approaching gusto.

He portrays himself as a free marketeer, yet he is best known as the author of the biggest state intervention in history. His supporters say he is a man of the people, while detractors characterise him as Davos Man. The list goes on.

06:02 AM

Mordaunt in race against time

Penny Mordaunt was in a race against time to secure 100 Tory MPs backers on Sunday night after Boris Johnson pulled out of the Tory leadership contest.

The Mordaunt campaign insisted their candidate would stay in the race, hoping to pick up some of Mr Johnson’s supporters as they push to reach the 100 MP threshold by Monday's 2pm deadline.

But some of the former prime minister’s backers appeared demoralised, with one prominent supporter telling The Telegraph they would not switch to Ms Mordaunt.

The political challenge for Ms Mordaunt is that much of Mr Johnson’s support base is on the party’s Right, while she has traditionally been placed on the moderate wing.

Allies of Ms Mordaunt, the House of Commons Leader, were upbeat about her chances of a last-minute dash towards the threshold, with one saying “it’s looking good”.

