Politics latest news: Suella Braverman blocked hotel rooms for migrants to 'process them quickly', minister claims

Dominic Penna
·9 min read
Suella Braverman - Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Suella Braverman blocked the use of hotel rooms for migrants to "process them quickly", a minister has claimed.

The Home Secretary came under fire at the weekend after claims she ignored legal warnings by keeping asylum seekers in processing centres for too long.

Mark Spencer, the farming minister, said when asked about the reports that Ms Braverman had "put the block" on hotel rooms being used for those arriving on British shores "because she wants to process them quickly".

"We've got to try and make sure that those who are genuine asylum seekers – and there are safe routes of course to get here through a safe system – she wants to process them very quickly, and work out who we need to help protect, and who we need to return," he told Sky News.

"There are a lot of people coming and we need to break that model, we need to make sure we stop these people coming across the Channel and that’s what we’re working to do.

Ms Braverman will reportedly meet Rishi Sunak later today to discuss the situation a day after a migrant reception centre in Dover was petrol bombed by a man who then killed himself.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:59 AM

'Triple lock impossible to defend'

Severe fiscal pain is on the way. This is not really up for debate, writes Kate Andrews.

Rishi Sunak made clear on the steps of Downing Street this week that his role as Prime Minister is to fix the "mistakes" made during Liz Truss's record-short premiership, which would involve "difficult decisions". Read: spending cuts and tax rises.

Despite a dramatic fall in the cost of borrowing since Sunak's arrival in No10, the Treasury is rolling the pitch for extreme action.

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt face a difficult task in filling the UK's fiscal black hole - Jessica Taylor/AFP via Getty Images
There is the reason the triple lock – and its perceived unfairness – is so rarely addressed by the Tories: changing the state pension uplift will directly impact a demographic that the Conservative party relies on most heavily to get its candidates first past the post. However, its political toxicity aside, there is a compelling case to scrap the policy.

Kate Andrews: Millionaire retirees must share fiscal pain

08:55 AM

Workington MP fears Tories won't listen to voters on migration

The Conservative MP for the 'Red Wall' seat of Workington has expressed fears his party will not listen to its voters or membership over migration.

Mark Jenkinson, who was elected as dozens of traditional Labour strongholds turned blue for the first time three years ago, insisted the Tories must avoid "bear traps" or risk "another attack from a new 'son of Ukip'" which could harm their chances of a majority at the next election.

"We promised [in 2019] that there would be fewer lower-skilled migrants, that overall numbers would come down, and that we would ensure that the British people are always in control," Mr Jenkinson wrote for the Conservative Home website.

"But just as during that period when we were challenged by Ukip, the British people are increasingly feeling, again, as though they are not in control."

Mr Jenkinson said the reappointment of Suella Braverman was "to be welcomed" as she had "what it takes to fix this crisis... but she needs to be supported by Cabinet and the Prime Minister".

08:50 AM

MPs 'constantly' warned their phones are national security risk

MPs are being "constantly" warned their phones are a security risk, after it was claimed Liz Truss’s phone was hacked by Russia.

The attackers are said to have hacked the former prime minister's phone for details of negotiations with international allies, whilst she was serving as foreign secretary.

Senior Tory MPs have told The Telegraph that MPs are "constantly" asked to be vigilant to the threat of hacking.

"Every phone, government or private, can be hacked easily," they said. "Government phones have no extra protection and swapping numbers just means whoever wants to attack your phone has to find the new number and that will take what? 10 minutes? So there shouldn’t be any secret information on phones."

08:37 AM

Suella Braverman is ready to reveal all

Suella Braverman is ready to set out her version of events over her resignation to counter claims that she gave a misleading account about the security breach, writes Charles Hymas.

Sources say the Home Secretary has a "chronology" of events that they claim dispels doubts over the speed with which she took action when she emailed a government document to a senior Tory MP and also, accidentally, to another MP’s staffer.

They maintain it supports Mrs Braverman’s resignation letter in which she said she "rapidly" alerted officials and informed Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, as soon as she realised her mistake.

A government source said: "We have a chronology where everything squares and shows her resignation is correct." They said Mr Case was told by officials alerted by Mrs Braverman.

Read the full story here

08:36 AM

We must 'build bridges' with France, urges Tory MP

Sir Roger Gale insisted Britain "must build bridges with the French" and then across Europe to solve the Channel crisis in a "grown-up way".

"We're not going to do it by knee-jerk, dog-whistle politics," he told the Today programme. "Never mind Labour tabling the [urgent] question, I have already put in for a UQ and I hope the Speaker will grant that. I would prefer to see the Home Secretary there but to be fair, and I want to be, Robert Jenrick came, the minister came yesterday and saw it for himself.

"So he's probably better-placed to comment on something the Home Secretary patently has not seen."

Asked if he was displeased by Suella Braverman's reappointment, Sir Roger added: "I want the problem solved and I want the person who was responsible for causing that problem to be held to account, whether that is the previous home secretary or the current one."

08:31 AM

'This is a policy issue'

Sir Roger Gale, the Conservative MP for North Thanet, has said he felt "hugely depressed" by the conditions at the Marston migrant processing centre as he likened Home Office policy to "a car crash".

He told the Today programme: "When I last visited in July it was a good facility being very well-run with people moving as they were intended to. That's how the facility was set up.

"The Home Office, the civilian staff, the medical staff are doing a fantastic job under very difficult circumstances. But the fact it is overwhelmed and it is wholly unacceptable.

"There are simply far too many people there, and this situation should never have been allowed to develop. And I'm not sure that it hasn't almost been developed deliberately. It appears, I was told, that the Home Office was finding it very difficult to secure hotel accommodation.

"I now understand that this is a policy issue and the decision was not taken to book additional hotel space."

08:26 AM

Sir Roger Gale: 'The inevitable has happened'

Sir Roger Gale took aim at the Home Office this morning as he said "the inevitable has happened" around rising numbers of migrants at Manston.

The veteran Tory MP Sir Roger, who visited the processing centre yesterday, told ITV last night: "When I came here on Thursday and I spent the morning here on Tuesday, there were 2,500 people here. By tonight... there will be the best part of 4,000 people."

A bus carrying a group of people thought to be migrants arrives at Manston - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
A bus carrying a group of people thought to be migrants arrives at Manston - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

In further comments to Sky News this morning, he added: "I'm not seeking to point fingers at the moment but I do believe whoever is responsible, and that is either the previous home secretary or this one, has to be held to account, because a bad decision was taken and it's led to what I would regard as a breach of humane conditions."

08:23 AM

Suella Braverman must cut red tape to fix migrant crisis, urges Labour

The shadow home secretary said plans for migrants to share hotels with the public - first reported by the Telegraph overnight - were "in itself a sign of failure".

Yvette Cooper told the Today programme: We should have had those [contingency arrangements] in place. We've been calling on the Government to reduce the use of hotels and it has grown because they’ve cut the number of asylum decisions they're taking."

Ms Cooper urged Suella Braverman to reverse extra red tape which has come into place in the past year-and-a-half, calling on her to "remove those extra bureaucratic delays straight away and get decisions made".

08:21 AM

Rishi Sunak will go to Cop27 if he has time, suggests minister

Rishi Sunak could attend Cop27 next week despite previously indicating he would not travel to the climate summit, sources suggested last night.

Mark Spencer suggested in the past hour Mr Sunak would attend the summit in Egypt "if he's got the time".

"I think the Prime Minister has a huge inbox," he told Sky News. "He's come into office, he’s got an inbox which is full to the brim. Clearly he wants to concentrate on the financial statement and that's what he's doing, but if he's able to get through all of that, you know…

"Cop is very important, it’s very important to the Government, it's very important to our future, and so we'll send our senior ministers. But that's yet to be decided who’s gonna go."

08:20 AM

Minister admits 'huge challenges' with migrant crisis

Mark Spencer said this morning Britain faced "huge challenges" with the migrant crisis as he insisted Britain must "get the right people".

"I think clearly we've got to break the model that is bringing destitute people across the channel, there are some very bad people who are putting innocent people's lives at risk," he said. "We have to break that model.

“We clearly have an obligation to look after these people and to support them and keep them safe."

Asked by Sky News about his "hardline" voting record on migration, Mr Spencer insisted: "I think we’ve got to make sure we control our own borders. That’s what people voted for.

"We want to make sure the people who are coming are refugees. The UK has a very proud record of taking people from other countries who are in desperate situations. But we need to make sure we’re getting the right people."

08:17 AM

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter. I'll be with you today and Tuesday to bring you all the latest from Westminster as another busy week gets underway.

Suella Braverman blocked the use of hotel rooms for migrants to "process them quickly", a minister claimed this morning as he defended the Home Secretary.

Ms Braverman will reportedly meet Rishi Sunak later today to discuss the situation as both the Channel crisis and scrutiny of her performance continue to intensify.

