Politics latest news: Sue Gray appointment will harm Sir Keir Starmer’s hopes of winning back Red Wall, ex-Tory chairman says

Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to make Sue Gray his chief of staff is a “terrible mistake” and will harm Labour’s chances of winning back Red Wall seats at the next election, a former Tory chairman has claimed.

Sir Jake Berry said offering the job to the senior civil servant and partygate investigator showed Sir Keir was a “man of the establishment” who will run a “dull as ditch water government” if he wins power.

The former chairman of the Conservative Party said Red Wall voters want a “disruptor” in No10 and not someone who wants to preside over an “SW1 civil service-type government”.

He told TalkTV: “People in the Red Wall want to break down the establishment so their lives get better, you have a leader of the Labour Party who has in effect spent most of his life as a civil servant who is now taking on a chief adviser who is a civil servant.

“It is going to be the sort of civil servant managerial government if he wins that doesn’t care about you and your family in Lancashire. That is why people shouldn’t vote for him.”

Ms Gray has stepped down from the Civil Service to become Sir Keir’s chief of staff but the appointment has sparked a furious backlash from allies of Boris Johnson who claimed it showed the partygate investigation was a “plot” to oust the then prime minister.

The appointment has not yet been finalised as it is being scrutinised by Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba). However, Acoba does not have the power to block an appointment.

08:30 AM

Labour frontbencher rejects 'ludicrous' claim of partygate 'stitch up'

Lucy Powell, Labour's shadow culture secretary, has rejected the "ludicrous claim" from friends of Boris Johnson that the appointment of Sue Gray as Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff showed the former PM was the victim of a partygate "stitch up" (you can read the original story here).

Ms Powell told Times Radio: "I think that is just a ludicrous claim by Boris Johnson and stands in stark contrast to what he said at the time the report was published and all the while that the report and the investigation was taking place when the prime minister and indeed the rest of the Conservative government were at pains to tell the country how independent and impartial and how formidable Sue Gray was as a civil servant which she absolutely was.

"And in fact I think when she published her report Boris Johnson said that this vindicated him which we could all have a different opinion about that but he then on the back of that report also sacked a number of his senior aides, the police investigated these allegations and issued a large number of fines to both the prime minister and those who worked around him."

08:19 AM

08:16 AM

