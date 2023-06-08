Politics latest news: Starmer's popularity in Scotland sinks

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, meets customers at the Cupcake Coffee Box during a visit to the High Street in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on May 25 - Euan Cherry/PA

Sir Keir Starmer’s popularity among Scottish voters has taken a hit, sinking into negative territory for the first time, according to a new poll.

A Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey conducted between June 3-5 found more people in Scotland now disapproved of Sir Keir’s performance as Labour leader than approved.

The latest poll found 32 per cent of people disapproved, up by four points when compared to the previous poll conducted between April 30 and May 2, and 29 per cent approved, down by one point.

That gave the Labour leader an overall approval rating of minus three. It is the first time Sir Keir has been in negative territory in the company’s Scottish tracker poll.

Poll numbers suggest Sir Keir’s popularity north of the border has been steadily falling in recent months. His approval rating was plus 11 last November, falling to plus 10 in March, plus eight in April and then to plus two in May.

08:49 AM

Britain will take world lead on AI threat, Sunak to tell Joe Biden

Britain will take the lead in tackling the threat posed by artificial intelligence, Rishi Sunak will tell Joe Biden today, writes Daniel Martin, The Telegraph’s deputy political editor in Washington DC.

Mr Sunak is set to meet the US President in the Oval Office on his first visit to the White House as Prime Minister.

He will announce that Britain will host a major summit on the risk posed by AI and is expected to push for London to be the location for a new global AI regulator, modelled on the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Speaking ahead of today’s meeting, the Prime Minister said: “This mid-size country happens to be a global leader in AI.”

You can read the full story here.

08:33 AM

Day two of Rishi Sunak's visit to Washington DC

Rishi Sunak is due to complete his two-day visit to Washington DC today, with a day packed with meetings and culminating with a press conference alongside Joe Biden at the White House.

We are expecting to hear from the Prime Minister at lunchtime UK time as he speaks to broadcasters just before attending a roundtable with US business leaders.

Mr Sunak is then due to meet Mr Biden in the Oval Office at the White House for formal talks in the late afternoon, UK time, before the press conference which we are expecting to take place early this evening.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured attending a baseball game in Washington last night - Kevin Lamarque/PA

08:23 AM

Labour leader claims Tories have left UK steel industry in 'cycle of crisis and bailout'

Sir Keir Starmer has claimed the Tories have left the UK steel industry in a “cycle of crisis and bailout” as he promised Labour backing for the sector.

The Labour leader is due to visit the British Steel site in North Lincolnshire this morning where he is expected to commit a Labour government to invest in the steel industry as part of its broader green plans.

Sir Keir said a Labour government would “back it, secure it, and grow it, creating high paying, productive jobs in communities all over the country, for generations”.

He said ahead of the visit: “In the last 13 years the Tories’ complacency and inaction has led to a self-defeating cycle of crisis and bailout, failing workers, industry and the taxpayer.

“Securing investment in steel will create a virtuous circle of cheaper infrastructure, jobs, thriving industry, and economic growth. Labour will get on with it.”

08:18 AM

Caroline Lucas standing down at next general election

Caroline Lucas, the Green Party’s first and only MP, has declared she will not stand at the next general election as her constituency work is stopping her from tackling climate change.

Ms Lucas, who has represented Brighton Pavilion since 2010, said local commitments meant she was “ironically” unable to devote more attention to “accelerating crises” facing climate and nature.

In a letter to constituents, obtained by The Argus newspaper, Ms Lucas said she was looking forward to having more time to explore ways to make a “liveable future a reality.”

In 2010 #Brighton Pavilion made history by electing me UK’s 1st Green MP & it’s been the honour of my life. My open letter to residents & friends explains why I’m not standing at next General Election. With love & gratitude, I hope I've done you proud 👇https://t.co/H3QwRffE2x pic.twitter.com/GEavTgkgqJ — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) June 8, 2023

08:16 AM

Starmer's popularity in Scotland sinks into negative territory for first time

Keir Starmer's approval rating in Scotland is -3%, his first net negative approval rating in our Scottish tracker.



Keir Starmer Approval Rating in Scotland (3-5 June):



Disapprove: 32% (+4)

Approve: 29% (-1)

Net: -3% (-5)



Changes +/- 30 April-2 Mayhttps://t.co/7bYY1rh97x pic.twitter.com/jGwOuyhoOr — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) June 7, 2023

