Politics latest news: Liz Truss urges Rishi Sunak to delay key net zero pledges

Liz Truss, the former prime minister, arrives at the Institute for Government in London this morning - Andy Rain /Shutterstock

Liz Truss has urged Rishi Sunak to delay or abandon key net zero pledges.

The former prime minister said Government proposals to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 should be pushed back. Meanwhile, she argued a drive to phase out gas boilers should be ditched.

Ms Truss took aim at green measures, which are being rolled out as part of the push to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, for “hiking the cost of living”.

Delivering a speech at the Institute for Government think tank, Ms Truss said: “Finally, we should – as many other Western countries are already doing – delay implementing Net Zero commitments such as the ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030.

“Other environmental regulations which are hiking the cost of living like enforcing the replacement of gas and oil boilers should also be abandoned.”

Downing Street said the Government was taking a “pragmatic” approach to hitting the 2050 emissions deadline which “doesn’t unfairly add costs to the public”.

12:42 PM BST

Dehenna Davison stepping down as levelling up minister

Dehenna Davison has announced she is stepping down from her role as levelling up minister.

The Tory MP for Bishop Auckland said she had taken the decision to quit the Government because of chronic migraines.

Serving as Levelling Up Minister has been an immense privilege, but sadly I need to step back.



Here’s why 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/craTT71yR3 — Dehenna Davison MP (@DehennaDavison) September 18, 2023

12:35 PM BST

Brexit trade deal should not be re-opened or re-written, says No10

Downing Street said the Brexit trade deal should not be renegotiated following Sir Keir Starmer’s comments in an interview with the Financial Times in which he said a Labour government would seek to rewrite the pact to deliver closer ties with the EU (see the post below at 08.02).

Asked if Rishi Sunak agreed that the deal should be renegotiated in 2025, the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “No. We expect the TCA [Trade and Cooperation Agreement] to remain the basis for our relationship with the EU and are focused on maximising opportunities it presents us with.

“It is the world’s largest zero tariffs, zero quotas deal. It is the first time the EU has ever agreed to such access in a free trade agreement.”

Asked if Mr Sunak believed the deal could be improved, the spokesman said: “We are focused, as I say, on taking the TCA and using our Brexit freedoms to the benefit of the public already. We are not looking to relitigate the past or reopen it in any way, shape or form.

“Obviously there is a set statutory review period but beyond that we are very much focused on maximising the opportunities it presents for the public.”

12:20 PM BST

PM skipping UN General Assembly because of 'busy diary'

The United Nations General Assembly is taking place this week. It is big fixture in the diplomatic year and the UK prime minister does normally attend to deliver a speech.

But Rishi Sunak is not going and is sending Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, instead.

Downing Street today blamed the PM’s absence on his “busy diary”.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “He met with world leaders at the G20 just a few days previously and so in light of his busy diary [he] decided the [Deputy Prime Minister] would attend instead.”

12:07 PM BST

Lib Dems claim Truss is 'out of touch'

The Liberal Democrats claimed Liz Truss was “out of touch” as the party responded to the former prime minister’s speech this morning.

Sarah Olney, the Lib Dems’ Treasury spokeswoman, said: “Liz Truss’ refusal to apologise to the families who have seen their finances ruined by her botched budget shows just how out of touch she is.”

She added: “The British public will never forget this shambolic Conservative government for trashing the economy and sending mortgage rates spiralling.”

11:37 AM BST

Truss: 'I still believe in my vision for Britain'

Almost a year on, I still believe in my vision for Britain. We must be bold if we want to make Britain grow again.

11:27 AM BST

Liz Truss criticises Mark Carney after 'Argentina-on-the-Channel' jibe

Liz Truss lashed out at former Bank of England governor Mark Carney after he said that instead of delivering “Singapore-on-Thames” post-Brexit, she delivered “Argentina-on-the-Channel”.

In response, the former prime minister told an audience at the Institute for Government think tank that Mr Carney was “defensive” about his role in the “25-year economic consensus that has led to low growth across the western world”.

She said: “I’m afraid there’s quite a lot of finger-pointing going on from people like Mark Carney because they don’t want to admit their culpability or the culpability of their central banking associates in this.

“And I again think, of course politicians should be held accountable and responsible for what we do, but when there are people with significant power, you know, I don’t feel that the same questions are necessarily asked about them.”

11:23 AM BST

Tory poll woes down to failure to deliver change, claims Truss

The Conservative Party’s struggles in national opinion polls are down to a failure to deliver enough of the change that people voted for at the 2019 general election, Liz Truss claimed.

Asked if her speech this morning on the state of the economy and the mini-Budget was helpful for Rishi Sunak as he tries to narrow Labour’s double digit poll lead over the Tories, Ms Truss said: “I am a great believer in actually listening to what people are saying and I go canvassing regularly in my coinstituency, I hear what people are saying on the doorstep and what people are frustrated about in Britain is not the ticker tape on Sky News, what they are frustrated about is costs have gone up and their income hasn’t gone up and that has been the case for some time.

“That is why I believe people voted for change, to change the way things worked in this country and that is why they voted for Boris back in 2019. I think the issue we have got in the polls is we haven’t done enough to deliver that change.”

11:02 AM BST

Truss: Net zero drive has been 'institutionalised' before achieving 'democratic consent'

The net zero drive has been “institutionalised” before it has achieved “democratic consent”, Liz Truss argued this morning.

The ex-premier was challenged over her call to delay or abandon some key net zero pledges “see the post below at 10.31) and she said: “My view is we should be prioritising the struggle for freedom and democracy and I fear that some of the way we are implementing the climate change agenda and our net zero targets is actually making us less competitive vis-a-vis China who are not following, don’t have net zero 2050 etc etc.

“I think there is a wider debate to be had about the cost of implementing the climate change agenda, the way in which it is being done and whether or not there is genuine international agreement on dealing with the issue.

“I don’t think that has been properly fleshed out and debated. I think it has been institutionalised before it actually has democratic consent.”

10:55 AM BST

'I don’t think the problem in the NHS is lack of money'

Problems in the NHS are not down to a “lack of money”, Liz Truss argued this morning.

Answering questions after her speech at the Institute for Government think tank, the former premier said: “I don’t think the problem in the NHS is lack of money.

“I think it is the way the system works. But of course I am not pretending you can build Rome in a day and we would have sorted out the NHS in two years.

“Obviously that was not possible. But what I had hoped is to be able to set out a long term trajectory.”

10:33 AM BST

'In order to grow, we need to change'

Concluding her address to the Institute for Government think tank this morning, Liz Truss said politicians must be willing to make “unpopular” decisions if the UK economy is to grow.

The former premier said: “There is a growing consensus that we need to grow. But although people will the ends, they don’t necessarily will the means.

“In order to grow, we need to change. That starts with acknowledging we have a problem. It means abandoning the stale economic consensus.

“It means politicians doing the right thing, even if it is unpopular. This will not be easy – but it will be worth doing. With determination to turn things around – we can make Britain grow again.”

Liz Truss delivers an address at the Institute for Government think tank this morning - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

10:31 AM BST

Truss urges Government to delay key net zero commitments

The Government should delay or abandon key net zero commitments, Liz Truss argued this morning.

The former prime minister he said: “Finally, we should – as many other Western countries are already doing – delay implementing Net Zero commitments such as the ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030.

“Other environmental regulations which are hiking the cost of living like enforcing the replacement of gas and oil boilers should also be abandoned.”

10:26 AM BST

Liz Truss concedes she was 'in a rush' to make changes at mini-Budget

Liz Truss conceded she was in a “rush” to make changes when she unveiled her mini-Budget last year.

Referring to her mini-Budget U-turn, Ms Truss told an event at the Institute for Government this morning: “I was effectively forced into a policy reversal under threat of a UK meltdown.

“Some people say we were in too much of a rush. And it is certainly true that I didn’t just try to fatten the pig on market day; I tried to rear the pig, fatten the pig and slaughter the pig on market day. I confess to that.

“But the reason we were in a rush is because voters had voted for change, they had voted for change in 2016 and they voted for change again in 2019.”

10:19 AM BST

Economic growth would have been 2pc higher by 2030 under my plans, claims Truss

Liz Truss argued that if the policies she set out at the mini-Budget last October had been implemented then economic growth in the UK would have been two per cent higher than otherwise by 2030.

She told the Institute for Government think tank: “CEBR analysis at the time suggested that if the policies had been kept in place, GDP growth would be two per cent higher than otherwise by 2030, and investment would be up 10 per cent and could have been even stronger.

“This would have been even greater in the longer term. The 20-year GDP impact is normally three to four times bigger.”

10:13 AM BST

Treasury and OBR guilty of 'abacus economics', claims former PM

Liz Truss said there is currently a “fatalistic consensus” in the UK that low economic growth is “inevitable”.

The former prime minister took aim at the Treasury and the Office for Budget responsibility, accusing them of “abacus economics” which is too focused on the short term.

10:09 AM BST

Truss: Conservatives allowed economic debate to be 'framed and led by the left'

Liz Truss said Conservatives had allowed the economic debate to be “framed and led by the left” since the 1980s.

Speaking at an event organised by the Institute for Government, Ms Truss said: “After the successful monetary policy and supply side reforms of the 1980s and the winning of the Cold War by the West, we were all optimistic and upbeat about our future – but fundamentally we took our eye off the ball.

“Free market economists went off to lucrative jobs in the City, allowing academic institutions and think-tanks to be captured by the left.”

She added: “We Conservatives allowed the debate to be framed and led by the left.”

10:05 AM BST

UK must 'shatter' economic consensus to achieve growth, says Truss

Liz Truss is now on her feet at the Institute for Government think tank to deliver a speech on the future of the economy.

The former prime minister started her remarks by joking that she was having a “rather more relaxing September than I did last year”.

She said addressing the problem of economic stagnation in the UK was “only getting more urgent” because Britain was “not bringing in as much money as a country as we are spending”.

She blamed that stagnation on 25 years of a failed economic consensus. She said the UK must “shatter that economic consensus”.

Liz Truss, the former prime minister, arrives at the Institute for Government think tank this morning - Leon Neal /Getty Images Europe

09:45 AM BST

Tories claim Labour want to 'take Britain back to square one on Brexit'

The Conservative Party has seized on Sir Keir Starmer’s Brexit comments (see the post below at 08.02), posting the following attack advert on Twitter this morning:

What price would Keir Starmer be prepared to pay to the EU for renegotiating our relationship? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OQP1k6Oak2 — Conservatives (@Conservatives) September 18, 2023

09:35 AM BST

Truss to urge Sunak to cut corporation tax and abolish windfall tax

Liz Truss will use her speech at the Institute for Government think tank this morning to urge Rishi Sunak to reduce the rate of corporation tax - currently 25 per cent - and to abolish the windfall tax on the excess profits of oil and gas firms.

The former prime minister is expected to say: “We need to reduce corporation tax back to 19 per cent. We should also refuse to implement the OECD minimum tax agreement, which I have previously labelled a ‘cartel of complacency’... We also need to reduce marginal tax rates to make it worthwhile to work at every income level. Further changes like abolishing the tourist tax, abolishing the windfall tax and IR35 need to be made.

“We need to get a grip on the ballooning welfare and pensions bill. This means slowing the rate of increases to benefits and tougher work requirements. It also means raising the retirement age further.”

09:09 AM BST

Some Tory MPs are part of ‘anti-growth coalition’, Truss to claim

Liz Truss will claim this morning that some Tory MPs are part of what she described as the “anti-growth coalition”.

The former prime minister coined the term last October during her speech at the Conservative Party’s annual conference.

She is expected to argue this morning that her mini-Budget policies did not get implemented because “there was a reaction from the political and economic establishment which fed into the markets” which were “already destabilised”.

She is expected to say: “Supply side economics and a belief that the size of the state needs to be reduced – are ideas that no longer command widespread support or understanding.

“The anti-growth coalition is now a powerful force comprising the economic and political elite, corporatists, parts of the media and even a section of the Conservative parliamentary party. The policies I advocate simply aren’t fashionable on the London dinner party circuit.”

Liz Truss, the former prime minister, is pictured delivering a speech in Tokyo, Japan on February 17 this year - Androniki Christodoulou/Reuters

08:47 AM BST

‘Economic consensus’ must be ‘shattered’ to deliver growth, Truss to argue

The “economic consensus” must be “shattered” in order for the UK to break out of its “period of stagnation”, Liz Truss will argue in a major speech this morning.

The former prime minister is expected to tell the Institute for Government think tank: “I believe that the reason for the problems we have is the 25 years of economic consensus that have led us to this period of stagnation.

“And I believe it is vital that we understand that and shatter that economic consensus, if we are to avoid worse problems in the future.

“Some say this is a crisis of capitalism – that free markets are responsible. But that’s not borne out by the facts. Quite the opposite is true. The fact is that since the Labour government was elected in 1997, we have moved towards being a more corporatist social democracy in Britain than we were in the 1980s and 1990s.”

08:24 AM BST

Liz Truss to deliver major economic speech at 10am

Liz Truss will deliver a major speech at the Institute for Government think tank this morning (starting at 10am) on the state of the economy.

The address is taking place almost a year to the day since Ms Truss unveiled her controversial mini-Budget during her seven week stint in No10.

Ms Truss is expected to use the speech to urge Rishi Sunak to cut taxes and to call for the retirement age - currently 66 for men and women - to rise further in the years ahead.

She will defend the economic approach she advocated and also claim that UK growth would have been two per cent higher in 2030 if her policies were still in place.

08:08 AM BST

Labour leader has 'utter determination' to make Brexit work

Sir Keir Starmer said he has an “utter determination” to make Brexit work as he restated a Labour government would not seek to take the UK back into the European Union.

The Labour leader suggested he owed it to his children to improve Britain’s ties with Brussels.

He told the Financial Times: “We have to make it work. That’s not a question of going back in. But I refuse to accept that we can’t make it work. I think about those future generations when I say that.

“I say that as a dad. I’ve got a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl. I’m not going to let them grow up in a world where all I’ve got to say to them about their future is, it’s going to be worse than it might otherwise have been. I’ve got an utter determination to make this work.”

08:02 AM BST

Starmer: Labour government would seek 'closer' relationship with EU

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to seek a “closer trading relationship” with the European Union if Labour win power at the next general election.

The Labour leader said he would seek to rewrite the existing Brexit deal when it is up for review in 2025.

He told the Financial Times during a visit to Montreal: “Almost everyone recognises the deal [Boris] Johnson struck is not a good deal — it’s far too thin. As we go into 2025 we will attempt to get a much better deal for the UK.”

He added: “I do think we can have a closer trading relationship as well. That’s subject to further discussion.”