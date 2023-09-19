Politics latest news: Starmer to meet Macron amid doubts over Labour's Brexit plan

Sir Keir Starmer, David Lammy and Rachel Reeves are pictured in Paris this morning where they met with business leaders ahead of talks with Emmanuel Macron - Labour Party

Sir Keir Starmer is set to meet Emmanuel Macron in Paris for talks this morning after his hopes of achieving a “closer trading relationship” with the EU were dealt a blow.

The Labour leader is concluding his world tour, which has included a visit to Europol in The Hague, Netherlands, and to a political summit in Montreal, Canada, with a behind-closed-doors meeting with the French President at which post-Brexit relations are expected to feature prominently.

The face-to-face meeting comes after a new report by the UK in a Changing Europe (UKICE) think tank published today said it would be “challenging” for Labour to persuade Brussels to agree to a major rewrite of the Brexit trade deal.

Sir Keir said he would seek to rewrite the existing Brexit deal when it is up for review in 2025. But the report suggested the EU could be reluctant to agree to anything more than a “short, technical review” of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

The report said: “The review has been identified by some, most notably the Labour Party, as an opportunity to expand the terms of the TCA, as a way of reducing barriers to trade. Yet this report finds that using the review for such ends will be challenging, for both political and practical reasons.”

Anand Menon, director of UKICE, said Sir Keir “runs the risk of demanding more than the European Union is willing to give”.

He said the UK is “not a priority for the EU, which remains relatively happy” with the Brexit deal. As such a Labour government would have to “provide the EU with an incentive to restart negotiations over Brexit”.

Starmer risks 'demanding more than the EU is willing to give'

Anand Menon, director of the UK in a Changing Europe think tank, said Sir Keir Starmer risked “demanding more than the European Union is willing to give” by seeking a major rewrite of the Brexit deal.

He said: “Keir Starmer’s desire to secure a ‘much better’ Brexit deal for the UK is all well and good.

“However, he failed to explain how tinkering with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement will make a meaningful economic difference. Moreover, he runs the risk of demanding more than the European Union is willing to give.

“The UK is not a priority for the EU, which remains relatively happy with the TCA. The key for a Labour government will be figuring out a way to provide the EU with an incentive to restart negotiations over Brexit.”

EU believes Brexit trade deal is 'working well' and has 'higher priorities' than a Labour rewrite

Today’s report by the UK in a Changing Europe think tank (you can read the full thing here) suggested Labour and the EU are in two very different places when it comes to reviewing the Brexit deal.

It said the EU has “general satisfaction” with the current Trade and Cooperation Agreement and believes it is “working well”. The bloc also has “significant Brexit fatigue” and it has “higher priorities” than a major overhaul of the Brexit pact.

The report said: “At the moment, the EU has a clear minimalist position: a short, technical review of the treaty’s implementation in 2026. It also considers that the parties can take steps to improve the functioning of the current TCA at any time (through the TCA’s governance framework) without waiting for the review.

“The EU’s position stems from a general satisfaction with the TCA, which it considers to be working well. Moreover, there is significant Brexit fatigue in Brussels, trust in the UK remains low, and the EU has a long list of higher priorities.

“If the review is to be anything other than a short, technical exercise, the onus will be on the UK to incentivise the EU to shift its position.”

The report suggested that if Labour maintains its position of wanting a significant rewrite then “it will need to persuade the EU to undertake an expansive TCA review”.

New report: Would be 'challenging' for Labour to persuade EU to rewrite Brexit deal

Sir Keir Starmer has said a Labour government would seek to rewrite the existing Brexit deal when it is up for review in 2025/26. Sir Keir said he wanted to deliver a “closer trading relationship”.

But a new report published this morning by the UK in a Changing Europe think tank has cast doubts on whether the EU would agree to a major overhaul of the existing Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

The report said: “The review has been identified by some, most notably the Labour Party, as an opportunity to expand the terms of the TCA, as a way of reducing barriers to trade.

“Yet this report finds that using the review for such ends will be challenging, for both political and practical reasons.”

Sir Keir Starmer in Paris for talks with Emmanuel Macron

Sir Keir Starmer is set to hold talks with Emmanuel Macron in Paris this morning as the Labour leader concludes his world tour with a trip to the French capital.

The Labour leader will meet with the French President behind-closed-doors at about 11am UK time.

Sir Keir said ahead of the introductory meetings that a Labour government would “improve our relationship with Europe and make Brexit work for Britain”.

Labour will improve our relationship with Europe and make Brexit work for Britain.



Great to be in Paris today with Rachel and David. pic.twitter.com/YjrcXDB5gd — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 18, 2023

However, a new report published today by the UK in a Changing Europe think tank has dealt a blow to Sir Keir’s hopes of rewriting the current Brexit deal.

I will provide a breakdown of the report in the next few posts.