Politics latest news: Starmer 'confident' tax raid on private schools will fund Labour education plans

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured attending a service at Westminster Abbey yesterday to mark the 75 year anniversary of the NHS - Anadolu Agency

Sir Keir Starmer said he is “confident” Labour’s planned tax raid on private schools will generate the money the party needs to fund its education plans.

Labour has estimated its policy of removing the VAT exemption on independent school fees would raise £1.6billion but experts have said the true return is likely to be much lower, with some suggesting a best-case scenario would bring in £1billion.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Labour wants to spend the money on measures including recruiting more than 6,500 new teachers and on welcome bonuses for those new recruits.

Sir Keir was asked this morning how he could be certain that the policy would generate the money Labour has forecast as it was suggested the increase in fees could prompt some private school pupils to join state schools.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “We have stress-tested these figures over an extensive period of time and I am confident about the money.

“It goes with the general principle of what we are trying to do which is to say where we make a commitment we will say how much it costs and where the money will come from.”

You can follow the latest updates below.

08:18 AM BST

Starmer claims social mobility 'going backwards' under Tories

Sir Keir Starmer claimed social mobility was “going backwards” under the Tories as he pledged to “break the link” between people’s circumstances when they are born and “where they end up”.

The Labour leader will deliver a major speech in Gillingham this morning in which he will set out the last of his five “missions” which will guide a potential future Labour government.

The fifth mission is to “break down the barriers to opportunity at every stage, for every child”. Focusing on the need for education reform, Sir Keir will promise to smash the “class ceiling” if his party wins the next general election.

Speaking ahead of his speech, Sir Keir told BBC Breakfast: “The ambition is to remove barriers to opportunity and really I would describe it as saying we want to break the link between where people start in life as children and young people and where they end up because for years that has been flatlining or going backwards, this sense that you are determined more by the earnings of your parents than you are by your talent.

“That is why one of the ways I have described this is breaking the class ceiling that we still have in our society.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.