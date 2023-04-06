SNP latest news: Humza Yousaf hits out at 'conspiracy theory' on Peter Murrell's arrest

Police Scotland officers are pictured this morning outside the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon - Wattie Cheung

Scotland's new First Minister has dismissed suggestions that police delayed arresting Nicola Sturgeon's husband until after the SNP leadership election as a "conspiracy theory".

Speaking to journalists at his Bute House residence, Humza Yousaf was questioned about the timing of yesterday's dramatic raid on the home Peter Murrell shares with his predecessor.

"To me that sounds like a conspiracy theory, that we were in cahoots with Police Scotland about the timing," Mr Yousaf said.

"The timing of any investigation is absolutely for Police Scotland, it's not determined by anybody else."

Senior SNP figures have questioned the timing of the dramatic raids, which took place days after Mr Yousaf, with the backing of the party establishment, narrowly won the leadership race over Kate Forbes.

02:44 PM

Humza Yousaf: 'Very, very clear' SNP must be run better

Humza Yousaf said it is "very, very clear" the SNP's governance must be improved.

Speaking at a press conference at Bute House, Mr Yousaf insisted he had faith in Colin Beattie as party treasurer and discussed the party's transparency review.

02:39 PM

Breaking: Humza Yousef hits out at 'conspiracy theory' over Peter Murrell's arrest

02:24 PM

Mark Spencer to face no action over Nusrat Ghani claims

Rishi Sunak will not take any action against Mark Spencer, the food minister, after an official investigation could not determine whether or not he told his Tory MP colleague Nusrat Ghani her "Muslimness" played a role in her sacking as a minister.

In a report published in the past few minutes, Sir Laurie Magnus, Mr Sunak's ethics adviser, noted Mr Spencer's "shortcomings" but found there was "inconclusive evidence" about whether he made the remarks.

Replying to Sir Laurie, Mr Sunak wrote the events had been an "unsatisfactory experience for both ministers involved".

However, he added: "In the absence of clear evidence, it would not be right to take further action."

"I have spoken to both ministers and encouraged them to heed your advice to pull together in the finest tradition of public service."

02:02 PM

'The party will comply with any requests made by the police for information'

Scottish Health Secretary Michael Matheson has said the Scottish Government would not provide a "running commentary" on the investigation into the SNP’s finances, but conceded it was a "difficult time" for the party.

Speaking during a visit to an NHS 24 call centre in Glasgow, Mr Matheson said: "There’s a live police investigation here and I think the important thing is that we give the police the space that they need – without a running commentary – as part of their investigation. I don’t intend to be providing a running commentary around that.

"What I’ve been very clear about – and what the party has been very clear about – is that the party will comply with any requests made by the police for information."

01:37 PM

Pictured: Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar talks to voters during visit to Rutherglen

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is pictured talking to voters during a visit to Rutherglen Exchange Shopping Centre in Rutherglen today - James Chapelard

01:20 PM

Foreign Secretary pulled up on opposition to migrant camp by junior minister

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, was pulled up over his opposition to turning a former military base into an asylum camp by a junior colleague.

Richard Holden, the transport minister, told Sky News that ministers should be prepared to “take responsibility” for the migrant crisis by accepting Government schemes to house asylum seekers in their constituencies.

His comments came after Mr Cleverly signalled his opposition to turn a former RAF base at Wethersfield in his Braintree constituency in Essex into a site for up to 1,700 single male asylum seekers, more than double the 700 residents who live nearby.

12:37 PM

Migrant Channel crossing numbers hit single day high for the year

Migrant Channel crossing numbers hit a single day high for the year yesterday, according to new data published by the Home Office.

Some 437 people were detected crossing the Channel in small boats yesterday. The previous high for this year was 321 people, on January 25. The cumulative number of crossings in 2023 now stands at a provisional total of 4,431.

Total crossings last year were 45,755. There were 10 boats detected yesterday, which suggests an average of around 44 people crossed the Channel per boat.

12:27 PM

Migrant barges 'absolutely evidence of failure' by Government, says Starmer

Using barges to house asylum seekers is "absolutely evidence of failure" by the Government, Sir Keir Starmer has claimed.

Speaking to broadcasters during a local elections campaign visit to Scunthorpe, the Labour leader said: "The Government has caused a situation where they’ve broken the asylum system, got thousands upon thousands of claims that haven’t been processed.

"The answer isn’t more expense for the taxpayer, the answer is to fix the problem, stop the boats with effective action and process the claims. I think anybody listening to this will be absolutely astonished to learn that of all those that arrived via small boats last year only one per cent have had their asylum claims processed.

"So, the fundamental question for the Government is stop the boats in the first place and process the claims that are here."

11:53 AM

Sir Keir Starmer: Government's migrant accommodation plans will 'ruin the legacy of the Dambusters'

The Government's plans to house asylum seekers in the disused military base RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire are "completely wrong" and should be reversed, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader told reporters during a visit to Scunthorpe this morning: "I think the Government’s completely wrong to press ahead with the plan to put 2,000 asylum seekers at Scampton.

"It will cut across, drive a coach and horses through a really important initiative for investment, for jobs, of tech jobs in an area that desperately needs them.

"The idea of cutting through all that is wrong in principle. That’s why so many local people are so concerned about it, because they can glimpse the future there and the Government’s about to take it away from them. It is also likely to ruin the legacy of the Dambusters. You know, this is an iconic site."

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured during a visit to The Arc community centre in Scunthorpe this morning - Stefan Rousseau /PA

11:22 AM

Police activity continues at Sturgeon’s Glasgow home

Police remain outside the Glasgow home of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell this morning.

Several officers were stationed outside while plain-clothes officers could be seen entering and leaving the property, one carrying two large rolls of bubble wrap.

One of the uniformed officers was wearing white protective foot coverings while other officers could be seen carrying them after leaving the house.

One of the police vans left the scene at about 10.15am.

Police Scotland officers are pictured this morning outside the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon - Wattie Cheung

10:57 AM

Northern Ireland minister: Windsor Framework involved 'painful compromises'

Steve Baker, the Northern Ireland minister, said the Windsor Framework Brexit deal involved making "painful compromises".

He told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme: "Normal people need the executive restored. Normal unionists, people who are not at the harder line of the spectrum, they just want to get on with things now.

"I believe in all of the circumstances it is reasonable to compromise on these arrangements.

"And yes, they are painful compromises, they are compromises which are painful for me. But all of us, sooner or later, have to say this is a win we can bank, we can move on on this basis and actually we have now so transformed our relationship with Ireland and the European Union that we have now got a basis to move forward and solve problems as they come up without existential drama. I think that is a huge, huge win for everyone involved."

10:22 AM

Government 'extremely reluctant' to impose direct rule on Northern Ireland, says minister

Steve Baker, the Northern Ireland minister, said the Government is "extremely reluctant" to impose direct rule on Northern Ireland but "clearly we cannot allow things to go on very much longer with the current arrangements".

Mr Baker told BBC Good Morning Ulster: "If you are asking me at what point will we change the governance arrangements, we have that situation under continuing review.

"We would very much prefer to restore local ministers to their place but clearly we cannot allow things to go on very much longer with the current arrangements because it is not a sustainable basis to be asking officials to take difficult decisions without ministers in place. But equally we are very well aware that direct rule would be an extremely serious step. We will try to persuade politicians to get on with the job they are elected to do."

Asked if the Government was having to consider imposing direct rule, Mr Baker said: "There are a spectrum of options that we are considering and the Secretary of State, myself, Lord Caine and the Prime Minister will take a decision shortly on what will need to be done. But we are very clear that in the current political circumstances, to go for direct rule and have London ministers governing Northern Ireland would be an extremely serious step and it is one that we are extremely reluctant to take."

10:15 AM

Steve Baker: Brexit compromises in Northern Ireland involve 'uncomfortable difficulties'

Steve Baker said any compromise on post-Brexit border arrangements in Northern Ireland will involve "uncomfortable difficulties" as he urged the DUP to accept the Windsor Framework and return to powersharing at Stormont.

The Northern Ireland minister told BBC Good Morning Ulster: "Any compromise is going to have uncomfortable difficulties in it that people will not like but we are now in a position where we have got a reasonable basis with very clear support across Northern Ireland to get on and restore the executive.

"We can only choose from available futures and at the moment what is happening is that we in the Northern Ireland Office are being forced to set a budget, to do that through an imperfect process where we have not taken direct rule because of course people listening to this will know that direct rule is a very serious step, would be a very serious step.

"So we are trying to do the best by the people of Northern Ireland, absolutely to prioritise the vulnerable and to make the best of it in the absence of the executive. But I really would appeal to politicians of all parties to come together for the good of the people of Northern Ireland and restore the executive."

09:56 AM

Northern Ireland minister: 'Absolutely imperative' Stormont executive is restored

Steve Baker, the Northern Ireland minister, said this morning it is "absolutely imperative" that the Stormont executive is restored as quickly as possible following the adoption of Rishi Sunak's Windsor Framework Brexit deal.

Powersharing is yet to be restored after the DUP voted against the framework. The party has said it will only return to powersharing once its concerns about post-Brexit border rules have been addressed.

Mr Baker told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme: "We now have a basis for that executive to be restored and… it is absolutely imperative and urgent that the executive gets back to work."

09:24 AM

Minister: Behaviour of suspended Tory MP ‘totally unacceptable’

A minister said the behaviour of a Tory MP who has had the party whip suspended after being filmed offering to lobby for a fake gambling firm was “totally unacceptable”.

Richard Holden, the roads minister, said he was “glad” there will now be a formal investigation into Scott Benton’s behaviour after the latter referred the matter to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

It was suggested to Mr Holden that Mr Benton had not behaved in a manner befitting a Conservative MP after the latter was filmed as part of an undercover investigation by The Times.

He told Times Radio: “Well, that is quite right and that is why he has referred himself today to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards and has also had the whip suspended by the chief whip last night.

“This behaviour is totally unacceptable and I am glad that it is now going to be thoroughly investigated, all the claims made, and will get properly looked into.”

Mr Benton said in a statement that he had contacted the standards commissioner “before being made aware that the company did not exist and the individuals claiming to represent it were journalists”.

08:59 AM

Government wants migrant barges operational 'as quickly as possible'

The Government is hoping to start housing migrants on barges "as quickly as possible", a minister said this morning.

Asked about a start date for the plan, transport minister Richard Holden told Sky News: "I know contracts are being discussed at the moment around the UK with different areas, so I can’t give you a definite date and timeline on it.

"But this is what we are hoping to do. We are hoping to do this as quickly as possible."

Pressed whether it could be within a month, he added: "It could even be sooner than that. It might be a little further away."

08:56 AM

Minister: Migrant barges are 'not a type of prison'

Housing migrants on barges is "not a type of prison", a minister has said as he gave assurances that the new accommodation would not have an impact on nearby communities.

The Government announced yesterday that it will place a barge at Portland Port in Dorset which will house 500 migrants with plans for further vessels also in the pipeline (you can read the full story here).

Richard Holden, the roads minister, insisted this morning that ports where accommodation barges could be deployed are often "protected areas".

Pressed whether migrants would be effectively imprisoned on the barges, Mr Holden told Sky News: "No, it is not a type of prison at all. What these places are is for people to be safe and secure while their immigration claims and asylum claims are processed in the UK."

08:33 AM

Nicola Sturgeon pulls out of science festival event this evening

Nicola Sturgeon has pulled out of an event she was due to speak at this evening amid a police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

The former first minister had been due to take part in a conversation with Mexican diplomat Patricia Espinosa, former chair of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at Edinburgh Science Festival.

But the festival has now announced that Ms Sturgeon will no longer be taking part.

An Edinburgh Science spokeswoman said: "While Nicola Sturgeon MSP is no longer attending our Climate of Change event, we are thrilled to be welcoming MSP Mairi McAllan, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, who will join ambassador Patricia Espinosa for this vital conversation.

"The Edinburgh Science Festival has been proudly programming events such as these which highlight and inspire people of all ages and all backgrounds to action on our climate emergency for many years.

"We look forward to welcoming our audiences to this insightful and inspiring discussion."

08:23 AM

SNP is ‘out of control’, claims Scottish Labour leader

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, has claimed the SNP is “out of control” amid a police investigation into the party’s finances.

Mr Sarwar told TalkTV: “This is now a political party that is mired in scandal, mired in division, getting more and more out of touch by the day, focused on itself, talking to itself, about itself at a time when our country is in massive crisis, whether that is the NHS crisis or the economic crisis.

“I think people looking on will think that this party is out of control, it has lost touch and people will be desperate for change.”

Peter Murrell, the SNP's former chief executive and the husband of Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested yesterday in connection to a long-running Police Scotland investigation into the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Mr Murrell was released without charge just before 7pm last night, pending further investigation.