Politics latest news: SNP is ‘out of control’, claims Scottish Labour leader

Nicola Sturgeon pulls out of science festival event this evening

Nicola Sturgeon has pulled out of an event she was due to speak at this evening amid a police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

The former first minister had been due to take part in a conversation with Mexican diplomat Patricia Espinosa, former chair of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at Edinburgh Science Festival.

But the festival has now announced that Ms Sturgeon will no longer be taking part.

An Edinburgh Science spokeswoman said: "While Nicola Sturgeon MSP is no longer attending our Climate of Change event, we are thrilled to be welcoming MSP Mairi McAllan, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, who will join ambassador Patricia Espinosa for this vital conversation.

"The Edinburgh Science Festival has been proudly programming events such as these which highlight and inspire people of all ages and all backgrounds to action on our climate emergency for many years.

"We look forward to welcoming our audiences to this insightful and inspiring discussion."

SNP is ‘out of control’, claims Scottish Labour leader

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, has claimed the SNP is “out of control” amid a police investigation into the party’s finances.

Mr Sarwar told TalkTV: “This is now a political party that is mired in scandal, mired in division, getting more and more out of touch by the day, focused on itself, talking to itself, about itself at a time when our country is in massive crisis, whether that is the NHS crisis or the economic crisis.

“I think people looking on will think that this party is out of control, it has lost touch and people will be desperate for change.”

Peter Murrell, the SNP's former chief executive and the husband of Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested yesterday in connection to a long-running Police Scotland investigation into the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Mr Murrell was released without charge just before 7pm last night, pending further investigation.