Politics latest news: Rishi Sunak to give Tory MPs free vote on any Boris Johnson partygate punishment

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured during a visit to St George's Hospital in London on March 16 - Toby Melville/Reuters

Rishi Sunak has confirmed Tory MPs will be given a free vote on any punishment for Boris Johnson if the Privileges Committee rules against him in its partygate probe.

The Prime Minister said he would not tell MPs how to vote on any sanction for the ex-premier because such a matter is for "individuals, rather than for Government".

Asked if there would be a free vote, Mr Sunak told BBC Breakfast: "Yes, these are matters for Parliament and the House and MPs as individuals, rather than for Government. So that is the general process that we would follow."

The committee is investigating whether Mr Johnson misled Parliament over his partygate denials and the former prime minister is due to face a four hour evidence session on Wednesday afternoon.

If the committee rules he did mislead the Commons, it will consider whether it was "reckless or intentional" and if it amounted to a contempt of Parliament.

The committee will publish its findings and make a recommendation on any punishment, but the ultimate decision on a sanction would fall to MPs to vote on.

A suspension of 10 sitting days or more for Mr Johnson could ultimately trigger a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

Mr Sunak’s comments came as Westminster waits for the committee to publish a written submission from Mr Johnson which sets out his defence to the claims that he misled MPs, which he denies.

07:42 AM

'This is about cutting waiting lists'

Rishi Sunak has defended his Budget decision to scrap the lifetime pensions allowance as he said it will stop doctors from retiring early and therefore help to address NHS treatment backlogs.

The Government has faced criticism over the move to abolish the £1.07 million tax-free cap on pensions, with Labour having vowed to reverse it after labelling it a tax cut for the richest one per cent.

The Prime Minister told BBC Breakfast: "This is about cutting waiting lists. You know, at this point, think about it, I’m sure almost every person watching this has in their extended circle of friends and family someone who is waiting for treatment.

"We need our best doctors, our experienced doctors, we need them working, and they want to work, they want to help get the waiting lists down, they want to work longer hours, they don’t want to retire. And because of the pension regime, they were stopped from doing that, it was preventing them from doing that.

"And I want to get the waiting list down and that’s why we’ve made the change that we’ve made, and it’s going to benefit everyone to get health care quicker."

07:34 AM

Rishi Sunak: 'There needs to be a change in culture and leadership'

Rishi Sunak has said there needs to be a "change in culture and leadership" in policing as he responded to the publication of the Casey report which highlighted major problems in the Metropolitan Police.

The Prime Minister told BBC Breakfast: "Earlier this year, in the case of David Carrick, what we all learned was shocking. It was absolutely shocking, the abuse of power by people who were in a position of trust and exploiting largely very vulnerable women, and that was wrong and I said so at the time.

"I actually went and met with the Police Commissioner from the Met and Louise Casey to discuss this, because it’s right that the police have to restore confidence and trust back into policing. There needs to be a change in culture and leadership.

"And I know that the new Metropolitan Commissioner will no doubt reflect on the findings of Louise’s report, but is already making changes and that’s right, because what was happening before is simply shocking and unacceptable."

07:29 AM

Trust in Metropolitan Police 'hugely damaged' - PM

Rishi Sunak said trust in the Metropolitan Police has been "hugely damaged" after a damning review found Britain’s biggest police force is institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic (you can read the full story on the review here).

Asked whether he believed his daughters could trust the police in London, the Prime Minister told BBC Breakfast: "Of course we need the answer to that question to be yes.

"Clearly at the moment trust in the police has been hugely damaged by the things that we’ve discovered over the past year."

07:25 AM

