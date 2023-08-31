Politics latest news: Rishi Sunak could announce new defence secretary to replace Ben Wallace today

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, is pictured during a visit to a British Army military base in the south west of England in February this year - Ben Birchall/PA

Rishi Sunak is preparing to appoint Ben Wallace’s replacement as defence secretary, with an announcement potentially being made by the Prime Minister as soon as today.

Mr Wallace revealed last month that he would resign from the senior Cabinet role at the next reshuffle, bringing to an end his four years in the job.

A major Cabinet reshuffle is not expected to take place imminently but Mr Sunak is thought to be putting the finishing touches to a mini shake-up of his top team.

A selection of potential candidates to replace Mr Wallace have been tipped in recent weeks, with Armed Forces Minister James Heappey, Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen and former defence secretary Liam Fox all reportedly in the frame.

Grant Shapps, the Energy Security Secretary, has also been tipped for the role.

Parliament is still in recess and MPs are not due to go back to work in the House of Commons until Monday next week but it looks like Westminster is about to spring back into life with a potential Cabinet mini-reshuffle.

Rishi Sunak is set to announce Ben Wallace’s replacement as defence secretary, with reports suggesting the announcement could be made as soon as today.

