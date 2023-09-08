Politics latest news: Rishi Sunak hails 'special' visit to India ahead of G20 summit

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, speaks with journalists onboard the Voyager aircraft as he travels to India for a G20 summit - Dan Kitwood /Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has described his first trip to India as Prime Minister as a “special” moment, as he pointed to descriptions of him as “India’s son-in-law”.

Speaking on a flight to Delhi ahead of the G20 summit, the Prime Minister said the country was “very near and dear to me”.

He added that he was “excited” to return with his wife Akshata Murty having paused his annual trips to India when he became Chancellor.

Mr Sunak is the first British Prime Minister of Indian descent and Narendra Modi has suggested that he is as an example of the “living bridge” between the two nations.

Mrs Murty’s parents, the billionaire IT entrepreneur Narayana Murty and Sudha, a teacher and philanthropist, are prominent figures in India. Mr Murty has previously been dubbed “the Bill Gates of India”.

The Prime Minister is expected to meet Mr Modi on the first day of the G20 summit, on Saturday, when discussions are likely to include outstanding elements of the trade deal being thrashed out between the UK and India.

Mr Sunak and Mrs Murty will make several joint visits during their brief trip to the country, including to a Hindu temple in Delhi.

08:46 AM BST

Labour: Ministers should be 'hanging their heads in shame' over wind farm auction

Shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband said ministers should be “hanging their heads in shame”, after no new offshore wind farms were commissioned in a key Government auction (see the post below at 08.25).

The Labour frontbencher told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the confirmation was an “absolute disaster for Britain”.

He said: “It’s an absolute condemnation of the Government’s energy policy. They’re trashing the crown jewels of our energy system, and it was all totally avoidable, because for month after month, the government was warned by industry that unless they adjusted the auction price, this would happen or something like this would happen, and indeed it has transpired.

“The Government is totally culpable here and they should be hanging their heads in shame.”

08:25 AM BST

Offshore wind auction shunned in blow to Sunak

Major wind farm builders have shunned a government auction of contracts to build new offshore fields in a blow for Rishi Sunak and the net zero drive.

No companies decided to bid for any of the seven available new contracts to build massive offshore wind farms around Britain.

Many complained that the maximum price set for what they would be allowed to charge for the electricity they produced was too low.

08:15 AM BST

PM heading to G20 summit with 'clear focus'

I’m heading to the #G20 Summit with a clear focus.



Stabilising the global economy. Building international relationships. Supporting the most vulnerable.



This action is part of that – Putin again has failed to show up for the G20, but we will show up with support for Ukraine. https://t.co/tLG19ILDLr — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 8, 2023

08:10 AM BST

James Cleverly declines to say if UK-India trade deal will be done before election

The Foreign Secretary was unable to say whether a UK-India free trade deal will be completed before the next general election.

James Cleverly said the UK would not “rush it through to hit an arbitrary target” and any deal must be “mutually beneficial”.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, is pictured in Westminster this morning - Thomas Krych /Shutterstock

Asked if a deal will be done before the next election, Mr Cleverly told Sky News: “We have always said we want to get the right trade deal with India because it is an incredibly important partner, not just rush it through to hit an arbitrary target.”

Asked again if a deal will be agreed before the election, widely expected to take place next year, Mr Cleverly said: “Of course we want one and we seek to resolve it as quickly as possible, as long as it is a properly mutually beneficial trade deal.”

07:47 AM BST

UK must be ‘patient’ with India and China on climate action, says Cleverly

James Cleverly said “big wins” on tackling climate change do not always happen “quickly” and suggested the UK must be “patient” with countries like China and India when it comes to tackling harmful emissions.

It was suggested to the Foreign Secretary during an interview on Sky News this morning that little progress appeared to have been made by the likes of China and India on climate issues since the UK hosted the Cop26 summit in Glasgow in 2021.

Mr Cleverly replied: “You don’t always get the big wins quickly. This is why we have to be, to a degree, patient but also absolutely committed to this.

“We will keep discussing these issues with China, it was one of the topics of conversation when I went to Beijing… and the Prime Minister will of course bring this up at the G20.

“And we are going to demonstrate how you can have economic growth and reduce carbon emissions, just as we have done in the UK.”

07:33 AM BST

PM refuses India’s plea for visas in trade deal talks

The Prime Minister has refused to offer more work and student visas to India in order to secure a free trade deal with the country.

Rishi Sunak is en route to Delhi this morning to attend the G20 summit, where he will hold talks with Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, during his first visit to India since entering Downing Street.

It is understood that Mr Modi’s negotiators had previously been demanding more visas for nurses and IT professionals as the price of a deal with the UK.

However, a No 10 spokesman insisted that any free trade agreement would only focus on “trade and business”, adding: “Immigration is a separate issue.”

The move will be seen as a victory for Tory backbenchers on the Right of the party, who had feared the Government was preparing to offer major concessions on visas – a move opposed by Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary – amid ballooning levels of net migration.

07:19 AM BST

Sunak criticises Putin as Russian leader skips G20 summit

Rishi Sunak has vowed to “call out” Russia at the G20 for the “suffering” it is inflicting on Ukrainians and millions of the world’s poorest people.

Speaking on the plane to India overnight, the Prime Minister criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for refusing to attend the G20 summit in Delhi – the second year in a row he has missed the world leaders’ gathering.

Mr Putin has sent foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to Delhi in his absence.

Mr Sunak said the Russian leader was steering clear of confrontation with the West following his invasion of Ukraine because he “doesn’t want to be held accountable”.

The PM said he intends to highlight the impact that Moscow’s decision to collapse the Black Sea Grain Initiative is having on developing nations, which rely on cheap grain from Ukraine for food.

07:13 AM BST

Rishi Sunak hails ‘special’ first visit as PM to India for G20 summit

