Politics latest news: Rail strikes could continue for 20 years, warns union boss

Mick Whelan, the general secretary of the Aslef union - Andrew Crowley for The Telegraph

Industrial action could continue on the nation’s railways for the next 20 years, a union boss warned today.

Mick Whelan, the general secretary of the Aslef train drivers’ union, said his members “are going to keep taking action until someone listens to us”.

He was told during an interview on Sky News that it appeared the Government was now ignoring his union after it rejected a pay offer and that new strike action amounted to “whistling in the wind”.

He said: “Well, if we have to whistle in the wind for five years, 10 years, 20 years to get somebody to the table, this will be resolved at some point and somebody will talk to us properly at some point.”

Asked if Aslef members were really prepared to take industrial action over a 20 year period, Mr Whelan said: “Quite possibly. Because the option is what? To do nothing?”

Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, described Mr Whelan’s comments as “really disappointing”. It came as people are facing fresh disruption to rail journeys in many parts of the country this week as train drivers refuse to work overtime for six days.

Aslef announced last month that its members will withdraw non-contractual overtime, known as rest-day working, with 16 of the country’s 35 rail operators from today until Saturday July 8.

08:46 AM BST

Cabinet minister: Government taking 'significant steps' to bring down net migration

A new report from a group of Tory MPs which urges Rishi Sunak to cut net migration by two-thirds before the next general election is making waves in Westminster this morning.

More than 20 Tory backbenchers from the New Conservatives Group are calling on Mr Sunak to honour the party’s manifesto pledge to reduce net migration.

The report warned that the current record net migration of 606,000 was eroding the trust of hundreds of voters who backed Brexit and needs to be cut by more than 440,000 if the party is to “save face” by the time of the next election.

Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, said this morning that the Government was already taking “significant steps” to bring the numbers down.

She told Sky News: “What they are saying is that we need to control immigration and you will know the significant steps the Government is taking to control both illegal immigration and legal immigration.”

08:41 AM BST

Talk of 20 years of rail strikes 'really disappointing', says Culture Secretary

Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, said talk from Mick Whelan of the potential for 20 years of industrial action on the nation’s railways was “really disappointing”.

The Cabinet minister told Sky News: “Well, I think it is really disappointing because I think the Government is helping facilitate discussions. We are of course in a cost-of-living crisis where we need to keep inflation down, that means we need to control public spending.

“Train drivers get on average around £60,000 and I do think it is important that they come to the table so that they don’t disrupt the journeys of thousands, millions of people across the country.”

08:32 AM BST

Rail passengers face fresh travel disruption as train drivers refuse to work overtime

Mick Whelan's warning of the potential for 20 years of industrial action on the nation's railways (see the post below at 08.25) came as people faced fresh disruption to rail journeys in many parts of the country this week as train drivers refuse to work overtime for six days.

Aslef announced last month that its members will withdraw non-contractual overtime, known as rest-day working, with 16 of the country’s 35 rail operators from today to Saturday July 8.

The train companies affected are: Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; Cross Country; East Midlands Railway; Greater Anglia; GWR; GTR Great Northern Thameslink; Island Line; LNER; Northern Trains; Southeastern; Southern/Gatwick Express; South Western Railway main line; SWR depot drivers; TransPennine Express; and West Midlands Trains.

08:25 AM BST

Union boss warns rail strike action could last for 20 years

