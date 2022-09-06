Politics latest news: The Queen to formally appoint Liz Truss as Britain's prime minister

Liz Truss will take office on Tuesday as Britain's new prime minister, with Boris Johnson set to formally tender his resignation to the Queen.

Ms Truss, who is currently foreign secretary, will succeed Mr Johnson after his tenure as prime minister dominated by Brexit and Covid was cut short by scandal.

Mr Johnson is due to bid farewell from Downing Street this morning, giving a final valedictory speech before jetting off to Scotland to officially resign to the 96-year-old monarch.

The Queen is scheduled to formally appoint Ms Truss as the new prime minister, with the ceremony taking place at the monarch's Balmoral estate.

Usually the handover of power is a swift affair, with the outgoing and incoming leaders making a short trip to Buckingham Palace.

However, Her Majesty opted not to return to London from her annual summer break for the brief ceremonial audience, following persistent health issues that have affected her ability to walk and stand.

Ms Truss was elected as the Conservative Party's new leader on Monday, defeating Rishi Sunak in a gruelling leadership contest, which she described as "one of the longest job interviews in history". She received 81,326 votes, compared with Mr Sunak's 60,399.

Ms Truss will come into office facing immense pressure to deliver on her promises to tackle the cost-of-living crisis walloping the UK.

All eyes will be on her return to Downing Street in the afternoon, where she is expected to make her first address as prime minister. The address is set to take place on the steps of Number 10 - weather permitting.

05:43 AM

Boris Johnson to give farewell speech

Today's leadership proceedings will begin with Boris Johnson giving his final valedictory speech from Downing Street this morning, marking the end of his tenure as prime minister.

The curtains will close on his three-year premiership with a speech at around 7.30am, brought forward an hour because of the possibility of rain.

Mr Johnson is expected to use his address to urge Tories to rally round Ms Truss, who will become the UK's third female prime minister.

Story continues

05:42 AM

Liz Truss considering plans to freeze energy bills until next election

Energy bills would be frozen until 2024, when the next general election is expected, under plans being considered by Liz Truss, writes The Telegraph's Ben Riley-Smith.

The Foreign Secretary will become prime minister on Tuesday, replacing Boris Johnson, after winning the Tory leadership race.

Following a visit to Balmoral to be appointed by the Queen, Ms Truss will use a speech on the steps of Number 10 – weather permitting – to outline her vision for her premiership and set out a policy drive for her first 100 days.

A package of energy bills support for households is due to be revealed as early as Thursday, followed within weeks by a formal announcement of tax cuts and a plan to clear the NHS backlog.

Read the full story here

Liz Truss smiles and waves after being announced the winner of the leadership contest - AFP

05:39 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

It is set to be another busy day, with Lis Truss replacing Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister.

Both Mr Johnson and Ms Truss face a 1,000-mile round trip to Scotland to see the Queen, where the monarch will formally appoint Ms Truss as the new prime minister.

Ms Truss will inherit a daunting to-do list amid the UK's cost-of-living emergency.

Follow our live blog throughout the day to keep up with the latest developments.