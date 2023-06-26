Rishi Sunak latest news: PM concedes UK is 'behind other countries' in some areas of healthcare

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured today during a visit to a mobile lung health check unit in Nottingham - Phil Noble/PA

Rishi Sunak has conceded the UK is “behind other countries” in some areas of healthcare and said there is “work to do” to improve the NHS.

A damning international study published today found the UK’s healthcare system has far worse outcomes than almost all of its peers.

Research published by respected think tank the King’s Fund compared 19 major nations and found the UK severely wanting. Britain’s health service was second worst of all those examined for saving lives, with only the US faring worse.

It was suggested to Mr Sunak that the NHS was going in the wrong direction and he said: “Well, one of my five priorities is to cut NHS waiting lists. That is why we have put record sums into the NHS since I became Prime Minister, with record numbers of doctors, nurses, and new ways of doing things which are starting to make a difference and we are seeing that in the numbers but of course there is work to do.

“But we also need to make the decisions that will modernise the NHS for the long term. Today’s example, rolling out lung cancer screening, it will really help improve survival rates for lung cancer, something where we are behind other countries but today’s announcement will help fix that.”

The Government today unveiled a new NHS scheme which will provide ex-smokers with lung checks to spot early cancer cases. Anyone who has ever smoked will be offered a lung check from the age of 55.

02:18 PM BST

Labour extends poll lead over Tories to 23 points

Labour has extended its poll lead over the Tories to 23 points, according to a new survey published by Deltapoll.

The poll, conducted between June 23-26, puts Labour on 47 per cent of the vote and the Tories on 24 per cent.

Labour was up by one point when compared to the previous poll conducted between June 16-19 while the Tories were down by three points, with the overall Labour lead widening by four points.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats were up by two points to 12 per cent overall.

🚨🚨New Voting Intention🚨🚨

Labour lead is twenty-three percentage points in the latest results from Deltapoll.

Con 24% (-3)

Lab 47% (+1)

Lib Dem 12% (+2)

Other 16% (-)

Fieldwork: 23rd - 26th June 2023

Sample: 1,089 GB adults

(Changes from 16th - 19th June 2023) pic.twitter.com/Xy84ErptfQ — Deltapoll (@DeltapollUK) June 26, 2023

01:40 PM BST

Junior doctors to be offered £1k payment to end NHS strikes

Junior doctors in England are set to be offered an extra payment of around £1,000 as government ministers aim to end long-running strike action, The Telegraph can reveal.

The relevant pay review body has proposed the payment in addition to a wider 6 per cent salary increase for doctors for the financial year 2023/24.

The Telegraph understands that ministers are minded to accept the recommendation, even with the on-going attempts at public sector pay restraint to bring down inflation.

You can read the full story here.

01:18 PM BST

No10 defends imposition of green levy on household energy bills

Downing Street said a £170 green levy being added to household energy bills will help bring down bills “over time” as it defended the move.

The Telegraph revealed that the two-year suspension of green levies announced last autumn is to end from the beginning of July, after just nine months.

Asked how Rishi Sunak justified the return of the levy, the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “So it’s important to understand what’s happening here. Thanks to the falling wholesale prices, the public’s energy bills will be falling. Ofgem’s energy price cap will now be £2,074 from July. That means families will see their energy bills fall by nearly £430 on average, equivalent to a fall of 17 per cent. It’s the lowest level since October 2022.

“So as we said from the start, the price cap has fallen below the energy price guarantee discount. Customers will pay the energy rates as normal, and that cap includes the green levies.

“And of course the crucial point is that the levies not only help bring down energy bills over time, they drive investment in renewables, but they also help the public - those most hardest hit, so the £150 in the warm homes discount, those on pension credit, those on low income, so that’s providing that.”

12:54 PM BST

Russia rebellion 'purely an internal matter', says No10

Downing Street said it was “too early” to know what fallout there could be from the rebellion by the Wagner group of mercenaries in Russia over the weekend.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “It’s too early to say exactly the impact of the weekend’s events will have in Russia. It is purely an internal matter for them and, first and foremost, we want them to behave responsibly and to protect civilians.”

He said he would not speculate further during “what is relatively an early stage”.

12:37 PM BST

No10 'absolutely expects' banks to pass on higher interest rates to savers

Downing Street said it “absolutely expects” banks to pass on higher interest rates to savers as No10 appeared to toughen up its stance on the subject.

Tory MPs have criticised high street banks for failing to pass on higher rates to savers. MPs have pointed out that while mortgage holders on variable rate deals are immediately required to pay more, the same immediate action is not taken on savings accounts.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “We absolutely expect banks to pass through higher rates to savers, as they are for mortgage holders, and we’re working closely with the FCA [Financial Conduct Authority] who we know are monitoring it closely.

“It’s not only the right thing to do but it also has the potential to reduce inflation because people are encouraged to save rather than spend.”

12:11 PM BST

'It’s too early to predict with certainty what the consequences of this might be'

Rishi Sunak said the UK is “prepared” for a range of scenarios that may unfold from the instability caused by the rebellion by Wagner mercenaries in Russia.

The Prime Minister said it was “too early to predict with certainty what might happen as a result of this” and he is in “close touch with our allies and we’re monitoring the situation closely”.

Pressed if the UK was preparing for possible regime collapse in Moscow, Mr Sunak said: “It’s too early to predict with certainty what the consequences of this might be, but of course we are prepared, as we always would be, for a range of scenarios.”

11:47 AM BST

Rishi Sunak says he is willing to make decisions 'people may not like' on public sector pay

Rishi Sunak said he is prepared to make decisions which “people may not like” on public sector pay as the Government continues its battle against inflation.

Asked why the Government was not prepared to pay NHS staff more, the Prime Minister told broadcasters during a visit to Nottingham: “I think everyone can see the economic context that we’re in with inflation higher than we’d like it and it’s important that in that context the Government makes the right and responsible decisions on things like public sector pay.

“I’m actually very pleased that over a million NHS workers represented by half a dozen unions accepted the Government’s pay offer and I am very grateful to them for that and for the incredible work they are doing.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, and Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, are pictured today during a visit to a mobile lung health check unit in Nottingham - Phil Noble/Reuters

“It is very disappointing that the junior doctors have taken the decision that they have done. Over half a million people’s treatments have already been disrupted. I don’t think anyone wants to see that carry on.

“It’s just going to make it harder to bring waiting lists down and I think people need to recognise the economic context we’re in and I’m going to make the decisions that are the right ones for the country.

“That’s not always easy, people may not like that, but those are the right things for everybody that we get a grip of inflation and that means the Government not excessively borrowing too much money and being responsible with public sector pay settlements.”

11:43 AM BST

Rishi Sunak concedes UK is 'behind other countries' in some areas of healthcare

Rishi Sunak conceded the UK is “behind other countries” in some areas of healthcare and said there is “work to do” to improve the NHS.

It was suggested to the Prime Minister that the NHS was going in the wrong direction after the publication of today’s damning report by the King’s Fund (see the post below at 10.04).

He replied: “Well, one of my five priorities is to cut NHS waiting lists. That is why we have put record sums into the NHS since I became Prime Minister, with record numbers of doctors, nurses, and new ways of doing things which are starting to make a difference and we are seeing that in the numbers but of course there is work to do.

“But we also need to make the decisions that will modernise the NHS for the long term. Today’s example, rolling out lung cancer screening, it will really help improve survival rates for lung cancer, something where we are behind other countries but today’s announcement will help fix that.

“But also later this week we will be making a really important announcement, for the first time in its history the NHS will have a long term workforce plan to make sure that we hire the doctors, the nurses, and all the other GPs and medical staff that we need for the long term, reduce our reliance on foreign-trained clinical staff.

“Those are the right long term decisions for the NHS and that is what I am interested in doing.”

11:41 AM BST

PM wants to make NHS 'fit for the future'

Rishi Sunak said he wanted to ensure the NHS is “fit for the future” as he unveiled his new plan for increased lung cancer screening (see the post below at 11.12).

Speaking during a visit to a medical centre in Nottingham, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: “As well as our immediate priority to invest record sums in the NHS to cut waiting lists, I want to make sure that the NHS is fit for the future and today’s announcement, expansion of lung cancer screening is a good example of that.

“Lung cancer is a leading cause of death by cancer in the UK and we know that if you catch it early then you can much more improve the chance of people surviving it.”

He added: “It is a good example of doing the right thing for the long term benefit of the NHS and for patients everywhere.”

11:12 AM BST

Rishi Sunak unveils new NHS plan to tackle lung cancer

The Government today announced a new NHS scheme which will provide ex-smokers with lung checks to spot early cancer cases, confirming a move which was first revealed by The Telegraph.

Anyone who has ever smoked will be offered a lung check from the age of 55 under a landmark NHS plan to boost cancer survival.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, said the new approach will help to detect “up to 9,000 lung cancers a year at an earlier stage”.

The NHS has treated record numbers of cancer patients in the last two years, but lung cancer still costs thousands of lives each year.



That's why @SteveBarclay and I are launching a new programme to save lives, by detecting up to 9,000 lung cancers a year at an earlier stage. pic.twitter.com/odzQKbbCm1 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 26, 2023

11:02 AM BST

Pictured: Rishi Sunak visits a medical centre in Nottingham this morning

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured today during a visit to Rivergreen Medical Centre in Nottingham - Jacob King/PA

10:47 AM BST

Mortgage crisis equivalent to 6p income tax hike per household

Households with a typical mortgage are facing a jump in payments equivalent to a 6p rise in income tax, analysis by the Liberal Democrats has found.

The party attempted to calculate the impact of the Bank of England’s interest rate rising from 0.1 per cent a little over 18 months ago to 5 per cent, where it now sits after last week.

For a family who took out a mortgage of £145,000 in 2021, which is in line with broad averages, there would be an increase in payments on that loan of £301.

That is roughly the same as how much the household would pay if the basic rate of income tax rose from 20 per cent to 26 per cent, the Lib Dems said.

You can read the full story here.

10:17 AM BST

Pictured: Suella Braverman visits New Zealand for talks with 'Five Eyes' allies

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, is in Wellington, New Zealand, today for a meeting of the Five Country Ministerial, a forum where the security ministers of the “Five Eyes” nations can discuss collaboration.

The “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance consists of the UK, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

It’s great to be in Wellington, New Zealand for the Five Country Ministerial, a strong and longstanding security partnership.



Thank you to our host @AndrewLittleMP for welcoming us ahead of this important meeting of the closest of allies.



🇨🇦🇦🇺🇳🇿🇬🇧🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/j2EPh2wm5Z — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) June 26, 2023

10:04 AM BST

Minister denies Tories are 'failing' on the NHS after damning international study

A health minister has denied the Conservatives are “failing” on the NHS after a damning international study found the UK’s healthcare system has far worse outcomes than almost all of its peers.

It was suggested to Helen Whately during an interview on LBC Radio this morning that “by every measure the Conservatives are failing with the NHS”.

She replied: “I would challenge that. And one thing I’ll say for instance, on our commitment to bring down the waiting times, which is that we’ve made real progress in bringing down some of the longer waits that have developed following the pandemic.

“So last year the NHS virtually eliminated people waiting over two years. I know that’s a long time but that was very important to eliminate the waits that were that long.

“This year the NHS has virtually eliminated people waiting over 18 months for treatment. Next year we expect the waiting lists to start coming down overall. That’s really hard work to achieve.”

Research published today by respected think tank the King’s Fund compared 19 major nations and found the UK severely wanting. Britain’s health service was second worst of all those examined for saving lives, with only the US faring worse.

'This is shambolic... The Conservatives are failing with the NHS, aren't they?'@NickFerrariLBC confronts Minister @Helen_Whately as the UK's health service falls behind other developed nations. pic.twitter.com/Aq8gkxciR3 — LBC (@LBC) June 26, 2023

09:55 AM BST

Unions criticise Government over public sector pay approach

Kate Bell, assistant general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), said any decision to ignore pay review body recommendations would be “driven by politics, not economics”.

She said public sector wages had fallen “well behind inflation” and that there had been a “15-year wage squeeze where wages haven’t kept up with inflation”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she added: “We had the Government, back in the winter when they were refusing to negotiate with NHS workers — eventually, of course, they did come to the table — relying very heavily on the pay review bodies, saying we had to take into account this independent process.

“It is a bit rich to hear them now saying: ‘Well, we’re going to overturn those independent recommendations’ when we haven’t even seen them be published yet.”

09:40 AM BST

Putin era will end ‘in the months to come’, says Tobias Ellwood

The aborted rebellion in Russia over the weekend has ensured that “Putin’s game is eventually over”, Tobias Ellwood said this morning.

The Tory chairman of the Defence Select Committee told Sky News: “Not today, not tomorrow, but certainly in the months to come.

“We will see different forces vying against Putin as Putin tries to retain power and justify what he has done in Ukraine.”

Mr Ellwood said the West was now watching Russia “unravel”.

09:11 AM BST

Situation in Russia now 'very dangerous and volatile', says senior Tory MP

Tobias Ellwood, the Tory chairman of the Defence Select Committee, said the situation in Russia was now “very, very dangerous and volatile” after the bombshell events over the weekend.

He told Sky News: “We really don’t know what is going on. It is a very, very dangeorus and volatile time. Don’t forget this is a country with nuclear weapons and for centuries Russia has recognised that it needs a strong, authoritarian leader... to provide stability and authority. Once that goes, once that shine goes off...”

Asked if he believed Vladimir Putin was “fatally weakened”, Mr Ellwood said: “Yes. Absolutely. Like we saw in 1917, it wasn’t the February events that took place, [it was] a number of months later. People are now questioning as to who is going to come next. They are working out which side to back. They are working out where this is all going to go and all the time Putin will respond and react by clamping down on dissenting voices...”

08:47 AM BST

Minister: Battle against inflation requires 'hard work' from entire country

The battle against high levels of inflation will require “hard work” from everyone, a minister said this morning.

Helen Whately, a health minister, said it is “going to take time for us to bring inflation down”, with Rishi Sunak having promised to halve inflation by the end of the year. Inflation was about 10 per cent when the Prime Minister made the promise in January and it is currently at 8.7 per cent.

Ms Whately told Sky News: “It is his [Mr Sunak’s] number one priority, clearly it is one of the five priorities that he has set out… but inflation is not going to come down overnight.

“This is hard work that we have to do as a country and it includes the Government making responsible, tough decisions on the nation’s finances.”

08:33 AM BST

'Government has to look at public sector pay in the round'

The Government must make decisions about public sector pay rises “in the round”, a minister said this morning.

Helen Whately, a health minister, told Sky News: “The way the process works is the pay review bodies gather evidence, they take input from government, they also take evidence from the workforce unions, from the health unions.

Health minister Helen Whately - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

“They also look at the rates of pay in the wider market, they look at inflation, they look in the round, they come back with a recommendation.

“But actually there are a number of pay review bodies, different parts of the public sector, some have reported back, others haven’t. Government has to look at public sector pay in the round. It makes sense for us to do that because we have to make responsible decisions as government.”

08:28 AM BST

Minister will not 'preempt' decision on public sector pay rises

Helen Whately, a health minister, said she could not “preempt” the Government’s response to recommendations on public sector pay rises made by independent pay review bodies.

Told that in the past the Government had made a great virtue of the fact that it had accepted pay recommendations in full, Ms Whately told Times Radio: “You are right that on previous times we have absolutely done that but I am not going to preempt the response that the Government will make to the pay review bodies.

“We will of course do the right thing and consider their recommendations.”

08:24 AM BST

Government could ignore recommended pay rises for public sector workers, minister suggests

A minister suggested the Government could ignore the recommendations of independent pay review bodies and offer some public sector workers less generous wage rises as it looks to step up its efforts to curb inflation.

Helen Whately, a health minister, said the Government will “consider” the recommended wage increases for public sector workers but she would not commit to agreeing to the recommendations.

Asked if the Government could overrule the pay review bodies, Ms Whately told Times Radio: “Well, we are in the middle of considering some of the pay review bodies that have already reported back to us and others have yet to report back.

“Of course the Government will do, which is the right thing to do, is to consider their recommendations and respond after doing that.

“Clearly, one of the things that the Prime Minister spoke about over the weekend and has been very clear is the need for the Government to be responsible about the public finances and the priority of bringing down inflation and considering that as we respond of course to pay demands.”