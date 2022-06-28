Politics latest news: Nicola Sturgeon failing to 'respect will of people' with IndyRef2 push, says minister

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister, is pictured at an event in Edinburgh on June 27 - Lesley Martin/PA

A minister has accused Nicola Sturgeon of failing to "respect the will of the Scottish people" as the SNP leader reignites her push to hold a second referendum on independence.

Chris Philp, the technology minister, said the 2014 vote was "only a few years ago" and "that’s not once in a generation" - the description given to the first referendum.

Mr Philp claimed the majority of Scottish people are "not up for having a referendum" and Holyrood should focus on addressing the major issues facing the country instead of seeking to re-run the ballot.

He told Sky News: "I am telling her just to respect the result of a democratic referendum just as we respected the result of the Brexit referendum. Democracy only works if you respect the result of the vote you have.”

Ms Sturgeon will today unveil her road map for holding a vote in October next year and she is expected to set out how she intends to get around the UK Government refusing to grant permission for the referendum.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly made clear that he will refuse any formal request from Ms Sturgeon for a Section 30 order - the legislative device used to transfer the powers needed to hold a referendum.

Keir Starmer grilled on possible defections

Sir Keir Starmer has been taking part in an event hosted by the New Statesman magazine this morning and it looks like he was asked about The Telegraph's report that three Red Wall Conservative MPs are in defection talks with Labour:

Tony Diver, The Telegraph's Whitehall Correspondent, points out that it is not in Labour's interests to talk about defections before they are confirmed.

He said: "Clearly it’s not in Labour’s interest for this to be public before it happens. The party successfully kept Christian Wakeford’s defection quiet until *just* before he crossed the floor at PMQs."

‘Very unlikely’ Boris Johnson makes it to third term

Lord Hague, the former Tory leader, said he does not believe Boris Johnson will make it to a third term as prime minister as he said such an outcome is “very unlikely”.

Asked if he would bet on Mr Johnson being PM for a third term, Lord Hague told Times Radio: “No, I wouldn’t. I am not a betting man anyway but no, I wouldn’t. You know my views on that. A few weeks ago when there was the vote of confidence I said it was an unsustainable situation so it being sustained into the 2030s seems very unlikely to me.”

Mr Johnson claimed only a few days ago that he was making plans for three terms in Downing Street, meaning that he would remain in No 10 until the mid 2030s. You can read the original story here.

Lord Hague labels PM a ‘limping duck’

Theresa May last night suggested that Boris Johnson is a lame duck prime minister and because of that the EU is unwilling to negotiate with him on the Northern Ireland Protocol (you can read the full story here).

Lord Hague, the former Tory leader, said he believes Mr Johnson is more of a “limping duck” but Mrs May’s assessment of the situation was not “unreasonable”.

Lord Hague, the former Tory leader - Joe Newman for The Telegraph

He told Times Radio: “Her point really is that the EU isn’t going to compromise with Boris because they think he is not going to be around very long.

“She said he is a lame duck. I think he is more of a limping duck in a way, in that a limping duck is still moving around more than a lame duck. But that was her point and I thought it was not an unreasonable one.”

Lord Hague: ‘No alternative but to slog on’ with support of Ukraine

Lord Hague, the former Tory leader and ex-foreign secretary, said that while some people may be in favour of making concessions to Russia to secure peace in Ukraine, he does not believe a lasting peace can be agreed with Vladimir Putin.

He told Times Radio: “Peace is not available with Putin. There isn’t a durable peace treaty that could be created between Ukraine and Vladimir Putin that would last.

“So actually there is no alternative but to slog on with this and to support the Ukrainians with whatever it takes for them to be able to preserve a functioning country.”

Pictured: Boris Johnson holds talks with G7 counterparts

US President Joe Biden meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 leaders summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany - Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Three Red Wall Tories in talks to defect to Labour

Three Red Wall Conservative MPs are in defection talks with Labour, The Telegraph can reveal.

Labour sources told The Telegraph that the three male Conservatives, first elected in 2019, have entered formal discussions about crossing the floor to join Sir Keir Starmer’s party.

Those familiar with discussions said the MPs had slim majorities in Red Wall areas in the North that had historically voted Labour and believed they would lose their seats at the next election if they did not defect.

It is understood the three have felt dissatisfied with Boris Johnson’s leadership in recent weeks and were pushed towards the decision after a confidence vote in which 148 Tory MPs did not back the Prime Minister.

You can read the full story here.

Scottish Tories: Now is not the time for referendum

Craig Hoy, the chairman of the Scottish Conservative Party, said “we do not believe this is the time for an independence referendum”.

Told that the SNP believe they could hold a referendum without the permission of the UK Government, Mr Hoy told Sky News: “I don’t think that is the case at all. We have to wait to hear what the First Minister says today.

“Two weeks ago she came forward with the first announcement and that was a bit of a damp squib so she has come back before we go into recess at the end of this week to try and re-energise her flagging campaign.

“But we know what the situation is in terms of the Scottish Parliament’s powers. The power to hold a legally binding referendum is reserved to Westminster. We do not believe this is the time for an independence referendum. We should be focused on the people’s priorities.”

‘It is not the only way forward’

Fiona Hyslop, an SNP MSP, said in an “ideal situation” the Scottish Government would have permission from the UK Government to hold another referendum on independence. But she said that is “not the only way forward”.

She told Sky News: “Well, the ideal situation is one where we have agreement between the UK Government and the Scottish Government.

“It is not the only way forward and we expect to hear from the First Minister later today what her plans are in the absence of that.”

SNP MSP: ‘We are respecting democracy’

Fiona Hyslop, an SNP MSP, has dismissed the idea that the Scottish Government needs permission from the UK Government to hold a second referendum on independence.

She told Sky News: “We need permission from the people of Scotland and we got that permission in 2021 in the Scottish elections.”

She added: “We are respecting democracy, we are respecting the will of the people of Scotland because they voted quite clearly in a manifesto, an election, that was very, very clear what would happen if an SNP government was elected, that we would have an independence referendum. That is about democracy and choice.

“We will have a lawful referendum, we respect the rule of law, we think that is really important.”

Pictured: PM holds talks with Japan's Fumio Kishida at G7 summit

Boris Johnson had an early-morning swim in the lake at the G7 summit venue in the Bavarian Alps before a meeting with Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

The Prime Minister said: “Thank you very much for meeting so early, it’s great to see you. Actually, I’ve already been for a swim in the lake.”

Boris Johnson welcomes Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida ahead of a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Schloss Elmau, in the Bavarian Alps, Germany - Stefan Rousseau/PA

He told the Japanese leader: “This is a relationship that’s going from strength to strength under your leadership, Fumio.

“Two great island democracies, united in our values, determined to stand up together against autocracies and the dangers of drifting backwards in the world, but also wanting to do more together on technology, on security, on trade, and of course I’m delighted that tomorrow – finally – we are able to have Fukushima-origin products all over the shops in the UK.”

Products from Fukushima, the site of a nuclear accident in 2011, had been restricted due to concerns about radiation contamination.

Minister disagrees with Theresa May

Theresa May last night branded the Government’s plans to rip up the Northern Ireland Protocol unlawful and warned that the EU won’t negotiate with Boris Johnson because he was now a lame duck prime minister (you can read the full story here).

Chris Philp, the technology minister, said he disagreed with the former PM and insisted the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is legal.

He told Times Radio: “I respectfully disagree with Theresa May’s analysis. First of all it is legally justified, the Foreign Office have published a paper drawing attention to the doctrine of necessity which is a well-established convention in international law… that doctrine of necessity says that where the only way to safeguard a nation’s essential interests is to make changes to a treaty and where those changes don’t unreasonably impact on the interests of the other party, in this case the EU, then you are legally entitled to do that.”

Russia 'irreversibly tarnished'

Chris Philp, the technology minister, said it is "difficult to see" how the UK could ever do business with Vladimir Putin's regime again.

He told Sky News: "I think the Russian regime, Putin’s regime, is irreversibly tarnished and tarnished is too weak a word by what they have done, just disgraced in international eyes.

“I think it is difficult to see how we can deal with them ordinarily again, certainly so long as they remain in occupation of a free, democratic, sovereign country.”

Russia would be 'literally insane' to start conflict with Nato

Britain is facing its “1937 moment” and must be ready to “fight and win” to ward off the threat from Russia, the head of the British Army, General Sir Patrick Sanders, will say today (you can read the full story here).

Chris Philp, the technology minister, responded to the pre-briefed comments and said Russia would be "literally insane" to enter into a conflict against Nato. He also said the UK is "prepared for anything”.

He told Sky News: "We don’t want to see an escalation into a wider conflict. I think Russia would be literally insane to attempt to do that because Nato is a far larger and a far stronger bloc.

General Sir Patrick Sanders - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

“We have seen the Russians have been unable to make significant progress in Ukraine where they tried to take Kyiv and they were unable to do so.

“Russia would be mad to try and take on Nato. We don’t think they will do that, we don’t think they should do that, we certainly don’t want to see that happen."

Shopping centre missile strike 'was an act of terrorism'

A Russian missile strike on a shopping centre was an act of terrorism, a UK Government minister said this morning.

Asked the question during an interview on Sky News, the technology minister Chris Philp said: "Yes, I would go that far and say that it is because it is intentionally targeting civilians.

"There is no military necessity to bombing a shopping centre just as there was no military necessity to bombing a maternity hospital which we saw or that theatre in Mariupol - we saw them bombing that theatre where civilians were taking shelter, it was clearly marked as containing civilians.

"This is not a one-off act, it is part of a consistent pattern of atrocities being committed by the Russian government.”

Minister: 'No end to barbarity of Putin’s criminal regime'

The toll from a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk has risen to 16 dead and 59 wounded, the head of Ukraine's emergency services said this morning (you can follow the latest here).

Chris Philp, the technology minister, said the strike was further evidence that there is "no end to the barbarity of Putin’s frankly criminal regime".

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Philp said: "We saw the attack just there on a shopping centre yesterday but it is not a one off, we have seen them over the last three months attacking children’s hospitals, we have seen them attacking maternity wings, we have seen them bombing flats.

“There is apparently no end to the barbarity of Putin’s frankly criminal regime in the way that they are not only invading a free sovereign country but apparently intentionally, deliberately killing and targeting civilians as well.”

'Democracy only works if you respect the result'

Nicola Sturgeon is failing to respect democracy by pushing for another referendum on Scottish independence, a minister suggested this morning.

Chris Philp, the technology minister, told Sky News: "I am telling her just to respect the result of a democratic referendum just as we respected the result of the Brexit referendum.

“Democracy only works if you respect the result of the vote you have.”

'They are not up for having a referendum'

Chris Philp, the technology minister, claimed that less than a third of Scottish people want an independence vote to be held this year or next year.

He said the Scottish government should be focused on more pressing matters.

He told Sky News: “They [the Scottish people] are not up for having a referendum. Only 28 per cent of people said they wanted a referendum this year or next.

"There are more important issues facing the country and facing Scotland.”

Minister: Sturgeon must 'respect the will of the Scottish people'

Nicola Sturgeon will today unveil her plan to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence, with the SNP leader targeting October next year for the vote to take place (you can read the full story here).

Ms Sturgeon is expected to set out how she intends to get around the UK Government refusing to grant permission for the vote.

Chris Philp, the technology minister, said this morning that Ms Sturgeon should respect the result from the 2014 referendum which was supposed to be a "once in a generation" event.

He told Sky News: "We had a referendum in 2014, the Scottish people delivered their verdict by a fairly clear 10 point margin.

“Nicola Sturgeon at the time, and her then mentor Alex Salmond, said very clearly to the Scottish people this was going to be a once in a generation referendum, it was only a few years ago, that’s not once in a generation.

“I think Nicola Sturgeon should respect the will of the Scottish people that was expressed so clearly in that referendum.”

The G7 summit in southern Germany will finish this morning and Boris Johnson will then fly to Madrid in Spain to attend a Nato summit amid a rumbling row at home over defence funding.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon will this afternoon set out her road map for holding a second referendum on Scottish independence.

It promises to be a big day and I will guide you through the key developments.