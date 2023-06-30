Politics latest news: Lord Goldsmith resigns accusing Rishi Sunak of 'apathy' over environment

Lord Goldsmith - Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament

Lord Goldsmith quit the Government this morning as he accused Rishi Sunak of being “uninterested” in environmental issues.

The Tory peer, an ally of Boris Johnson, claimed the Government was showing “apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we face” which made his position as a climate and environment minister “untenable”.

In a stinging resignation letter sent to Mr Sunak and posted on Twitter, Lord Goldsmith said: “Prime Minister, having been able to get so much done previously, I have struggled even to hold the line in recent months.

“The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply uninterested.”

Lord Goldsmith accused Mr Sunak of abandoning Tory environment pledges and argued the “UK has visibly stepped off the world stage and withdrawn our leadership on climate and nature”.

No10 expressed full confidence in Lord Goldsmith yesterday

Lord Goldsmith’s resignation from the Government comes the day after he was criticised by the Privileges Committee for speaking out over its partygate investigation into Boris Johnson.

He was one of a handful of Tory figures who the committee accused of trying to undermine its investigation.

Downing Street said after the report was published that Rishi Sunak had full confidence in Lord Goldsmith.

Asked the question, the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “Yes.”

PM refuses to answer questions about Lord Goldsmith resignation

Rishi Sunak refused to answer questions about Lord Goldsmith’s ministerial resignation when asked about the departure as he left a hospital visit in Cambridge this morning.

Nadine Dorries: 'We’ve just lost the most able minister for the environment '

His record of achievement, the depth of his knowledge, his passion re the environment is second to none. We’ve just lost the most able minister for the environment any government would be lucky and proud to have. This loss is beyond party politics. It’s huge. Read his words ⬇️ 🌍 https://t.co/KtTZKnHnOA — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 30, 2023

Ed Miliband: Lord Goldsmith resignation a 'devastating indictment of Rishi Sunak'

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow climate and net zero secretary, said Lord Goldsmith’s resignation letter was a “devastating indictment” of Rishi Sunak and the Government on green issues.

Here is his tweet:

This is a devastating indictment of Rishi Sunak and his whole government on climate and nature. Serving ministers are so “horrified” by their approach they are resigning from the government.



The Conservatives should hang their heads in shame. https://t.co/9Woajy6qEt — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) June 30, 2023

Lord Goldsmith claims Rishi Sunak 'uninterested' in environmental issues

Lord Goldsmith claimed Rishi Sunak was “uninterested” in environmental issues as he resigned as the Government’s minister for climate and environment.

He said in his resignation letter: “Prime Minister, having been able to get so much done previously, I have struggled even to hold the line in recent months.

“The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply uninterested.

“That signal, or lack of it, has trickled down through Whitehall and caused a kind of paralysis.

“I will never understand how, with all the knowledge we now have about our fundamental reliance on the natural world and the speed with which we are destroying it, anyone can be uninterested. But even if this existential challenge leaves you personally unmoved, there is a world of people who do care very much. And you will need their votes.”

UK has 'stepped off the world stage' on environmental issues, claims Lord Goldsmith

Lord Goldsmith said in his resignation letter to Rishi Sunak: “More worryingly, the UK has visibly stepped off the world stage and withdrawn our leadership on climate and nature.

“Too often we are simply absent from key international fora.”

Lord Goldsmith accuses Rishi Sunak of breaking Tory environmental promises

Lord Goldsmith said in his resignation letter to Rishi Sunak, posted on Twitter, that the Tories had made numerous policy commitments on issues like animal welfare, environmental protections and deforestation.

But he said: “But I have been horrified as, bit by bit, we have abandoned these commitments - domestically and on the world stage. The Kept Animals Bill has been ditched, despite your promises.

“Our efforts on a wide range of domestic environmental issues have simply ground to a standstill.”

Lord Goldsmith quits as Foreign Office minister

It has been a privilege to have been able to make a difference to a cause I have been committed to for as long as I remember. But this govt’s apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we face makes continuing in my role untenable. Reluctantly I am therefore stepping down pic.twitter.com/KDJKN3i6ER — Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) June 30, 2023

Barclay: 'Laughable' for Labour to claim Tories stole their NHS plan

Steve Barclay said it was “laughable” for Wes Streeting and Labour to claim the Tories had stolen their NHS ideas from the Opposition.

The Health Secretary told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “Just to pick up Wes’s point, the idea that it is their plan is laughable. Their plan doesn’t touch on any of the reform.

“One of the key things we are setting out today is how we deliver workforce training in different ways, offering many more apprenticeships which, I think, for many people they want the offer of apprenticeships, they want to be able to develop their career within the NHS, so we’re opening up new roles. It is twice the number, 50,000 additional roles a year compared with the 23,000 he set out.”

'Movement on both sides' required to resolve pay dispute between doctors and Government

Steve Barclay said there had to be “movement on both sides” in the row over pay between doctors and the UK Government.

Speaking to Sky News, the Health Secretary said: “We hugely value the work of our doctors, as we do all our NHS staff.

“And you can see that through the deal we have reached with the NHS Staff Council, we negotiated a deal that was recommended by NHS staff, by the 1.3 million staff on the Agenda for Change. That was agreed, that will go into pay packets this month, so we are making progress.

“In terms of doctors, there has got to be movement on both sides. And the demand from the junior doctors for a pay rise of 35 per cent, I think that many will recognise that that is not something that is fair and reasonable.”

NHS workforce plan will deliver quicker access to care for patients, says Barclay

The Health Secretary said the NHS workforce plan was about getting “care to patients quicker” as he pledged to boost domestic training and improve job opportunities for staff already working in the service.

Steve Barclay told Sky News: “It is a hugely important day for the NHS. It is something that many in the NHS have been asking for, for a long time, to have a long-term workforce plan.

“It is the biggest ever expansion in workforce training in the NHS’ history. It is backed up by £2.4 billion of additional funding over the next five years.

“And what it will do is train more staff, more doctors, more nurses, more midwives, but also give more opportunities to the staff within the NHS in terms of apprenticeships, developing more skills, their continual professional development.

“And it will also look at how we reform some of our training, making that more efficient so that we can get care to patients quicker.”

Steve Barclay denies Tories guilty of 'short termism' on the NHS

Steve Barclay, the shadow health secretary, denied that the Tories had been guilty of “short termism” on the NHS after he was asked why it had taken 13 years in power for a long-term workforce plan for the health service to be brought forward.

Asked if his Tory predecessors as health secretary were guilty of “short termism”, Mr Barclay told Sky News: “Well, for example, training a doctor is a long term thing and when the Chancellor [Jeremy Hunt] was doing my job… there is a range of things that we have done and one I am pointing to is the fact that we had commitments in our manifesto to boost the number of nurses we recruited, to boost the number of additional clinical roles in primary care and we have hit those targets and we are on track in terms of nurses to deliver it.

“In terms of earlier, there were things done to expand medical training, for example, the five new medical schools that went in.

“But what we also need to do is have a long term plan in terms of workforce. This is the biggest ever expansion, backed by £2.4 billion and this will give people watching the confidence that we will have the doctors, nurses trained domestically that the NHS will need for the long term.”

Government action on NHS reform could mean Labour has more money to spend elsewhere, says Streeting

Wes Streeting said the Government’s decision to bring forward a long term NHS workforce plan means Labour may not have to implement its own plan in the same area should it win the next general election, therefore freeing up money to be spent in other areas.

The shadow health secretary told GB News: “What that potentially does is free up the money we have committed to this to spend on other priorities, other Labour priorities, other people’s priorities.

“I think because the public finances are in such a mess at the moment, one of the processes we are going through as a Labour Party at the moment that wants to be in government after the next election is looking at what we can afford, not just what we want to do but what we can afford.

“There are lots of good Labour things we would like to do that we can’t be sure about because the money isn’t there so if the Government has found another way of funding the biggest expansion of NHS staff in history, actually what it actually does is potentially free up quite a bit of money because we committed £1.6billion a year to this, it frees up that money to spend on other things that would make a really big difference to people.”

Government's NHS reform plan is 'better late than never', says Labour

The shadow health secretary accused the Tories of stealing Labour’s plan for boosting the NHS workforce and said today’s announcement on NHS reform was “better late than never”.

Wes Streeting said: “I am going to look at the detail of the plan today but as I say, it looks very much like our plan.”

Asked if he welcomed the Government’s new blueprint to overhaul the health service, Mr Streeting told GB News: “For almost a year now I have been urging the Government to adopt Labour’s plan to deliver the biggest expansion of NHS staff in history, doubling the number of medical school places and much more besides and, I will wait to see the detail of the plan, but it looks like they have done it.”

He added: “Better late than never to some extent but I am afraid one of the reasons why we have got the longest waiting lists in the NHS’s history and the lowest patient satisfaction ever is because we have an understaffed NHS.”

Wes Streeting: NHS is not the 'envy of the world at the moment but it could be'

Wes Streeting said the NHS is not the “envy of the world at the moment but it could be” as he gave a cautious welcome to the Government’s new long term plan for the health service’s workforce.

The shadow health secretary told GB News: “I have been saying, and I will keep on saying it until I am blue in the face, it is investment and reform that is needed to build an NHS that is fit for the future.

“If we just keep on pouring more money into the NHS as it is we will continue to have some of the worst outcomes amongst advanced economies and let’s be honest, looking at the state of the NHS, the service, the outcomes most crucially, this is not the envy of the world at the moment but it could be.”

