Politics latest news: Migrants who avoid tonight's Rwanda flight will be on the next one, insists Liz Truss

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, is pictured in Downing Street on June 7 - Neil Hall /Shutterstock

Asylum seekers who avoid the Government's first flight to Rwanda will be put on the next flight to the African country, Liz Truss has insisted.

The first plane is due to take off this evening but it is unclear how many people will be on board despite the courts yesterday rejecting bids for an injunction to block the policy.

Estimates suggest that just seven out of 130 migrants originally notified that they would be deported to Rwanda remain on the flight, after successful individual appeals by their lawyers, but it is thought that number could fall still further.

Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, said this morning that even if people are taken off today's flight the Government will seek to add them to the next one.

She told Sky News: "There will be people on the flight and if they are not on this flight they will be on the next flight because we are determined to break the model of the appalling people traffickers and sort this issue out which has caused untold misery, including people dying in the English Channel.”

Ms Truss said she could not say "exactly how many people will be on the flight but the really important thing is that we establish the principle" of the flights taking place. She also insisted the flight will represent "value for money" even if there is only one person on board.

09:27 AM

Simon Coveney: UK-Irish relations at a 'new low'

Simon Coveney, the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister, said the controversial plans to override the Northern Ireland Protocol were a “new low” for British-Irish relations.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: “I think this is not consistent with international law and the British government’s obligations under international law and I think that will be shown in time.

“But more concerningly this, I think, is really a new low in in British-Irish relations, certainly, I think in the last 25 years or so.”

He added: “So this is, unfortunately, if the British government proceeds with this course of action, and turns this draft legislation into law in the months ahead, effectively what they will be doing is collapsing the protocol."

09:21 AM

Liz Truss encourages DUP to return to powersharing

The DUP has warned it will not give into "blackmail" and return to Stormont until the Government’s bill to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol is passed by Parliament (you can read the full story here).

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, today "strongly encouraged" the party to return to powersharing as soon as possible as she said the people of Northern Ireland "deserve to have a government".

She told Times Radio: “I think for the sake of the people of Northern Ireland, we need a government that's operating in Northern Ireland, and we need both the Assembly and the Executive established so that governance can take place.

“We've laid the legislation yesterday, we've been very clear about our intentions, it delivers for all communities in Northern Ireland, we continue to protect the north south relationship as well as the east west relationship.

“And I strongly encourage progress to be made on the political front. The people of Northern Ireland deserve to have a government.”

09:13 AM

'Our solution doesn't make the EU any worse off'

The EU has warned the UK's proposals to unilaterally tear up post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland could trigger a trade war.

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, was asked why the UK is risking a trade dispute with Brussels at a time when the price of goods is already increasing amid the cost-of-living crisis.

She told Times Radio: "Our solution doesn't make the EU any worse off. We continue to protect the single market we're supplying the EU with data, we've got strong enforcement to make sure companies aren't violating the rules.

"So there is absolutely no reason why the EU should react in a negative way to what we're doing.

"I've been very clear my preference is for a negotiated solution. But in the absence of that we simply cannot allow the situation to drift."

08:57 AM

'Real wages are plummeting'

Labour said "real wages are plummeting" (see the post below at 08.48) and accused the Government of showing "utter complacency" on the state of the economy.

Jonathan Ashworth, shadow work and pensions secretary, said: "Work should be the best defence from the rising cost of living yet millions in work are in poverty, real wages are plummeting, the numbers in overall employment are below pre-pandemic levels, and the numbers on out of work benefits not looking for work is higher than pre-pandemic.

"With record vacancies in the labour market and inflation at the highest level for 40 years, ministers have shown utter complacency about the huge levels of economic inactivity."

08:55 AM

Lib Dems: Falling wages must be 'wake up call' for Government

Christine Jardine, the Liberal Democrats' Treasury spokeswoman, said today's ONS numbers showing wages are falling at their fastest rate in more than two decades (see the post below at 08.48) should be a "wake up call" for ministers.

She said: "This must be a wake up call for the Government to slash taxes now. Millions of squeezed-middle families are being dragged into financial despair because Rishi Sunak decided to clobber them with record tax hikes just as inflation spirals.

"This is now a cost-of-living emergency and the Government has no time to waste in cutting taxes. Every day of dither and delay heaps yet more pressure on household budgets."

08:52 AM

Rishi Sunak welcomes job numbers

Responding to the latest employment numbers (see the post below at 08.50), Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, said: "Today’s stats show our jobs market remains robust with redundancies at an all time low. Helping people into work is the best way to support families in the long term, and we are continuing to support people into new and better jobs.

“We are also providing immediate help with rising prices - 8 million of the most vulnerable families will receive at least £1,200 of direct payments this year, with all families receiving £400.”

08:50 AM

Number of payrolled workers increase

The number of UK workers on payrolls rose by another 90,000 or 0.3 per cent between April and May to 29.6 million, according to data published by the Office for National Statistics.

The unemployment rate edged up slightly to 3.8 per cent in the three months to April, from 3.7 per cent in the previous three months, though it remained close to 50-year lows.

Job vacancies also rose to a new record of 1.3 million despite a further slowdown in the rate of growth. The redundancies rate hit a new low of 2 per cent in the three months to April.

08:48 AM

Worker pay lags behind inflation

UK wages are falling at their fastest rate in more than two decades as pay packets fail to keep pace with soaring prices.

Adjusted for inflation, pay excluding bonuses slumped 3.4 per cent year on year in April, according to the Office for National Statistics. That is the biggest decline since records began in 2001.

Between February and April, real-terms pay fell 2.2 per cent – the biggest fall since 2011.

The figures highlight the cost-of-living squeeze for British workers as pay increases are eaten up by the highest inflation in decades.

08:43 AM

'I have made it formally in the past'

Nicola Sturgeon will require the permission of Boris Johnson and the UK Government to hold a formal re-run of the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.

Mr Johnson has so far rejected calls for a second vote, arguing that the first was supposed to settle the matter for a generation.

Ms Sturgeon was asked if she intends to submit a so-called section 30 order to the Government to request the necessary powers to hold the referendum.

She told the BBC: "That request is well known. I think I have made it formally in the past, if I need to renew that I will happily do that.

"We have to work out, and this work is underway, how we navigate our way towards a lawful process with a UK Government that doesn't respect democracy."

08:39 AM

Nicola Sturgeon to renew battle for Scottish independence

Nicola Sturgeon will today renew her battle for Scottish independence as she unveils the first in a series of policy and position papers that she says will form an "updated independence prospectus”.

The SNP leader will hold a press conference later this morning. Last night she said she will not be setting out a firm timetable for tabling the legislation to make the vote a reality just yet.

She told the BBC: "Not tomorrow but I will say more about that in the weeks to come. There is two issues, two principles in fact, that are really important in this. Democracy is the first. The Scottish people gave my party, my government, a mandate for an independence referendum in the election last year. I intend to honour that.

"The second principle that is really important is rule of law. Any process has to be lawful and legal."

Nicola Sturgeon says she'll launch a fresh campaign for Scottish independence.



The First Minister tells @BBCScotlandNews' @GlennBBC: "The Scottish people gave my party a mandate for an independence referendum in the election last year – I intend to honour that." pic.twitter.com/b0aDQ7ttlS — The Nine (@BBCScotNine) June 13, 2022

08:30 AM

UK 'would rather' agree a deal with EU

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, said the Government's preference is still to negotiate a compromise deal with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

She told Sky News: “We would rather have a negotiated agreement with the EU and this is what I said to the EU yesterday.

“What we need is changes to the protocol that are causing real problems in Northern Ireland, raising costs but also making people feel like they are not part of the [United Kingdom].”

08:27 AM

Liz Truss criticises EU over negotiating stance

The Government yesterday publish its controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill which will allow ministers to make unilateral changes to post-Brexit border rules in the province.

The publication of the draft legislation is expected to result in the EU restarting legal action against the UK (you can read the full story here).

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, said this morning that the UK has been forced to take unilateral action on the protocol because the EU has refused to renegotiate the text of what was agreed in the original Brexit deal.

She told Sky News: "The fundamental point is that the EU won’t change the text of the protocol and it is the text of the protocol that is causing problems. So it is difficult to negotiate with somebody who won’t change the thing that you want to negotiate. That is the issue.”

08:19 AM

Liz Truss rejects Church of England's criticism of Rwanda policy

The entire leadership of the Church of England has united to condemn the Government's plan to deport migrants to Rwanda as an “immoral policy that shames Britain” (you can read the story here).

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, hit back at Church leaders this morning as she rejected the claim that the policy is "immoral". She also challenged them to come up with an alternative.

A group of up to 45 migrants is pictured being brought into Dover Marina last night - Steve Finn Photography

She told Sky News: “I don’t agree with that. The people who are immoral in this case are the people traffickers trading on human misery.

“Those people need to suggest an alternative policy that will work to deal with these illegal people traffickers.”

08:15 AM

'If they are not on this flight they will be on the next flight'

Liz Truss was asked if it is possible that this evening's flight to Rwanda will take off with no one on it.

The Foreign Secretary told Sky News: "There will be people on the flight and if they are not on this flight they will be on the next flight because we are determined to break the model of the appalling people traffickers and sort this issue out which has caused untold misery, including people dying in the English Channel.”

Ms Truss suggested that even if there is only one person on the flight it would still represent "value for money".

08:10 AM

Liz Truss insists first flight to Rwanda will take off

Just seven out of 130 migrants originally notified that they would be deported to Rwanda remain on this evening's flight (you can read the original story here) but it is thought that number could fall amid further individual legal challenges.

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, was unable to say this morning how many people will be on the flight but she insisted it is important the plane takes off - likely at 9.30pm - in order to establish the "principle" of the journeys taking place.

She told Sky News: “We are expecting to send the flight later today. I can’t say exactly how many people will be on the flight but the really important thing is that we establish the principle and we start to break the model, the business model, of these appalling people traffickers who are trading in misery.

“That is why we are doing this policy and that is why it is important that we get the flight out today.”

08:05 AM

