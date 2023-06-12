Rishi Sunak latest: Boris Johnson accuses PM of ‘talking rubbish’

Boris Johnson has accused Rishi Sunak of “talking rubbish” as a row over the former premier’s resignation honours list escalated.

Mr Sunak claimed this morning that Mr Johnson had asked him to overrule the House of Lords Appointments Commission (HOLAC) after some of his proposed peerages were blocked.

But Mr Johnson has now hit back and said: “Rishi Sunak is talking rubbish. To honour these peerages it was not necessary to overrule HOLAC - but simply to ask them to renew their vetting, which was a mere formality.”

HOLAC has confirmed it did not support eight peerage nominees who were put forward by Mr Johnson.

Mr Sunak said Mr Johnson had “asked me to do something that I wasn’t prepared to do because I didn’t think it was right”.

Speaking during a Q&A at London Tech Week, Mr Sunak said: “Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn’t prepared to do because I didn’t think it was right. That was to either overrule the HOLAC committee or to make promises with people.

“Now, I wasn’t prepared to do that, as I said, I didn’t think it was right and if people don’t like that then tough.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman insisted Mr Sunak was “not prepared to deviate from convention” or do “anything unprecedented”.

You can follow the latest updates below.

04:40 PM

Penny Mordaunt: Culture wars do not 'move the country forward'

Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the Commons, has told the Margaret Thatcher Conference culture wars do not “move the country forward”.

Ms Mordaunt said: “It amazes me that in both the US and the UK, even though we know it’s a failed model of leadership, the top-down is always the focus, whereas actually it’s the team. I don’t just mean the cabinet or the Parliamentary party, it’s the country.”

She added: “We have to reframe our story in those terms and that’s why the culture wars and all of that doesn’t help because we are here for everyone.”

Stressing the importance of social care and housing, she said: “It requires all of us, and that’s why I’m unapologetic about talking about building more and taxing less, and not talking about culture wars, because it doesn’t move the country forward.”

04:34 PM

Breaking: Boris Johnson formally resigns as MP

Boris Johnson has written to Jeremy Hunt to formally resign as an MP, a source close to the former prime minister has said.

04:25 PM

John Curtice: Rishi Sunak faces a by-election nightmare

Boris Johnson and his allies have presented Rishi Sunak with an unwanted electoral test – three by-elections to fight at a time when the Conservatives are on average still as much as 16 points behind Labour in the polls, writes Professor Sir John Curtice.

Defeat in all three could badly unnerve Tory MPs, some of whom are already beginning to doubt whether Mr Sunak has the political skill needed to turn things around.



In truth, Mr Johnson’s own seat in Uxbridge looks very difficult to defend – although a poll by Lord Ashcroft suggested Mr Johnson himself would have been able to do so if he had been willing to stand in the wake of a successful recall petition. Labour needs a 7.5 per cent swing to win the seat – little more than half the 14 per cent swing currently being registered in the polls. This is simply a must-win contest for Sir Keir Starmer.



However, the other two prospective by-elections are much more of a challenge for the opposition. In Selby and Ainsty, a rural hinterland between Leeds and York, Nigel Adams won as much as 60 per cent of the vote in December 2019, putting him nearly 36 points ahead of the second-placed Labour candidate. That means Labour need an 18-point swing to claim the seat – well above the swing in the current national polls.

Read the full analysis here

04:19 PM

'The Prime Minister was not prepared to deviate from convention'

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Reporter, guiding you through the rest of the day.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman insisted Rishi Sunak was “not prepared to deviate from convention” or do “anything unprecedented” in the row over Boris Johnson’s resignation honours.

He told reporters this afternoon: “You have what [Sunak] said. I understand the interest but I’m just not going to go there.”

Pressed to comment further, he added: “You’ve got the words from the PM this morning. As I say, I’m not going to get into more detail. He was very clear he was not prepared to deviate from the established convention or do anything unprecedented.”

03:19 PM

Channel migrant crossings hit record for 2023 as traffickers exploit heatwave

Small boat migrants crossing the Channel hit a record high for the year on Sunday as people smugglers exploited the good weather.

Traffickers used the weekend heatwave, low wind and calm sea to transport 616 migrants in 12 boats across the Channel. It followed 154 who crossed on Saturday, bringing the total for the weekend to 770.

The migrants, crammed into flimsy dinghies at more than 50 apiece - had started arriving in Dover before breakfast after being escorted from the French coast by the French navy before being picked up and brought ashore by Britain’s Border Force and RNLI lifeboats.

You can read the full story here.

02:52 PM

What Boris Johnson could do next

Boris Johnson’s sudden resignation as an MP on Friday last week sent shockwaves through Westminster – and begged the question of what the former prime minister will do next.

Mr Johnson has spent the past 22 years in frontline politics, including three years at No10 following stints as foreign secretary and as London mayor.

The Telegraph has taken a look at his options as he considers his future outside of Westminster. You can read the full piece here.

02:44 PM

Boris Johnson accuses Rishi Sunak of 'talking rubbish'

Boris Johnson has accused Rishi Sunak of “talking rubbish” as a row over the former premier’s resignation honours list escalated.

Mr Sunak claimed this morning that Mr Johnson had asked him to overrule the House of Lords Appointments Commission (HOLAC) after some of his proposed peerages were blocked.

But Mr Johnson has now hit back and said: “Rishi Sunak is talking rubbish. To honour these peerages it was not necessary to overrule HOLAC - but simply to ask them to renew their vetting, which was a mere formality.”

02:31 PM

Reclaim and Reform UK announce electoral pact for upcoming by-elections

The Reclaim Party and the Reform UK Party have announced a “mutual cooperation and support agreement” which will see them give the other a free run at upcoming by-elections.

Laurence Fox, the leader of the Reclaim Party, will stand in Uxbridge and South Ruislip while Dave Holland of Reform UK will stand in Mid-Bedfordshire.

The parties are urging their supporters to get behind the other in each seat.

02:20 PM

UK must get rid of 'soft bigotry' towards technical education, says Gillian Keegan

Gillian Keegan said the UK must get rid of the “soft bigotry” that suggests courses in technical education are not equal to the academic route, writes Amy Gibbons.

Mrs Keegan, who left school at 16 to become an apprentice in a car factory, told the Margaret Thatcher Conference on Opportunity that the Government is “getting rid of the soft bigotry that says courses in technical education are not equal to academic education”.

The Education Secretary cited the Government’s promotion of degree apprenticeships, where students learn while working in industry, as an attempt to demonstrate that universities aren’t viewed as “the only route to a good life”.

01:45 PM

'Pennies don’t fall from heaven, they have to be earned here on earth'

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan told delegates at a conference to honour Margaret Thatcher that people need to learn to live within their means and show restraint when needed, writes Amy Gibbons.



“Pennies don’t fall from heaven, they have to be earned here on earth,” she said, quoting the Iron Lady. Presenting herself as an heir to the former premier, she said that public sector pay rises risk increasing inflation and making everyone poorer.

“Much as any business might have to tighten their belt when sales are down, we too must show restraint when it is needed,” she told the Centre for Policy Studies conference.



“Labour politicians have tried to redefine this as ‘austerity’. I prefer to call it living within your means. Perhaps it takes a simple northerner to call things by their proper names.”

01:25 PM

Gillian Keegan: Government must deal with inflation before it can cut taxes

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, said the Government must drive down inflation before it can consider cutting taxes.

In a speech to the Centre for Policy Studies’ Margaret Thatcher Conference this afternoon, Ms Keegan said: “Whilst lower taxes are at the heart of Conservative economic thinking, Margaret Thatcher never thought that the way to achieve a low-tax economy was by dramatically increasing public sector debt and borrowing.

“She knew that you had to deal with inflation first otherwise every tax cut or spending pledge would be eaten by inflation. That focus, that grip, that is what this Government is channelling.

“You can see it in the Chancellor’s focus on restoring economic stability, and in the Prime Minister’s focus on driving areas where we can leverage a real competitive advantage.”

01:03 PM

12:46 PM

No10 warns Tory MPs against ‘traducing the work’ of Privileges Committee

Boris Johnson and his allies have accused the Privileges Committee of showing “bias” and of conducting a “witch hunt” against the former premier.

Downing Street has now warned Tory MPs against “unfairly traducing the work” of the committee and its investigation into partygate.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “So clearly as the Secretary of State [Michael Gove] set out, people are entitled to express opinions about the actions of government or committees or their work, that’s entirely part and parcel of freedom of expression.

“What we would not want to see is people unfairly traducing the work of a legitimate committee which is carrying out work Parliament has asked it to do.”

12:28 PM

No10: ‘Entirely untrue’ that Sunak removed names from Johnson’s honours list

It is “entirely untrue” that Rishi Sunak or members of his No10 team removed names from Boris Johnson’s peerages submission, Downing Street has said.

Asked if anyone in No10 had spoken to the House of Lords Appointments Commission before it made its redactions to Mr Johnson’s list, the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman told reporters: “It is entirely untrue to say that anyone from No10 attempted to remove or change or alter HOLAC’s list.”

The official noted that “this is a process for HOLAC to make a decision” and said that “when it comes to peerages, the final list comes to the Prime Minister”.

12:13 PM

Migrant Channel crossing numbers 'fluctuate', says No10 in response to new year-high

Downing Street said migrant Channel crossing numbers “fluctuate” as it responded to the new daily high being hit for the year yesterday (see the post below at 11.09).

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “Obviously we know that crossings fluctuate on any given day. I think when the Prime Minister gave his update he was talking about a five month average, a 20 per cent reduction, rather than a snapshot figure.

“So we do know that the number of crossings fluctuates. Equally we know that on average the enhanced work with our French counterparts means that you are now more likely to be intercepted and stopped if you attempt to make a crossing than to succeed in crossing the Channel.

“There is a great deal of working going on which is stopping these criminal gangs in their tracks but clearly crossings are continuing and that is because we have not been able to put in place our full plans and obviously there is a great deal of work across Government to that end.”

11:32 AM

Pictured: Rishi Sunak leaves London Tech Week event this morning

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured leaving a London Tech Week event this morning - Nigel Howard/Nigel Howard Media

11:09 AM

Migrant crossings hit highest daily number for the year so far

Some 616 people were detected crossing the English Channel in small boats yesterday, the highest number on a single day so far this year, the Home Office said.

The previous high for this year was 497 people, on Saturday April 22. The cumulative number of crossings in 2023 now stands at a provisional total of 8,380.

At the equivalent point last year, the cumulative total had just passed 10,000.

11:04 AM

Boris Johnson ally claims Rishi Sunak ‘secretly blocked’ peerages

An ally of Boris Johnson claimed Rishi Sunak had “secretly blocked” some of the former premier’s nominations for peerages as they responded to the Prime Minister’s claims this morning.

Downing Street and senior Government ministers have vehemently denied that Mr Sunak or No10 removed names from Mr Johnson’s peerages submission or interfered in the process.

The ally said: “Rishi secretly blocked the peerages for Nadine [Dorries] and others. He refused to ask for them to undergo basic checks that could have taken only a few weeks or even days.

“That is how he kept them off the list - without telling Boris Johnson.”

11:02 AM

10:20 AM

Sunak a better PM and Tory leader than Johnson, says Gove

Michael Gove said he believed Rishi Sunak was a better leader and better prime minister than Boris Johnson.

Asked the question during an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme, Mr Gove said: “Rishi. I think we all know that, I have listed some of the things that Boris did which were significant achievements but Rishi is bringing a professionalism and focus to government.

“Today the Prime Minister is outlining proposals to ensure that we get more investment in the technology sector, one of the fastest growing parts of our economy and the focus that he is bringing to that, the intellect that he brings to bear, the hard work, the sheer dedication to public service mark Rishi out as a great prime minister.”

'Who was the better leader of the Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak or Boris Johnson?'@susannareid100 and @richardm56 quiz Michael Gove over who he thinks has been a better prime minister. pic.twitter.com/unOOO92YLB — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 12, 2023

10:01 AM

Rishi Sunak: Boris Johnson 'asked me to do something I wasn't prepared to do'

Rishi Sunak claimed Boris Johnson asked him to overrule the House of Lords Appointments Commission (HOLAC) over his resignation honours list.

The Prime Minister said Mr Johnson had “asked me to do something that I wasn’t prepared to do because I didn’t think it was right”. A defiant Mr Sunak said that “if people don’t like that then tough”.

HOLAC has confirmed it did not support eight peerage nominees who were put forward by Mr Johnson.

Speaking during a Q&A at London Tech Week, Mr Sunak said: “When it comes to honours and Boris Johnson. Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn’t prepared to do because I didn’t think it was right. That was to either overrule the HOLAC committee or to make promises with people.

“Now, I wasn’t prepared to do that, as I said, I didn’t think it was right and if people don’t like that then tough.

“When I got this job I said I was going to do things differently because I wanted to change politics and that is what I am doing and I am also keen to make sure that we change how our country works and that is what I am here talking about today.”

09:35 AM

By-elections are 'always challenging', says Gove

Michael Gove said by-elections are always “challenging”, with the Government now facing three separate electoral tests following the resignation of Boris Johnson and two of his allies as MPs.

The Levelling Up Secretary said parties do best in by-elections when focused on “good government”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “By-elections during the course of any government’s time are always challenging, but we have good candidates I know that will be in place. I’m looking forward to supporting them.

“Elections are part of political life. It’s also the case I think that you do best in elections when you concentrate on good government.”

09:19 AM

PM: 'Leading on AI also means leading on AI safety'

Rishi Sunak said that artificial intelligence is “surely one of the greatest opportunities before us” as he said the possibilities for the technology are “extraordinary”.

The Prime Minister said that “the more we learn about frontier technologies like AI, the more they widen our horizons” and “we could be on the precipice of discovering cures for diseases like cancer and dementia”.

However, Mr Sunak said on the development of AI that the UK “must, and we will, do it safely”. He said that “leading on AI also means leading on AI safety”.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured addressing the London Tech Week conference in London this morning - Carlos Jasso/Bloomberg

09:14 AM

Rishi Sunak: UK must 'act quickly' to retain and bolster position as technology superpower

Rishi Sunak is delivering the opening address at London Tech Week this morning.

He said that the UK is facing a “moment of huge opportunity” because the “tectonic plates of technology are shifting”.

The Prime Minister said that while the UK has long been a technology superpower “we cannot rest, satisfied with where we stand”.

He said the nation must “act quickly” to retain its position and to go even further to make the UK the “best country in the world to start, grown and invest in tech businesses”.

09:02 AM

Michael Gove refuses to be drawn on if he would support Boris Johnson standing in another seat

There has been speculation that Boris Johnson could seek to be a Tory candidate in another constituency following his resignation as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, would not say if he would support the former prime minister standing somewhere else.

He told Times Radio: “Well, I think that is a matter for Boris. I think that I have offered Boris advice in the past, he hasn’t always taken it and so therefore I think that Boris will make his own mind up.”

Asked if he would support a return to the Commons for Mr Johnson, Mr Gove told Sky News: “It is not a decision for me. It is a decision for him. As I say, I won’t anticipate what is going to happen in the future.”

08:45 AM

'I think it would be premature for me to pass any judgement'

Michael Gove declined to say whether he will accept the Privileges Committee’s findings on Boris Johnson and partygate as he said he needed to read the report before passing judgement.

Asked if he will accept whatever the findings are, Mr Gove told Times Radio: “None of us have seen the report yet. It is a properly constituted committee of Parliament, Parliament voted to establish it, set up its remit, the people on it are distinguished parliamentarians.

“But unless and until we see the report then I think it would be premature for me to pass any judgement on it.”

08:30 AM

Boris Johnson is now a 'free agent', says Michael Gove

Boris Johnson is now a “free agent”, Michael Gove said this morning as he praised the former prime minister and spoke warmly about him despite their past as Tory leadership rivals.

Mr Gove told Times Radio: “I will always think of Boris with affection.

Boris Johnson and Michael Gove are pictured together at a regional meeting of the Cabinet in Stoke on Trent in May 2022 - Oli Scarff/PA

“And Boris will always want to argue his case, as he has done through his political career with individual flair and pungency. But he’s now standing down as a member of Parliament.

“He’s a free agent and, again, he will continue, I’m sure, to contribute in his own way.”

08:21 AM

Government focused on 'most important things', says Gove after Johnson resignation

Michael Gove suggested the Government was now trying to move on from the drama caused by Boris Johnson’s resignation as an MP.

The Levelling Up Secretary was asked during an interview on Times Radio if he believed it was time for Mr Johnson to “put a sock in it”.

He replied: “I think that Boris has made a decision to stand down from the House of Commons. I would say two things. The first thing is… I have been a colleague of Boris’s for many years and I am sad that it has come to this but I want to remember with admiration those things that he achieved while in office but I also think now that Boris has made the decision to stand down, it is important that everyone recognises that the Government is getting on with the most important things.

“Whatever people in Westminster think about their jobs, the really most important thing are the jobs of people across our country. That is why we are getting on with halving inflation, reducing the debt, growing the economy and making sure that we reduce waiting lists in the NHS and of course stopping the boats in the Channel.”

08:18 AM

Michael Gove dismisses Boris Johnson’s ‘kangaroo court’ claim

Michael Gove has dismissed Boris Johnson’s claim of being a victim of a “kangaroo court”.

Mr Johnson sent shockwaves through Westminster on Friday last week as he announced his decision to quit the Commons. He accused the Privileges Committee of “bias” and labelled its partygate investigation into whether he misled Parliament a “witch hunt”.

Asked if he agreed with Mr Johnson that the committee was a “kangaroo court”, Mr Gove told Sky News: “Well, Boris will have his own recollection. The critical thing I think is it is a properly constituted committee of the House of Commons with distinguished and experienced MPs on it.

“Neither of us have yet read the report so we will have to wait and see and pass judgement on it later. But no, I wouldn’t describe the committee as a kangaroo court, not at all.”

