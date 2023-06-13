Politics latest news: ‘I’ll be back’, vows Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, is pictured at an event in March this year - Jonathan Brady/PA

Boris Johnson has promised to make a return to the political frontline after his bombshell resignation as a Tory MP.

The former prime minister quoted Arnold Schwarzenegger from the film The Terminator and said: “I’ll be back.”

The vow came amid a public slanging match between Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak over the former premier’s resignation honours list.

Mr Johnson formally stood down as an MP yesterday having claimed he was driven out of the Commons by the Privileges Committee’s “witch hunt” investigation into partygate.

Mr Johnson struck a defiant tone in comments to the Daily Express, telling the newspaper: “We must fully deliver on Brexit and on the 2019 manifesto. We must smash Labour at the next election.

“Nothing less than absolute victory and total Brexit will do – and as the great Arnold Schwarzenegger said, I’ll be back.”

You can follow the latest updates below.

08:03 AM

Jeremy Hunt repeats inflation warning as he welcomes employment numbers

Jeremy Hunt welcomed today’s employment statistics (see the post below at 08.01) but repeated the importance of tackling high levels of inflation.

The Chancellor said: “The number of people in work has reached a record high, and the IMF and OECD recently credited our major reforms at the Budget which will help even more back into work while growing the economy.

“But rising prices are continuing to eat into people’s pay checks – so we must stick to our plan to halve inflation this year to boost living standards.”

08:01 AM

UK unemployment rate falls

The UK’s unemployment rate has fallen unexpectedly as the number of people in work hit a new record high and rose past its pre-pandemic level for the first time, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the UK jobless rate fell to 3.8 per cent in the three months to April from 3.9 per cent in the previous quarter. Most economists were expecting the unemployment rate to edge up to four per cent.

The employment rate rose to 76 per cent in the latest quarter, edging up from 75.9 per cent in the previous three months, with the number of people in jobs at an all-time high of 33.1 million, up 250,000 quarter on quarter.

Average weekly regular wages hit a record outside the skewed pandemic years, but remained down with inflation taken into account.

07:58 AM

