Politics latest news: Liz Truss rejects 'kangaroo court' fears despite No10 anxiety over MPs' partygate probe

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, is pictured attending the Nato summit in Madrid, Spain yesterday - Manu Fernandez/AP

Liz Truss has rejected No 10 fears that the Privileges Committee probe into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over partygate could turn into a "kangaroo court".

The Foreign Secretary also said she has no "problem" with Harriet Harman, the veteran Labour MP, chairing the committee.

Downing Street sources told The Telegraph they believe there is a risk of the investigation becoming a "kangaroo court" after the committee announced it is willing to grant witnesses anonymity.

Allies of Mr Johnson accused the committee of relying on “hearsay evidence” and they also questioned why Ms Harman has been allowed to chair the investigation despite the Labour grandee suggesting as recently as April that Mr Johnson had lied.

Ms Truss was asked if she shared the anxiety that the probe could become a "kangaroo court" and she told Sky News: “No, we have these processes in Parliament. The process has kicked off. We now need to wait for the result.”

Asked about Ms Harman leading the investigation, the Foreign Secretary said that she does not "see a problem with that".

08:27 AM

'We have to ignore the rhetoric'

Vladimir Putin last night warned that Russia will "respond in kind" if Nato troops and infrastructure are placed in Finland and Sweden, with the two countries now poised to join the alliance.

The Russian President said Finland and Sweden can "go ahead" and join Nato but he said "they must understand there was no threat before, while now, if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in kind and create the same threats for the territories from which threats towards us are created".

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, dismissed the warning this morning as she said Nato should "ignore" Mr Putin's "red line" rhetoric.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, speaks to the media in Ashgabat yesterday - Dmitry Azarov/AFP

She told Sky News: “We have heard this rhetoric from Putin about all kinds of plans in the past so he said that it was a red line for him that Finland and Sweden would join Nato. He said it was a red line if Western nations supplied weapons to Ukraine.

“This is rhetoric. We have to ignore the rhetoric and instead do all we can to continue to support Ukraine with the weapons they need to win this appalling war because if we don’t it means that there will be much greater threat for European security in the future.”

08:22 AM

Foreign Secretary backs Harriet Harman

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, said she has no "problem" with veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman being the chairman of the Privileges Committee as it conducts its investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over partygate.

She told Sky News: “I don’t see a problem with that either. The committee clearly has to take its course and make its judgement.

“As I have said before I am 100 per cent supportive of the Prime Minister and what people want us to be doing in Britain is getting on with the priorities.”

08:19 AM

Liz Truss rejects 'kangaroo court' claims

Downing Street sources have claimed that the inquiry into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over partygate risks becoming a "kangaroo court" (you can read the full story here)

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, was asked this morning if she shared that anxiety about the Privileges Committee probe.

She told Sky News: "No, we have these processes in Parliament. The process has kicked off. We now need to wait for the result.”

08:16 AM

