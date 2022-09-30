Politics latest news: Growth plans and OBR forecast could be brought forward, hints Financial Secretary

liz truss news kwasi kwarteng mini budget obr labour - Daniel Leal/AFP

The Government's upcoming growth plans and the accompanying Office for Budget Responsibility forecast could be brought forward, the Financial Secretary hinted this morning.

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng will today meet Richard Hughes, the chairman of the OBR, after insisting they would not ditch any of the tax-cutting measures they set out this time last week.

Andrew Griffith suggested on the Today programme that the further planned fiscal event on November 23 could happen sooner.

"The quicker we can get to a position that we are able to lay out our plans for growth, make sure that the OBR can understand those, reflect them in the forecasts, and get those forecasts out in the market [the better]," Mr Griffith said.

He admitted the effects of last week's mini-Budget were "absolutely part of" the current financial turmoil, but insisted the chaos of recent days all stemmed from Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

10:18 AM

Liz Truss - Nigel Howard

10:16 AM

The week Truss shocked her own allies

Liz Truss has been oddly quiet for the last few days, but the strangest silence comes from those who ought to be defending her, writes Fraser Nelson.

She's doing what she promised: defying the consensus, slashing taxes, tearing up rule books – things so many of the Tory faithful have spent years urging their leaders to do. So why, now, are her former supporters all so quiet?

I’ve been speaking to a few of them recently, trying to make sense of things. As are they. On the record, they are stoic. Blame Putin for instability, they say. And aren’t some forecasters already predicting a Lazarus-style recovery next year?

But off the record, the same MPs use words like "debacle", "self-inflicted disaster", and "staggering incompetence" and add that politics is not, in the end, a numbers game.

10:07 AM

Britain not in recession yet, ONS reveals

The pound recovered all of its losses since Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget this morning as Britain's official forecaster admitted it was mistaken about the country entering a recession in the second quarter.

Sterling rose to $1.116 against the dollar, recovering from a low point of just under $1.04 which it touched at the peak of the market’s gloom on Monday morning.

It came as the Office for National Statistics revealed the economy grew by 0.2pc in the second quarter, rather than the previous estimate of a 0.1pc fall in GDP.

A recession is usually defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

It is now thought likely that a contraction began in the third quarter of 2022 instead.

09:50 AM

Breaking: Liz Truss makes statement on Putin annexations

Vladimir Putin has, once again, acted in violation of international law with clear disregard for the lives of the Ukrainian people he claims to represent.



The UK will never ignore the sovereign will of those people and we will never accept the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as anything other than Ukrainian territory.



Putin cannot be allowed to alter international borders using brute force. We will ensure he loses this illegal war.

09:39 AM

Michael Gove's conference speaking spree

Liz Truss is facing a major Tory conference headache with arch-critic Michael Gove due to speak at more than half a dozen fringe events.

Mr Gove, a former Cabinet heavyweight, backed Rishi Sunak in the leadership vote and has described Ms Truss’s economic plans as a "holiday from reality".

Michael Gove - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

His appearance will come amid simmering discontent on the Conservative back benches over the financial chaos unleashed by the mini-Budget.

Mr Gove, sacked by Boris Johnson in early July, did not take part in any events when he was last on the back benches in 2016. But this year he is to address eight different fringe meetings when Tory ministers, MPs and activists gather in Birmingham next week.

09:31 AM

God save us from the wicked social media giants

If I could press a button that would mean social media was never invented, I would do it in a heartbeat, Allison Pearson writes.

Parents like me who have watched a child suffer from mental health problems triggered by the emotional crack cocaine distributed by the rapacious algorithm dealers of California feel so helpless.

Get off your phone," we plead. But a phone is not just a phone. It’s their whole world. How do you confiscate a world?

Now, the inquest into the death of Molly Russell at North London Coroner’s Court has brought a long-overdue moment of reckoning.

09:21 AM

Use conference to reassure public, urges former minister

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng must "restore order" to the public finances, a former justice minister said this morning.

James Cartlidge, the Tory MP for South Suffolk who supported Rishi Sunak during the leadership campaign, wrote on Twitter:

Looking ahead to Conference, my top priority is for the govt to use the opportunity to reassure the public. Businesses & households are worried about interest rates & instability. It’s vital Ministers show empathy & reassure us that order will be restored to the public finances. — James Cartlidge MP 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@jcartlidgemp) September 30, 2022

09:18 AM

'My mortgage offer went from 4.5% to 10.5%'

"My mortgage offer went from 4.5 per cent to 10.5 percent," a first-time buyer has told an incredulous BBC Question Time audience.

The young audience member said her lender had doubled the interest rate on her prospective mortgage since Friday, which has priced her out.

She told the panel: "I was actually in the process of getting a mortgage as a young person and I was told my initial interest rate would be 4.5 per cent and then I was told today that the lender has pulled that offer and now the best offer I can get is about 10.5 per cent."

The other audience members and panel looked gobsmacked at the interest rate hike, with audible gasps and murmurs of "wow" filling the auditorium.

09:00 AM

Pound briefly erases all previous losses

The pound's rally early this morning saw it briefly erase all of its precipitous losses from last week following the announcement of the new government's mini-Budget, writes James Warrington.

Sterling has gained more than 7pc from its all-time low of $1.0327 at the start of the week. In early Asian trade today it was sitting at $1.1168 - about the same level it was at before Kwasi Kwarteng began his speech last Friday, announcing the UK's sweeping tax cuts. However, at around 4am it dropped down to $1.1092.

According to strategists, the Bank of England's bond purchases and the stabilisation of gilts yields were a big factor in soothing investor fears.

08:54 AM

David Frost: Liz Truss has offered sound economics, but terrible communication

I write this week in a state of high anxiety, deep concern and, yes, even anger.



I am angry at the feeding frenzy that has once again surrounded our Government and our country – but also at the avoidable mistakes that have caused it.

"Liz Truss is taking on the economic establishment – the conventional view, the view of the international hectoring classes" - Ahn Young-joon/AP

The stakes could hardly be higher. This country has been offered the opportunity to be the first to break from stagnation, from the paradigm that says that growth is unattainable or maybe doesn’t even matter.



That won’t be easy. So it is crucial to proceed with seriousness – to explain, to persuade, and to bring people along. This week has not been a great start. The Government must raise its game, and fast.

08:46 AM

Breaking: Financial Secretary hints growth plans could be brought forward

Andrew Griffith tells the Today programme:

"The quicker we can get to a position that we are able to lay out our plans for growth, make sure that the OBR can understand those, reflect them in the forecasts, and get those forecasts out in the market."

08:35 AM

Echoes of 1997 as Labour lead surges

Labour now enjoys a 33-point lead over the Conservatives, after days of market turmoil sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget on Friday.

Liz Truss's Government has been engulfed in a political and economic crisis since then after the £45 billion tax-cutting package spooked markets and forced the Bank of England to intervene.

Angela Rayner and Sir Keir Starmer - Oli Scarff/AFP

Now, days before Ms Truss arrives at her first Conservative Party conference as Prime Minister, a poll from YouGov suggests that Labour currently sits on 54 per cent - 33 points ahead of the Tories on 21 per cent.

According to the poll, support for the Conservatives has fallen by seven points in the past four days, handing Labour a mammoth lead against the party.

08:31 AM

'There's a lot of measures to come'

Andrew Griffith insisted it was "important" the Government now took up the independent forecasts of the OBR, after previously rejecting an offer to do this for last week's mini-Budget.

The Financial Secretary said there were more measures to follow "in the coming weeks", without which the OBR would not be able to draw up accurate projections.

"There's a lot of measures about how we're going to grow the economy [about which] the detail is yet to come out," he told the Today programme.

"There's a lot of measures in there, bringing out the infrastructure plans, dealing with the damaging strikes that mean people tomorrow aren't going to get their post and aren't going to be able to take their train to work."

Mr Griffith also promised to "unlock" the housing market by building more homes.

08:28 AM

George Osborne welcomes Liz Truss's OBR meeting

This from the former Chancellor, who described it as a "welcome move" - and appeared to take a swipe at Ms Truss's credibility:

In the space of one week we've gone from the OBR being dismissed to the PM turning up to its meetings.



Turns out the credibility of the institution we created 12 years ago to bring honesty to the public finances is more enduring than that of its critics.

08:26 AM

Minister: We understand your concerns - but this is a global problem

The Financial Secretary said his Government "understand the concerns over every household" amid the current market turmoil.

Andrew Griffith insisted rising interest rates and inflation were part of a "wider global phenomenon".

Pressed on recent mortgage chaos, he told the Today programme: "It's a feature of the mortgage market and I'm very conscious that this doesn't help your listeners. There's a whole package of measures that we want to come forward with.

"We've seen a particular dynamic over the last week, that's absolute the case, no one should get around that. In fairness, this all stems to the world that changed on February 24, the issue about the cost of energy. Yesterday, German inflation hit 11 per cent, right, that's higher than the rate of inflation in the UK."

08:18 AM

Benefits hit as Liz Truss tries to stem the mini-Budget bleeding

Benefits payments are set to fall in real terms under government plans to reassure the City that it will control spending.

Efforts to calm the markets in the wake of the mini-Budget came as a new poll showed Labour had a 33-point lead over the Conservatives – believed to be the biggest for any party since the late 1990s.

Yesterday, Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng used interviews to insist they would not ditch any element of their tax-slashing announcements, made last Friday, after a week in which the pound fell to record lows and interest rates soared.

Instead, they made it clear that a squeeze on government departments was coming, with public spending remaining at levels agreed last year despite inflation eating into those budgets.

08:16 AM

'Reverse the Budget - that would be a start'

Labour has urged the Conservatives to cancel their annual party conference as the shadow business secretary railed against Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's plans.

A deeply divided Tory Party heads to Birmingham between Sunday and Wednesday for what many had hoped would be a celebratory coronation for Liz Truss, but has become a crucial early test of what is already an embattled premiership.

Speaking to Sky News, Jonathan Reynolds urged Ms Truss: "Stop these daft statements - I mean the Bank of England and the Government are in completely different places, let's be frank, that's another reason why there's so little confidence in the British economy.

"Cancel your conference, get back to Parliament, reverse the Budget, that would be a start."

Mr Reynolds added that individual policies in the Budget added up to a picture that was "unsustainable... their whole approach to this is at fault."

08:11 AM

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's political reporter, guiding you through another busy day in politics as Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have a crunch meeting with the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The meeting should force a rethink of their mini-Budget, a leading Rishi Sunak ally urged.

Mel Stride, who was the chairman of Rishi Sunak's leadership campaign, insisted they had to change their plans - which he insisted did not meet "reasonable" fiscal rules.