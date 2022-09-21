Politics latest news: Liz Truss could cut stamp duty in mini-budget push for growth

Dominic Penna
·16 min read

Cutting stamp duty could be among measures confirmed by Liz Truss in Friday's mini-budget as her government seeks to drive economic growth.

Ms Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, her Chancellor, have been working on the "rabbit" of the fiscal event for more than a month, the Times reported last night.

Speaking on a visit to New York yesterday, the Prime Minister told reporters she would consider tax cuts across the board and there was "no doubt" in her mind this would grow the economy.

Asked about the reports, foreign minister Gillian Keegan said that while Britons would have to wait for Mr Kwarteng's announcement, "we'll be announcing pro-growth, pro-business [policies]".

Ms Keegan told Sky News the Truss administration was "really trying to boost the growth in our economy which obviously has suffered from many of the shocks with coronavirus and obviously dealing with this war as well".

12:05 PM

I am not bluffing, Putin warns West

11:57 AM

Putin ally threatens London with nuclear strike in alarming BBC interview

A Putin propagandist threatened London with a nuclear attack in a fiery morning radio interview following Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims that he is "not bluffing" about using weapons of mass destruction.

Sergei Markov, a former member of the Russian State Duma and close advisor to Putin, told listeners of the BBC's Today programme that the president has made it "clear" that he will be ready to use his arsenal against Western countries, including "against Great Britain".

It comes after a speech by Putin claiming the West was threatening Russia with nuclear weapons, saying "we have lots of weapons to reply" and announcing that 300,000 reservists will be drafted into the army in a "partial mobilisation" in Ukraine.

Markov, in his audibly aggressive response to BBC interviewers, said that Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss could be to blame for nuclear war because of their "crazy behaviour" in relation to the war in Ukraine.

Putin ally claims West would be to blame for nuclear war

11:41 AM

Liz Truss: Social care cap will prevent anyone from having to sell their home to pay bills

Liz Truss has vowed to press ahead with a cap on the cost of social care as she said no one will have to sell their home to pay sky-high bills while they are still alive.

The Prime Minister committed her Government to ensure that no one will have to contribute more than £86,000 towards their care.

And she said she wanted to ensure that no one would be forced to sell up while they are alive - denying their children their inheritance.

Ms Truss also confirmed she wanted to see millions of pounds of funding transferred from the NHS to social care this winter, as part of a bid to tackle hospital backlogs.

​Daniel Martin has the story

11:18 AM

Liz Truss suggests Russia should pay reparations to Ukraine

Liz Truss has suggested Russia must pay reparations to Ukraine to help rebuild it when the war is over, using its oil and gas reserves to "recompense" the nation.

It came as the Prime Minister ordered a new review of Britain’s defence and security following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Liz Truss - Toby Melville/PA Wire
Ms Truss will tell world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York that the UK faces a "decisive moment" and claim that, after 12 years of Tory rule, she is ready to lead a "new era".

Speaking before her address, she demanded "recompense" for Ukraine from Moscow, drawing comparisons with the reparations Germany was forced to pay after the First World War.

11:08 AM

MPs pledge allegiance to King

Cabinet and Shadow Cabinet ministers and Privy Counsellors are currently swearing their allegiance to King Charles III.

While this is not a procedural or staatutory requirement, groups of MPs will be allocated timeslots until 6pm allowing for the swearing-in to take place.

MPs have already sworn their allegiance to the late Queen and her "heirs and successors according to law", meaning there is no obligation to take the oath again.

But according to Erskine May, it is the "custom of Parliament" for MPs to pledge their allegiance when a new monarch ascends the throne.

10:56 AM

Welsh could be hit with new tax for holidaying in Wales

From the mountains of Snowdonia to the hills of the Brecon Beacons and beaches of the Gower Peninsula, the beauties of Wales now come at a cost - even for the Welsh, writes Patrick Sawer.

The country’s government has published proposals for a tourism tax on overnight visitors, regardless of where they have travelled from.

A consultation document reveals the tax would be applied to campers, bed and breakfast and hotel guests, as well as Welsh people holidaying within Wales.

The Welsh Government - which is run by Labour with support from Plaid Cymru - said the tax would support "sustainable tourism" and "bring about a sense of shared responsibility between residents and visitors, to protect, and invest in, our local areas".

The controversial levy that could even hit Welsh natives

10:34 AM

Nadhim Zahawi: We are doing what we promised

Nadhim Zahawi has led Cabinet praise for Jacob Rees-Mogg's energy support announcement.

"Prime Minister Truss said we would take action on energy prices and that is exactly what we are doing," Mr Zahawi, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, wrote on Twitter.

"Today's announcement will support businesses, charities and public sector organisations with their energy bills over the winter and protect jobs and livelihoods."

10:23 AM

Business winter support: Watch as Rees-Mogg sets out new measures

10:07 AM

One in four people could be left without a GP within a decade, doctors claim

Medics say one in four people could be left without a GP within a decade, reports Laura Donnelly.

The forecasts from Doctors' Association UK suggest 16 million people in England could be left without access to a family doctor, amid growing staffing shortages.

Therese Coffey, the new Health Secretary, is expected to set out plans tomorrow that will boost access to GPs, following warnings that public satisfaction is the lowest on record.

Research by the Health Foundation suggests that the NHS will lose up to 8,800 full-time equivalent GPs by 2030 if current trends continue. Yesterday, Doctors' Association UK said this could leave one in four people without access to a GP.

Is the UK hurtling towards the end of the NHS?

09:51 AM

Kwasi Kwarteng on today's announcement

We have stepped in to stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs, and limit inflation.

And with our plans to boost home-grown energy supply, we will bring security to the sector, growth to the economy and secure a better deal for consumers.

Sacha Lord, the Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester, said he was "pleased that the economic importance of pubs and the hospitality sector is finally being recognised and that support is being pledged beyond this initial six month period".

He added: "However, only time will tell if the Government has gone far enough. Even with this help, businesses will still be paying more than they’re used to, and off the back of the pandemic, the real concern is whether they can afford to continue trading even with the support being offered."

09:35 AM

Watch: Liz Truss on why she doesn't mind being unpopular

09:24 AM

Hospitality sector welcomes 'unprecedented' support

The hospitality sector has welcomed this morning's "unprecedented" package of business energy support as confirmed by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Kate Nicholls, the chief executive of UK Hospitality, said it was "extremely welcome that Government has listened to hospitality businesses" amid the cost-of-living crisis.

"We particularly welcome its inclusiveness – from the smallest companies to the largest - all of which combine to provide a huge number of jobs, which are now much more secure," she said.

"The Government has recognised the vulnerability of hospitality as a sector, and we will continue to work with the Government, to ensure that there is no cliff edge when these measures fall away."

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, lauded a "very significant and critical intervention" but stressed further help would be needed.

09:14 AM

Pound hits fresh 37-year low

Sterling dropped to a fresh 37-year low this morning as the currency continues to take a battering, reports James Warrington.

Russia's announcement of a partial mobilisation of troops in Ukraine fuelled demand for the safe-haven dollar.

And data showing a rise in UK Government borrowing also weighed on the pound.

09:04 AM

Breaking: Jacob Rees-Mogg confirms support package for businesses

A new Government Energy Bill Relief Scheme will act as an equivalent to the price freeze put in place for households, Jacob Rees-Mogg announced in the last few moments.

Support in the form of a discount will automatically be applied to gas and electricity bills between October 1 and March 31. Supported Wholesale Prices are expected to be £211 per MWh for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas.

Liz Truss, the Prime Minister, said: "As we are doing for consumers, our new scheme will keep their energy bills down from October, providing certainty and peace of mind."

Mr Rees-Mogg added: "The help we are already putting in place will save families money off their bills, and the Government’s plans for businesses, charities and public sector organisations will give them the equivalent level of support.

"This, alongside the measures we are taking to boost the amount of domestic energy we produce to improve both energy security and supply, will increase growth, protect jobs and support families with their cost of living this winter."

08:56 AM

Labour: Putin is losing but we can't underestimate him

The shadow business secretary insisted Vladimir Putin is "losing" in Ukraine but the West must continue to "stand firm" in the face of this morning's threats.

Jonathan Reynolds told Sky News: "Frankly, I would feel sorry for any Russian conscripted forces conscripted to Ukraine. What we know so far is well-trained forces, well-motivated forces with the right equipment are the people with the advantage and the success so far.

"So we can never underestimate Putin. But he's losing, and we've got to stick to what he's doing."

On the nuclear weapons threats this morning, Mr Reynolds added: "We can't underestimate him, as I say, but fundamentally that comes from a position of weakness."

08:50 AM

Ben Wallace: Biden's actions are an admission of failure

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, called Vladimir Putin's actions this morning "an admission that his invasion is failing".

Here is his full statement:

President Putin's breaking of his own promises not to mobilise parts of his population and the illegal annexation of Ukraine are an admission that his invasion is fialing.

He and his Defence Minister have sent tens of thousands of their own citizens to their deaths, ill equipped and badly led.

No amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united and Russia is becoming a global pariah.

08:49 AM

Joe Biden must respect UK internal market, urges senior Tory

Joe Biden must understand that the Northern Ireland Protocol is "undermining" the Good Friday Agreement, a senior Conservative MP has said.

Sir John Redwood, who served under Margaret Thatcher, made the comments ahead of Mr Biden's first face-to-face meeting with Liz Truss this afternoon.

"He should help us restore Great Britain to Northern Ireland trade and respect the UK's internal market," Sir John wrote.

On taxes - already proving something of a contentious issue in the summit after Mr Biden's comments (see 8.03am) - Sir John added he was "sick and tired of hearing people demand higher taxes on anyone or any company that does well and earns more... Lower tax rates drive growth, more investment, better jobs and prosperity."

08:13 AM

Zarah Sultana finds herself publicly owned

A Labour MP was left with egg on her face after taking to Twitter to lament the privatisation of the rail network, writes Gareth Davies.

Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South, was on her way to Leeds for a campaign rally against the cost of living crisis when her train was delayed just north of London.

Zarah Sultana - David Cliff/PA Wire
Posting a picture of herself looking upset at 7.59pm on Tuesday, she described her situation as "another reminder to bring rail into public ownership".

But what she hadn't realised was that she was sat on a London North Eastern Railway (LNER) service - which has been owned by the Government since 2018.

Read the full story here

08:12 AM

Putin cannot afford to lose: we must prepare for the war to turn even uglier

Make no mistake: the war in Ukraine just moved up a dangerous gear, writes Tobias Ellwood and Hamish de Bretton-Gordon.

Far from turning into the frozen conflict that could have tested the West’s staying power, Ukraine’s recent major counteroffensive has so humiliated Putin that there is every expectation he will now play even uglier than he has already.

Ukraine’s success was textbook deception. Similar to the D-Day landings where Calais was the pronounced target – prompting Hitler to weaken his Normandy defences where the invasion then took place – President Zelensky made great fanfare of a counter-offensive east of Odessa only for the main effort to take place hundreds of miles north, near Kharkiv.

But it would be irresponsible to assume this turning point in the war will see Russia’s obvious demise.

Tobias Ellwood: Why this conflict has reached a dangerous chapter

08:09 AM

Gillian Keegan tells BBC: Biden wasn't talking about us

That wasn't actually a message, we don't believe, which is based on our economy.

You cannot say what we've done is trickle-down economics. You know, we've just put a massive package in place, which the Chancellor will outline the cost of that and how we're going to deal with that.

But it is massive, the package we put in place to make sure that we support people at this time. So, if you look at the definition of trickle-down economics, that definitely does not fit it.

There's no way you could describe our approach as trickle-down.

08:03 AM

Biden's tweet trickles down into this morning's coverage

"I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked. We're building an economy from the bottom up and middle out."

The words of President Biden in a tweet sent from the White House yesterday - which will no doubt be aimed at his domestic audience as the midterms loom, but has still caused ripples on this side of the Atlantic.

After all, Liz Truss's economic approach is characterised by a constant focus on "growing the pie" and the new Prime Minister said yesterday she was prepared to be unpopular in getting pro-growth policies over the line.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast just now, Gillian Keegan, the foreign minister, insisted: "There is no way you could describe our approach as trickle-down economics." Whether Ms Truss's plans end up benefiting everyone will determine the view of voters - who may well prove the ultimate judges of that.

07:55 AM

'I'm not bluffing' over nuclear weapons, desperate Putin warns West

Russian president Vladimir Putin this morning warned the West he is "not bluffing" over nuclear weapons as he announced a partial military mobilisation.

Reservists in Russia will be conscripted into the country's armed forces, as it seeks to bolster its military campaign in Ukraine which has suffered a number of setbacks.

Vladimir Putin - Russian Presidential Press Service
Occupied Ukrainian regions, including Luhansk and Donetsk, are also set to hold sham referendums on "unification" with Russia akin to the one held in Crimea in 2014.

07:48 AM

Taxpayers will cover half of businesses' electricity bills

Jacob Rees-Mogg is expected to confirm at 9am that taxpayers will cover half of businesses' electricity costs this winter.

The package is designed to stave off a wave of winter bankruptcies amid the spiralling cost-of-living crisis.

Without central support it is feared thousands of companies could collapse, and so the Business Secretary will reportedly reduce energy bills by 50 per cent and cut gas costs by a quarter.

The changes are set to take effect next month, when the energy price cap will increase by more than 80 per cent to £3,549. Ofgem, the regulator, admitted it would have a "massive impact" on households across Britain and urged "urgent action".

07:40 AM

Liz Truss makes first U-turn by selecting women’s minister

The Prime Minister performed her first about-turn on Tuesday night as she appointed a minister for women a fortnight after saying the position was not necessary.

Downing Street last night announced Katherine Fletcher MP had been appointed as a junior minister in the Department for Transport as well as parliamentary secretary (minister for women) in the Cabinet Office.

Liz Truss's Cabinet reshuffle was put on hold during the national mourning period which officially ended yesterday.

The secretaries of state and Cabinet ministers were announced in her first week in office, but a number of junior appointments and ministers of state have been announced in the past 24 hours.

Camilla Turner, our Chief Political Correspondent, has more

07:35 AM

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, the Telegraph's Political Reporter guiding you through all of today's major developments.

Cutting stamp duty could be among measures confirmed by Liz Truss in Friday's mini-budget as her government seeks to drive economic growth.

The Prime Minister, currently visiting New York for the United Nations General Assembly, yesterday hinted at tax cuts across the board.

And reports in the Times overnight suggest stamp duty - which was temporarily cut for residential properties during the Covid pandemic - is among the taxes in her sights.

